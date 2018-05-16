THURSDAY

DEADPOOL DOUBLE FEATURE

On the eve of Friday’s theatrical release of “Deadpool 2,” Boulevard Cinemas is hosting a good old-fashioned double feature, screening the first “Deadpool” film back-to-back with the brand new second one. 4:30 p.m. Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C. St. Cinemawest.com.

FRIDAY

ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL

Based in Austin, Texas, this nine-time-Grammy-winning, highly caffeinated tornado of country-western-honkytonk-sass-and-smarts-and-silliness hits Mystic Theatre, with the legendary Ray Benson (very much awake) at the wheel. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). $28. MysticTheatre.com.

KITTEN DRUNK

It’s been said before, but the Phoenix Theater hosts the best-named bands anywhere. Take Friday night’s massive rock show, featuring half a dozen bands with names that show plenty of edge and attitude, and sound like they were chosen by someone randomly picking words out of a dictionary. In addition to Kitten Drunk, the show will include Moon Sick, Sabaxtrios, Fall Children, Laguna Screech, and Legal Disaster. Want to play a game? Start mixing and matching the above words to form NEW band names — Moon Screech, Fall Drunk, Sick Children, Kitten Disaster - any of which would look right at home on the Phoenix Marquee. 201 Washington St. 7 p.m. show. $10. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SATURDAY

STEVE FREUND AND TRACY ROSE

Rolling Stone Magazine has praised jazz guitarist Steve Freund for his “Masterful, no-nonsense guitar work.” We agree. He’ll be joined by Tracy Rose at Red Brick, 20 Second St. beginning at 7 p.m. No cover. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

SUNDAY

THE STRING RAYS

Three-part harmonies and delightfully playful guitar-and-violin interplay are just part of what’s turned the String Rays into one of Northern California’s most rockin’ original Americana quintets. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 3 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.