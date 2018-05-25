This column is the Argus-Courier’s bi-weekly calendar of events and projects that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based non-profits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events, or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

SHAKESPEARE IN THE VINEYARD: Fundraiser for Petaluma Shakespeare Company

Sunday June 3, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

What’s happening? This Shakespeare-themed benefit will include wine, pizza, music (by tenor Steven Harrington of New York’s Metropolitan Opera) and performances of short scenes from Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Macbeth,” and “Twelfth Night.” The annual fundraiser will also feature auction items, desserts, and more.

Who does it help? Petaluma Shakespeare Company is a local theatrical organization that presents an annual free Shakespeare festival on the river, at the Foundry Wharf. Funds from this event help to put on the show, which begins this year in August, with performances of “All’s Well That Ends Well,” and”‘Speechless Shakespeare.” Visit Petalumashakespeare.org/whats-on

What else should we know? Tickets are $45, and can be purchased on the Petaluma Shakespeare Company website (above). Azari Winery is at 1399 Springhill Road, in Petaluma.

STRAIGHT UP! CHARBAY COCKTAIL COMPETITION: Benefit for Literacyworks

Wednesday, June 6, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

What’s happening? An assortment of local bartenders — representing such establishments as Petaluma’s Mario & John’s, plus Bear Republic, Perch & Plow, the Golden Pig, the Gun Club Bar, and others — will be showing off their drink-making skills during a Wednesday night fundraiser for Petaluma’s Literacyworks non-profit. As part of “Straight Up!”, the mixologists are required to include Charbay Blood Orange Vodka in their high-octane concoctions, but can be as creative as they like with the rest. Attendees will taste and judge the results, along with a panel of judges including KRCB’s Brian Griffith, author Scott Beattie (“Artisanal Cocktails”), and “cocktail aficionado” Erika Frey.

Who does it help? Literacyworks is a Petaluma-based nonprofit formed to promote literacy skills in adults throughout Sonoma County. To learn more visit Literacyworks.org.

What else should we know? The ‘Straight Up!’ competition takes place at Bear Republic Brewery, Lakeside (5000 Roberts Lake Road in Rohnert Park). Cost to attend (and taste and help judge) is $40 at the door, $35 if purchased in advance on Brown Paper Tickets (go to www.brownpapertickets.com, search for “Straight Up!”).

JASMIN VASQUEZ MEDICAL EXPENSES: GoFundMe account for Petaluma woman

GoFundMe campaign hopes to raise $25,000

What’s happening? 21-year-old Petaluma resident Jasmin Vasquez has been battling kidney disease since birth. Last year, a GoFundMe account was established by her sister, nursing student Adriana Vasquez, to help the family with mounting medical expenses. The goal is to raise $25,000.

Who does it help? Vasquez, of Petaluma, finally had a kidney transplant 10 years ago, but now the organ is failing, her family says. Vasquez will be needing another transplant within the year.

The family has been working to set aside money for their share of the procedure, but are hoping that Jasmin’s community will assist by donating to the Jasmin Vasquez’s GoFundMe campaign.

What else should we know?

To help Jasmin’s family pay for some of her medical expenses, you can make a donation in any amount at GoFundMe.com/jasmins-medical-expenses.