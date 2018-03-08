Out and About in Petaluma

LECTURE ON ‘TROUBADOURS & COURTLY LOVE’

As part of the Petaluma Historical Museum’s month-long lecture-and-performance series “The Art of Women, Sex and Politics,” Kayleen Asbo will be telling the little-known histories of Eleanor of Aquitaine and her amazing granddaughters, whose contributions to art, poetry, music and architecture contributed to 12th Century Europe’s understanding of romantic love. The “class” will include audio-visuals and a live musical performance. Joining Asbo will be musician and vocalist Catherine Braslavski. Monday, March 12, 7 p.m. $30. Tickets available at KayleenAsbo.com.

‘OLYMPIAGANZA’

Imagine the entirety of Greek mythology condensed into a single evening, described by two battling narrators, with the help of a wacky, cross-dressing cast rampaging through the tales of Pandora’s Box, Jason and the Argonauts, Hercules, and more. Presented by Cinnabar’s Young Repertory artists, the show runs March 9-11, at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd. $15 adults, $10 youths. CinnabarTheater.org.

DONNA EMERSON READS FROM NEW POETRY BOOK

Long-time Petaluma resident and poet Donna Emerson will be joined by Santa Rosa’s Ed Coletti on March 10, at 1:30 p.m., at Copperfield’s Books, where the two will read selections from their own work. Emerson’s newly released book is “The Place of Our Meeting,” published by Finishing Line Press. Petaluma writer Susan Bono will host the free event, which will include signings of the book, and refreshments. 140 Kentucky St.

‘INANNA & THE SEARCH FOR WISDOM’ AT HISTORY MUSEUM

Historian Kayleen Asbo and mythologist Nancy Castille — co-curators of the new exhibit “Women and the Search for Wisdom” at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum — will be discussing the myth of Inanna in the second in a series of Sunday Salons at the Museum. The pair will be discussing the powerful ancient Sumerian myth, and its influence on modern views of mid-life personal growth and creative development. Sunday, March 11, 3 p.m. Free. 20 Fourth St.

SUCCULENT WORKSHOP

Kyli Rose, McEvoy Ranch’s “Garden Gal,” will host a workshop on Sunday, March 11, guiding attendees through the making of succulent arrangements, and giving tips on deigning and caring for your own succulent garden. The 2½-hour workshop starts at 10:30 a.m., and costs $85 per person. All materials will be provided, and a flight of wine and olive oil tasting is part of the package. McEvoy Ranch is at 5935 Red Hill Road. Register at McEvoyRanch.com.

STEVEN PINKER SPEAKS

The cclaimed psychologist and Harvard professor Steven Pinker is the author of “Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism and Progress.” The entertaining book makes the case that health, prosperity, safety, peace, knowledge, and happiness are actually on the rise. He will be appearing at Copperfield’s Books on Monday, March 12, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $37.84 (+ fee), admitting up to two, and includes a copy of the book.

‘DON’T STEP ON IT!’

The monthly meeting of the Petaluma Garden Club will feature master gardener Karen Guma, discussing issues of soil health, good and bad soil practices, and basic composting. The meeting will be held Monday, March 12, and is open to the public, and includes coffee and snacks. Petaluma Veterans’ Building, 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd. 9:30 a.m. registration.

WOMEN IN BIZ BREAKFAST

“Tools to Grow Your Business” is the topic of this month’s Women in Business breakfast at the Palm’s Grill, 100 S. McDowell Blvd. on Wednesday, March 14 at 7:30 a.m. The no-host breakfast draws women interested in networking and picking up useful business tips. Chamber of Commerce CEO Onita Pelle-grini will discuss ways to grow your business using Chamber tools, and Economic Development Manager Ingrid Alverde will talk about the City’s resources for small businesses.