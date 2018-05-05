Looking Back: Catching up with Noah Miska

Spelling is one of Noah’s best subjects, though his favorite in history. He also loves to read, devouring the “Redwall” fantasy series and the Harry Potter books. But he admits his favorite reading material is comics, like “Calvin and Hobbes” and “The Far Side.”

He lasted until the final rounds of the four-hour event, finally misspelling the word “Perpetuity.”

Noah, a sixth-grader at McNear School, came in third out of a field of 57 champions from 30 counties. The competition was held in a lecture hall at Sonoma State University.

Spelling Bee champ Noah Miska, 12, was lying low with a cold Monday morning after his third-place win at the statewide competition May 3. He was coughing and sniffling and his small face was pale, but he proudly showed off a tabletop covered with trophies Noah and his younger brother, Ethan, have won over the last two years.

In May of 2003, Petaluma middle-schooler Noah Miska, then 12-years-old, took third place in a statewide spelling bee, a significant honor for a young person, reported in a story on page A6 of the Argus-Courier (see excerpt below). The young Miska was described as being a fan of comics. The word that was reported to have knocked him out of contention was “perpetuity.”

Fifteen years later, Miska — who now lives in Joseph, Oregon — remembers the moment a little differently.

“Admittedly, it was a long time ago,” says Miska, “but what I remember is that after I misspelled ‘perpetuity,’ the next speller also misspelled ‘perpetuity,’ so in the rules of the spelling bee, I was saved from disqualification. The word I actually went out on was ‘logarithm.’”

The spelling bee itself, he recalls, was far more intense for his parents than it was for him.

“The primary discomfort I felt at the time, I think, was my recognition of how focused they were on me, and my doing well,” he says. “But it was mostly below-the-surface discomfort. My real motivation for working so hard to get as far as possible, was that in my very first spelling bee, in fourth grade, I was eliminated on my very first word. The word was ‘giraffe.’ The thing is, I knew how to spell ‘giraffe,’ but I let myself get nervous. There was all this pressure, and I cracked.”

Wanting to master such fears, he entered again, determined to make it as far as possible.

And regardless of whether he was finally road-bumped by ‘perpetuity’ or ‘logarithm,’ taking third place was just fine by Miska.

Eventually, after middle school and high school, he traveled to South America — a trip he paid for with funds he earned from part time jobs while still in school — then attended UC Santa Cruz, where he pursued a degree in Art and Environmental Studies, eventually ending up on the Dean’s Honors List.

While in college, Miska found himself becoming involved in community organizing, specifically working to raise awareness of injustices in California’s for-profit prison system.

His earlier fondness for comics led him to pursue cartooning, a skil; that definitely paid off for Miska.

“While living in Santa Cruz, I worked as a caricaturist on the Boardwalk,” he says. At the same time, he drew a series of political cartoons, and — inspired by his activism work targeting California’s prison industrial complex — created a piece of political art at a gallery in Santa Cruz. The untitled piece, intended to educate viewers about the 2013 Pelican Bay Hunger Strike, drew a great deal of attention, and was the subject of an article published on the SF Museum of Modern Art’s online Open Space website.

In Oregon, Miska currently works at a community mental health clinic, and admits he has not had much time to focus on cartooning or activism.

“Sometimes life demands that you just do nothing, and enjoy yourself for a while,” he says, adding that he’s planning on returning to Petaluma in October.

“And while I’m not quite sure what I’ll be doing, I suspect that art and activism – things I still very much care about – will be a part of whatever I do.”