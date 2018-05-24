RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS: On Mother’s Day, several local moms reported having been surprised by a gift of roses from Petaluma Police officer Carlos Basurto. Among them was Donita Dennis, of Petaluma. A picture of Basurto and Dennis, with the roses, was posted on a local Facebook page, and received over 600 likes. Basurto, by the way, is the same officer who was written about last year when he followed up a routine traffic stop, with turned into a heartfelt chat with the distraught and over-stressed driver, by presenting the motorist with a coffee shop gift card later in the morning, at her school district office, along with his wishes for a better day.

LOCAL AG-STUDENTS PUT THE ‘WIN’ IN ‘SWINE,’ AND OTHER STORIES OF LOCAL CHAMPS: The 2018 Farm Business Management contest, held at the annual California State Future Farmers of America competition on May 5, was won by members of Petaluma’s FFA: Amanda King, Kelsey Martin, Matthew Forney, and Ben Forney. Martin took the prize for High Individual of the Contest.

Petaluma’s Courtney King, meanwhile, was recognized as The Dairy Production Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award winner at the 90th California FFA Leadership Conference on April 23, in Anaheim, along with Petaluma’s Derrick Pomi, who won for Swine Production Entreneurship.

In other, less animal-themed news, Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater was awarded a grant from the William and William and Flora Hewlett Foundation. It was one of eight cash awards given to North Bay arts organizations that were directly or indirectly affected by the October fires. Other North Bay awardees include the Imaginists Theater Company in Santa Rosa, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, the Santa Rosa Symphony, SSU’s Green Center, and the Arts Council of Napa County.

NEW USES FOR OLD BUILDINGS, AND A THING ABOUT STYROFOAM: It was announced in April that the Petaluma Trolley Barn, at 110 Baylis St. – which has been undergoing extensive renovations - has been leased by the Northwestern Pacific Railroad Historical Society, which will use the property to restore, renew, refresh and refurbish historic railroad cars.

Continuing that theme, the old brick building on Keller St. which formerly housed TWIT Studios, has been transformed into a sprawling and beautiful new co-working facility. Dubbed Keller Street CoWork, the new space officially opened on May 7. Taking up 9,000 square feet, the facility has been envisioned as a collaborative workspace for creatives, freelancers, and other professionals, and includes private offices, communal areas, and more. Check it out at KellerStreetCowork.com.

Speaking of reinventions, as of May 1, all Dunkin’ Donuts franchises, including Petaluma’s own new store in the Deer Creek Village shopping center, have eliminated the use of Styrofoam cups, and other polystyrene products. Instead, patrons are being given double-walled paper cups, specially designed to be used without a sleeve.

