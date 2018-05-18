The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of May 7-May 13, 2018.

For the first time in nearly a month, James Comey’s “Higher Loyalty” has been knocked from first place on the list of Petaluma’s bestselling books. It’s been replaced by Greg Sarris’ “How a Mountain Was Made” (Number One), a collection of Miwok inspired folk tales, and Christopher Moore’s “Noir” (Number Two), a comically hardboiled fiction spoof/homage involving detectives, dead people, a deadly snake, and a possible alien conspiracy (see interview with Moor on page C3). Comey’s tell-all is currently residing at Number Three. Returning to the list for the first time in months is George Saunders’ hugely popular supernatural meditation “Lincoln in the Bardo” (Number Eight).

On the list of kids and young adult titles, Armand Baltazar’s “Timeless,” a frequent sight on this list, pops back on at Number One. This book, written by a Petaluma author, and illustrated with photographic pictures that feature a number of local teens, has been bouncing around this list since last year, and will likely continue until there’s actually a sequel, something its many fans are certainly hoping for. Breaking into the Number Two spot is 2007’s “Al Capone Does My Shirts,” by Gennifer Choldekno, who went on to write two more “Al Capone” books about a kid who lives on Alcatraz with his prison guard father and family, and the colorful encounters he has with famous criminals.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. “How a Mountain Was Made: Stories,” by Greg Sarris

2. “Noir,” by Christopher Moore

3. “Higher Loyalty,” by James Comey

4. “Real Magic,” by Dean Radin

5. “Fascism,” by Madeline Albright

6. “Tale for the Time Being,” by Ruth Ozeki

7. “Unleashed,” by Skye Blaine

8. “Lincoln in the Bardo,” by George Saunders

9. “Soul of America,” by Jon Meacham

10. “Natural Causes,” by Barbara Ehrenreich

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. “Timeless: Diego and the Rangers of the Vastlantic,” by Armand Baltazar

2. “Al Capone Does My Shirts,” by Gennifer Choldekno

3. “Dog Man Unleashed,” by Dav Pilkey

4. “Judy Moody,” by Megan McDonald

5. “Trials of Apollo: The Burning Maze,” by Rick Riordan

6. “How to Babysit a Grandma,” by Jean Reagan

7. “Pat the Bunny,” by Dorothy Kunhardt

8. “Strega Nona,” by Tomie de Paola

9. “Henry and Mudge In the Family Trees,” by Cynthia Rylant

10. “Chasing Helicity: Facing the Storm,” by Ginger Zee