Petaluma’s Past: The assassination of JFK in 1963

SKIP SOMMER

FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | May 5, 2018, 12:01AM

November 22, 1963. A day and event so evil and so momentous that we who were alive then, from our teen years on up, still remember exactly when and where we heard the news, and what we were doing when we heard it.

We will never forget.

Large headlines in the Petaluma Argus-Courier reported “PRESIDENT KENNEDY ASSASSINATED!” The article went on to say our nation, and our city, was in shock, the streets were deserted and a strange silence hanging over all. The following day, flags were ordered at half-mast here, and all shops, schools, theaters, and government offices shut down. Argus-Courier Columnist Bill Soberanes said of his Petaluma beat that night, “All I found was gloom and quiet.”

Our small town was in grief.

Argus Editor John Olmstead asked, “WHY? What motive inspired this horrid deed? Was it bigotry? Communism? Hatred? Madness? Perhaps, we shall never know the answer.”

In the S.F. Examiner the following day, headlines in three inch high letters stated simply, “PRESIDENT’S DEATH!” The accompanying story and photos covered 11 entire pages. The Pacific Coast Stock Exchange closed up. S.F. Mayor George Christopher declared 30 days of mourning. California Governor Pat Brown (Jerry’s Dad), during an urgent press conference, stated, “One of the greatest American Presidents has died. I feel worse about this than anything that has happened to me in my entire life.”

Big Guns were sounded in the Presidio and Treasure Island.

The Longshoreman’s Union shut down the entire S.F. waterfront.

The “Big Game” between Stanford and Cal was cancelled.

The following day, Chief Editor of the Hearst papers, Wm. Randolph Hearst, in an unusual front page editorial, said, “It just couldn’t have happened, but it had.” And then, the following day’s headlines proclaimed, “Police Say They Have Killer!” It continued, “The assassin had been in a fifth floor window of a book depository building in Dallas.” A full-sized portrait of John Kennedy filled the entire Editorial page that day, and on the following page, Editor Hearst recalled a most strange thing — every U.S. President who had died in office had been elected in a year ending in zero.

Harrison in 1840, Lincoln in 1860, Garfield in 1880, McKinley in 1900, Harding in 1920, F.D. Roosevelt in 1940, and now, John Fitzgerald Kennedy in 1960.

Then, on November 25th, the headlines blared, “OSWALD SLAIN!”

Jack Ruby had shot Lee Harvey Oswald on live T.V.

It was the first time ever that an actual slaying had been shown in real time on television.

And then came a second front page Examiner editorial by Hearst, with photos of the Kennedy family in grief, praising Jackie Kennedy, saying, “Congress should act without delay to pay honor to this young woman, who has set such an example.” The following day, the Examiner’s full front page photo of little “John John” Kennedy, saluting his dad’s coffin, broke the flood gates of tears for many of us (myself included).

A lot of us thought Jack Ruby should have also been up for an award.

I did, but that’s not the way of law in our country. Famed San Francisco criminal defense attorney Jake Ehrlick was called to defend him, but Ruby went to jail anyway and, eventually, died there.

World news was very scary in 1963.

Avowed racist George Wallace had been elected Governor of Alabama, adding fuel to the Civil Rights Movement, and that year the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous, “I Have a Dream” speech, speaking in Washington to 250,000 people. It was — and still is — the largest protest gathering in U.S. history.

JFK had halted all trade and travel with Cuba in ’63, and shortly thereafter Hurricane Fiona (the worst tropical storm ever), slammed into Cuba, killing nearly 7,000 souls.

In what passed for positive news in ‘63, the U.S. and the other major powers signed a partial nuclear test-ban treaty in August. Also, it was in 1963 that the U.S. Postal System started using zip codes for the first time. And in the Bay Area, Alcatraz Prison was finally closed down.

In entertainment news, “General Hospital” was the hot TV show. The first James Bond flick, “Dr. No,” debuted. “Lawrence of Arabia” won the Oscar. And Alfred Hitchcock released his movie, “The Birds,” which had been filmed in nearby Bodega Bay. In the music world, The Beatles had released their hit song, “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” which really got “Beatlemania” going.

CVS Pharmacy opened its first store in ’63, Coca-Cola Corporation brought out TAB, and the names of note were Edith Piaf, Robert Frost, Betty Freidan, Bob Dylan, Aldous Huxley and Cassius Clay (who was not yet re-named Muhammed Ali).

Petaluma, a town of 16,000 in ’63, had just annexed another 70 acres into the City limits, and though devastated by the JFK murder, life had to go-on. Christmas was right around the corner, and at The Pine Tree Farm on Queens Lane, one could cut down your own “well-shaped Douglas Fir” for just .90 cents a foot. O’Neil’s Drugs at #9 Petaluma Blvd., was selling its own brands of Gin and Vodka at just $2.99 a fifth. Across the street at Sanderson Motors, you could buy a 1963 Rambler — with “tilt seat, heater and radio” — for just $2,345.

The Petaluma real estate market hadn’t caught fire yet in ’63. Here are a couple of examples from and ad posted by The King Agency: “Modern 3 BR home. 2 baths. Electric kitchen. Hardwood floors. $15,000. $300 down.” Or this one: “Level corner lot. 3 BR, Bath & a ½. Liv. Rm w/ fireplace. Lge. Kitchen. Fam. Rm. Fenced backyard. $17,500.

You can’t even buy a decent car for that now.

Jack Kennedy’s assassination seems so long ago.

Times have changed and we have changed with them. But, few of us will ever forget those days of “Camelot” in the White House. Of course, they weren’t all serene times, with the Cuba and Soviet missile crises a-boiling, but oh my, I often wish we had them back now, to do over again.

(Historian Skip Sommer is an honorary member of the Petaluma Historical Museum and Heritage Homes. You can reach him at skipsommer@hotmail.com)

