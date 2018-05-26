The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of May 14-May 20, 2018.

Last Friday’s well-attended in-store appearance by novelist Christopher Moore bumped his wildly entertaining new fantasy-pulp-gumshoe adventure “Noir” from its previous standing at No. 2 to the top spot. One notch down from Moore’s wacky romp is Michael Pollan’s brand new “How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression and Transcendence.” The other news this week is the strong No. 3 showing of “The Secret Life of Mrs. London.” Released in March, Rebecca Rosenberg’s semi-scandalous historical “fiction” (you decide how much to believe) is a look Charmian London, Jack London’s enigmatic wife, and the adventures, ordeals and affairs she experiences during and after the famous author’s mysterious death. At No. 5 is “Warlight,” a new arrival from part-time Petaluma resident Michael Ondaatje (“The English Patient”). The haunting and lyrical new novel, about a pair of English teenagers who find themselves under the protection of some very strange guardians, set amongst the blackouts and bombings of London in WWII.

Over in the Kids and Young Adult section, Petaluma author-artist Armand Baltazar continues his hot streak with another week at the top of the list for his popular “Timeless: Diego and the Rangers of the Vastlantic.” At No. 2 is the charming picture book “There’s Nothing To Do,” by Dev Petty, with illustrations by Mike Boldt. It’s another in the team’s series of stories that includes “I Don’t Want to Be a Frog!” and “I Want to Be Big.” Elsewhere on the list, evidence that graduation season is upon us arrives with the return of Dr. Seuss’s indelible “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” (No. 6), with its optimistic, lump-in-the-throat credo, “Congratulations! Today is your day. You’re off to Great Places! You’re off and away!”

FICTION & NON-FICTION BOOKS

1. ‘Noir,’ by Christopher Moore

2. ‘How to Change Your Mind,’ by Michael Pollan

3. ‘The Secret Life of Mrs. London,’ by Rebecca Rosenberg

4.’ Robin,’ by Dave Itzkoff

5. ‘Warlight,’ by Michael Ondaatje

6. ‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,’ by Michelle McNamara

7. ‘Educated,’ by Tara Westover

8. ‘Fascism,’ by Madeleine Albright

9. ‘Gentleman in Moscow,’ by Amor Towles

10. ‘Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck,’ by Mark Manson

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS BOOKS

1. ‘Timeless: Diego and the Rangers of the Vastlantic,’ by Armand Baltazar

2. ‘There’s Nothing to Do!’ by Dev Petty

3. ‘Kid Beowulf and the Blood Bound Oath,’ by Alexis Fajardo

4. ‘Trials of Apollo: The Burning Maze,’ by Rick Riordan

5. ‘Besos for Baby,’ by Jen Arena

6. ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’ by Dr. Seuss

7. ‘Not Quite Narwhal,’ by Jessie Sima

8. ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber Of Secrets,’ by J.K. Rowling

9. ‘Inquisitor’s Tale: Or, the Three Magical Children and Their Holy Dog,’ by Adam Gidwitz

10. ‘Dog Man,’ by Dav Pilkey