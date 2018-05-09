s
Out and About: Books Sale, Idea Lounge, ‘Harold and Maude,’ and more

| May 9, 2018, 3:01PM
| Updated 3 hours ago.

BOOKS HERE, BOOKS THERE, BOOKS, BOOKS, EVERYWHERE

Remember that great old children’s book, “Caps for Sale,” where a peddler wears a gazillion hats stacked on his head, and they all end up being “messed with” by a big, friendly group of monkeys? Well, if you substitute caps for books, that’s a little like it will be this weekend (and next) at the Petaluma Regional Library. Once again, the Helen Putnam Community Room will become a vast literary bazaar, with books in stacks and books in boxes and books on shelves. Books, books, everywhere. The kids go first, with children’s books on sale Friday, May 11, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and again Saturday, May 12 (half-price day), from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. General book sale days are Wednesday May 16, 4-8 p.m., Thursday and Friday, May 17-18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, May 19, 10 a.m. (another half-price day) until 1:50 p.m., followed immediately by the Big Bag Sale, from 2-5 p.m., in which you can fill up a paper or canvass carrier for a mere $2 per bag. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Call 707-763-9801.

MARIN/SONOMA AGRICULTURAL ROUND-TABLE

Marin County Supervisor Dennis Rodoni, plus Sonoma County Supervisors Lynda Hopkins and David Rabbit will be hosting an “Agricultural Round Table,” inviting farmers and ranchers from both counties to meet for an informal discussion with county staff and agricultural representatives. Topics on the table include Farm Stays, product development, building and permitting issues, and more. Friday, May 11, 8:30 a.m.-noon at the Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd.

PAGE TO SCREEN: THE CRAFT OF STORYTELLING

Petaluma Community Access presents a three-part workshop for aspiring screenwriters, with instructors Miles Levin and Aki Aslan. The pair will teach the fundamentals of screenwriting, including tips on avoiding common pitfalls. The day-long workshop takes place on three consecutive Saturdays, May 12, 19, and 26, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Cost is $100 for PCA member, and $125 for the general public. Petaluma Community Access, 205 Keller St., suite 102. To reserve a spot, call (707) 773-3190 or drop a line to contact@pca.tv.

MOTHER’S DAY SHOPPING EVENT AT McEVOY RANCH

This weekend, Saturday and Sunday, May 12 and 13, McEvoy Ranch will be celebrating Mother’s Day in style, offering special gift packages in its Tasting Room, including delectable treats to eat and complimentary splashes of wine. Explore the beautiful grounds with the mothers in your life, and maybe spring for a full tasting in the Wine Bar ($15) or the fancy, seated “table tasting,” which comes with a flight of three wine releases, seasonal nibbles, local artisan cheeses, and the ranch’s award-winning olive oil ($30). Reservations are recommended. 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 5935 Red Hill Road. McEvoyRanch.com.

GET FRIENDLY WITH BEE-FRIENDLY GARDENS

For its May meeting, the Petaluma Garden Club presents a presentation by author-and-garden designer Kate Frey. Titled “Designing an Abundant, Flower-Filled Yard that Nurtures Bees and Supports Biodiversity,” the talk with go into details about what elements of a garden attract bees, with examples of bee-friendly gardens. Monday, May 14, 9:30 a.m., at the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd.

LIZ JAHREN & DEB DALTON AT MAY ‘IDEA LOUNGE’

The Idea Lounge (sponsored by the Petaluma Arts Center) is one of Petaluma’s quirkiest and coolest monthly events. Basically, it’s two back-to-back talks on an array of eclectic topics, with one speaker representing “Art,” and the other representing “Life.” The May Idea Lounge will feature actor Liz Jahren, with Alchemia Gallery and Studio, delivering a talk titled ‘Outsider Art: Art and Disability, and Mentor Me’s Deb Dalton presenting her own talk titled “No Throw Away Kids: Mentoring and Advocacy.” Thursday, May 17, 6:30 p.m. at Lagunitas Brewing Company. $18. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

‘HAROLD AND MAUDE’ CLOSES OUT SRJC CINEMA SERIES

Harold is young, rich, spooky, and likes to attend funerals (when not finding new ways to fake his own death).

Maude is nearly 80, full of fun, mischief and rule-breaking anarchy, and thinks life is a gift too big to waste. So of course they become best friends (and maybe even more). This ground-breaking 1970 classic gets the Petaluma Film Alliance treatment on Wednesday, May 16, at Ellis Auditorium on the SRJC Petaluma campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. This is the final screening of the spring series. Tickets $6. 6 p.m., pre-show presentation by film teacher Mike Traina, 7 p.m., the screening begins. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

DOWN HOME DAY RAMPS UP THE FUN

For the fourth year in a row, the nonprofit Artful Arrangements is presenting Down Home Day, an affordable family-friendly event where parents and kids can play together. Held on the grounds of a working 1915 homestead ranch in Penngrove, the free event is packed with things to do, including a tour of the grounds, a walk through the Portal of Time, encounters with farm animals, and plenty more.

There will be live music, contests, games, and a grown-up face painting table where kids use stencils to paint their own moms, dads, and grandparents. Food available for a reasonable fee. Saturday, May 19, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 205 Orchard Lane, Penngrove. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For additional info visit ArtfulArrangements.org.

