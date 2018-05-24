Carved in Stone

Visit Edwin Hamilton’s website, with examples of his sculptures as well as his Hamilton Stoneworks creations, at HamiltonStoneworks.com. The site includes additional information about the Architectural Biennale in Venice.

Petaluma artist Edwin Hamilton has always dreamed of exhibiting his unique stone sculptures in Europe, where he once trained in the art of stonemasonry over three decades ago. But when that opportunity finally presented itself last fall, it came as a complete surprise.

“It was kind of out-of-the-blue,” recalls Hamilton, of the offer to display one of his art pieces at this year’s Architectural Biennale in Venice, Italy. The large, internationally acclaimed event, which takes place every other year, runs from May 25 through Nov. 25 throughout the City of Venice. Hamilton’s sculpture, “Untitled, Peruvian Travertine,” was shipped over in mid-April, and was installed earlier this week in the garden of a large palazzo.

Visitors will find it near another sculpture, created by Daniel Libeskind, the renowned architect who designed the master plan of the new World Trade Center. “There are a lot of great artists out there who never get any recognition, ever,” notes Hamilton, “and I’m being given a shot, so I’m incredibly grateful and very excited.”

Hamilton and his family live in Petaluma, but he maintains an office and studio inside a small, light-filled house in Penngrove, the four-acre grounds of which are ornamented with his distinctive, abstract stone figures. In fact, from inside the place – attractively incorporating the sloping walls of an old tower structure – every window offers a view of a different Edwin Hamilton sculpture, out in the field.

“I’ve been making so much stuff, I needed a place to display it more properly, and I was running out of room at my shop,” he says.

In addition to his sculpture work, Hamilton runs a thriving stonemasonry business out of his masonry shop in Cotati, working with a team of other craftsmen to fashion all manner of stone structures, from full buildings to elaborate custom stone fireplaces and more.

“This is Chinese granite,” he says of the kitchen counter at which he is making a pot of coffee. “It’s a leftover from one of our stonemasonry projects. The piece in Venice is also carved from large block of stone leftover from a large masonry project we worked on, and I repurposed it into the sculpture.”

Throughout the room, there are sketches of projects, and a few smaller, carved stone models of larger sculptures, which are assembled from different types of stone in a kind of patchwork, brick-laying approach, rather than being carved as a whole from a single block of rock.

“I use a very architectural approach to my sculptures,” he allows, noting that it’s why he’s one of only 30 sculptors in the Architectural Biennale, alongside 150 architects.

“I use a lot of local stone,” he adds, stepping close to one window and pointing out into the yard. “That gray piece over there? It came from big boulders that were pulled out of Sonoma Mountain. There are exceptions, obviously, but for the most part, I try to use all California stone.”

Using local rock in his work is a tradition Hamilton learned early. After apprenticing in Bolinas, he spent several years working with stone masons in Europe, largely in France.

“It was the coolest thing,” he says. “The guys I was working with were like old hippies, living in this small town in the French Prealps. We’d get up in the morning, have our coffee, then take a wheelbarrow out into the field and fill it up with stones. Then we’d bring it over and use those stones to build out the house. That’s the purest form of stone masonry.”