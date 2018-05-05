Petaluma’s Past: The assassination of JFK in 1963

November 22, 1963. A day and event so evil and so momentous that we who were alive then, from our teen years on up, still remember exactly when and where we heard the news, and what we were doing when we heard it.

We will never forget.

Large headlines in the Petaluma Argus-Courier reported “PRESIDENT KENNEDY ASSASSINATED!” The article went on to say our nation, and our city, was in shock, the streets were deserted and a strange silence hanging over all. The following day, flags were ordered at half-mast here, and all shops, schools, theaters, and government offices shut down. Argus-Courier Columnist Bill Soberanes said of his Petaluma beat that night, “All I found was gloom and quiet.”

Our small town was in grief.

Argus Editor John Olmstead asked, “WHY? What motive inspired this horrid deed? Was it bigotry? Communism? Hatred? Madness? Perhaps, we shall never know the answer.”

In the S.F. Examiner the following day, headlines in three inch high letters stated simply, “PRESIDENT’S DEATH!” The accompanying story and photos covered 11 entire pages. The Pacific Coast Stock Exchange closed up. S.F. Mayor George Christopher declared 30 days of mourning. California Governor Pat Brown (Jerry’s Dad), during an urgent press conference, stated, “One of the greatest American Presidents has died. I feel worse about this than anything that has happened to me in my entire life.”

Big Guns were sounded in the Presidio and Treasure Island.

The Longshoreman’s Union shut down the entire S.F. waterfront.

The “Big Game” between Stanford and Cal was cancelled.

The following day, Chief Editor of the Hearst papers, Wm. Randolph Hearst, in an unusual front page editorial, said, “It just couldn’t have happened, but it had.” And then, the following day’s headlines proclaimed, “Police Say They Have Killer!” It continued, “The assassin had been in a fifth floor window of a book depository building in Dallas.” A full-sized portrait of John Kennedy filled the entire Editorial page that day, and on the following page, Editor Hearst recalled a most strange thing — every U.S. President who had died in office had been elected in a year ending in zero.

Harrison in 1840, Lincoln in 1860, Garfield in 1880, McKinley in 1900, Harding in 1920, F.D. Roosevelt in 1940, and now, John Fitzgerald Kennedy in 1960.

Then, on November 25th, the headlines blared, “OSWALD SLAIN!”

Jack Ruby had shot Lee Harvey Oswald on live T.V.

It was the first time ever that an actual slaying had been shown in real time on television.

And then came a second front page Examiner editorial by Hearst, with photos of the Kennedy family in grief, praising Jackie Kennedy, saying, “Congress should act without delay to pay honor to this young woman, who has set such an example.” The following day, the Examiner’s full front page photo of little “John John” Kennedy, saluting his dad’s coffin, broke the flood gates of tears for many of us (myself included).

A lot of us thought Jack Ruby should have also been up for an award.

I did, but that’s not the way of law in our country. Famed San Francisco criminal defense attorney Jake Ehrlick was called to defend him, but Ruby went to jail anyway and, eventually, died there.

World news was very scary in 1963.