The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of April 23-April 29, 2018.

James Comey’s “Higher Loyalty,” now in its second week on the stands, remained in the Number One spot among Petaluma readers, while Neil deGrasse Tyson’s gravity-defying “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” (Number Seven last week), has dropped out of orbit for the first time in months. Boosted by a well-attended in-store appearance by author Noah Strycker, “Birds of the Photo Ark” winged in at Number Two. With the exception of David Grann’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” (remaining in the Number Six spot for its second week), the rest of the adult Bestseller list is made up of newcomers, including former Secretary of State Madeline Albright’s scathing and provocative “Fascism: A Warning” (Number Four), and (somewhat surprisingly) William Golding’s 64-year-old “Lord of the Flies.” We’re guessing some sizable local book group has selected the classic as this month’s literary discussion topic.

Meanwhile, on the list of Young Adult and Children’s books, Adam Gidwitz’s “The Unicorn Rescue Society: The Creature of the Pines” dropped from Number One (last week) to Number Five, making room for Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes’ non-fiction “Rescue and Jessica: A Life-Changing Friendship,” now in the top spot. At Number Two is the invisible cat novel “Crenshaw,” by Katherine Applegate, suddenly popular in town following her appearance last week at Sonoma Mountain Elementary School, where the entire student body spent the month of April reading Applegate’s “Wishtree.” And showing remarkable resilience after weeks on the list is Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man and Cat Kid,” back at Number Six after disappearing from the list entirely last week.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. “Higher Loyalty,” by James Comey

2. “Birds of the Photo Ark,” by Noah Strycker

3. “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” by Michelle McNamara

4. “Fascism,” by Madeleine Albright

5. “War on Peace,” by Ronan Farrow

6. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann

7. “Other Minds,” by Peter Godfrey-Smith

8. “Lord of The Flies,” by William Golding

9. “Tinkers,” by Paul Harding

10. “The Sun and Her Flowers,” by Rupi Kaur

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. “Rescue and Jessica: A Life-Changing Friendship,” by Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes

2. “Crenshaw,” by Katherine Applegate

3. “Golden Thread: A Song for Pete Seeger,” by Colin Meloy and Nikki McClure

4. “P.S. I Miss You,” by Jen Petro-Roy

5. “Unicorn Rescue Society: Creature of the Pines,” by Adam Gidwitz

6. “Dog Man and Cat Kid,” by Dav Pilkey

7. “Bad Guys: Mission Unpluckable,” by Aaron Blabey

8. “Myth Match: A Fantastical Flipbook of Extraordinary Animals,” by Carter Higgins

9. “Everything You Need for a Treehouse,” by Carter Higgins and Emily Hughes.

10. “Sunny,” by Jason Reynolds