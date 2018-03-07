Your Weekend: March 8-March 11

THURSDAY

IAM MOORE AND THE LOSSY COILS

Moore’s sensational songwriting and deliciously upbeat pop-rock sound made him one of the most popular acts in Austin, Texas. Lately, he’s been living in Seattle, keeping very busy writing and recording (his latest EP, ‘Strange Days,’ is loads of superbly crafted slightly-psychedelic, full-throttle fun), and constantly touring with the likes of Bob Dylan, ZZ Top, and the Rolling Stones. His full band, The Lossy Coils, will accompany him on his appearance this weekend at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. 8 p.m. (Doors open for dinner at 6:30 p.m.). $10. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

FRIDAY

NEIL FONTANO

Classy touches don’t get much classier than the addition of pianist Neil Fontano to the Friday and Saturday night dinner-time experience at Petaluma’s already-pretty-classy 256 North restaurant. Fontano, a young local player with some dazzling musical chops, has taken to entertaining diners on weekends, playing away on the eatery’s baby grand piano, in a little pop-up lounge area surrounded by sofas. With loads of creative energy and oodles of charm, Fontano performs an array of tunes from popular to classical, and is gradually establishing himself as a significant draw to the relatively new (did we say classy?) downtown establishment. 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. 256 North, 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 256North.com.

LIGHT RAIN

Throughout the Middle Eastern music and belly dance community — both locally and abroad — the band Light Rain is renowned for its electric performances of Middle Eastern music with a modern twist. The acclaimed ensemble will appear at Petaluma’s Body Loom, along with belly dance performers Rebecca Vasile and Lilly Goessling, and members of the magnificent Bellydance Superstars. $20-$25. 7:00 p.m. The Body Loom, 405 E. D St. suite G. 707-306-0460 or bodyloom@gmail.com.

THE 4 INCH STUDS

An award-winning cover band specializing in classic rock of the ’60s through ’90s. They’ve played the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame’s ‘Fortune Magazine Battle of the Corporate Bands’ three times, and won in 2008. First set begins at 8:30 p.m. No cover. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy., Penngrove. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SATURDAY

RIVERTOWN SKIFFLERS

Petaluma’s Rivertown Skifflers blend the goofball pleasures of a skiffle band (washboards, kazoos, and other music making oddities) with lyrics that tickle the brain. The Block. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. TheBlockPetaluma.com.

HOUSE OF FLOYD

This popular Pink Floyd tribute band, based in San Francisco, has built an enormous following with its trippy, enthusiastic live shows, incorporating covers from deep in Pink Floyd’s early career to the iconic band’s most popular songs. 8:30 p.m. $20-$25. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

ROCK AND ROLL RHYTHM REVIEW

Rachel Gardea is bringing her happy-rocking old-school dance band to the Big Easy in Petaluma, with an uplifting rockabilly and jump blues emphasis on songs and styles from 1955-1965, tunes that will get you up and dancing. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. 8 p.m. (Doors open for dinner at 6:30 p.m.). $5. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

JOHNNY BONES BAND

Known across the Bay Area, Johnny Bones’ and his band feature wah-wah horns, novelty drums, and New Orleans jazz rhythms, treating listeners and dancers to a classy sound that’s sweet, but full of funky, swingin’ fun. Red Brick, 101 2nd St. 4-7 p.m. $5 cover. RedBrickRestaurants.com.