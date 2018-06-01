s
Petaluma prepares for summer nights, mornings and afternoons

DAVID TEMPLETON

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | June 1, 2018, 12:01AM

| Updated 2 hours ago.

“Oh, the summer night has a smile of light,” wrote poet Bryan Procter, “and she sits on a sapphire throne.” It’s not summer evenings, however, that captured the fancy of author Henry James, who once said, “Summer afternoon! Summer afternoon. To me, those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language.” And as for summer mornings, John Cheever once pointed out that, to slightly paraphrase him, “On a splendid summer morning, it seems as if nothing could go wrong.”

Whether your favorite time is morning, afternoon or evening, there is plenty to do this summer in Petaluma and beyond. Here are a few warm-weather highlights to help you set up your season.

PETALUMA DRINKS!

Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Various Locations

This brand new, weekend-long, up-with-alcohol tasting experience is two full days of adult-beverage tourism, with participating visitors invited to explore the tasting rooms, cellars, brewing rooms and distilleries of Petaluma’s best makers of beer, vino and spirits. Responsibility is encouraged, with designated drivers treated to a special wristband, a complimentary Petaluma Drinks! water bottle, and free non-alcoholic beverages at every stop.

Want to know more? Petalumadrinks.com

4th ANNUAL RIBS FOR KIDS BENEFIT

Saturday, June 9, Noon-4:30 p.m. Lucchesi Park

The sponsors of this annual fundraiser for local kids – the Petaluma Active 20s-30s service organization – promise a rib-cooking competition that will be even bigger, better and tastier than ever, with entertainment, beer and wine, and some of the most mouth-watering home-gourmet ribs you’ll taste all year. Tasting tickets $20-$25.

Want to know more? Petaluma2030.org/ribs-for-kids

CLEAN AND SOBER MUSIC FESTIVAL

Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10

Mendocino County Fairgrounds, Boonville

Former Petaluman Stefanie Keys and her band will be joined by comedian Michael Pritchard, Tommy Odetto, Lorin Rowan, The Real Sarahs and more, for the inaugural Clean and Sober Music Fest in Booneville. The two-day festival is a musical celebration of sobriety, and includes camping and other fun activities. $30, free 12-and-inder.

Want to know more? Cleanandsobermusicfest.org.

RAILROAD SQUARE MUSIC FESTIVAL

Sunday, June 10, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Railroad Square, Santa Rosa

Music-loving Petalumans can enjoy door-to-door service, taking the SMART train directly to this day-long musical event that takes place within a few steps of the train station in Santa Rosa. Showcased artists include Frankie Boots, Sol Horizon, and The Highway Poets, featuring Petaluma’s own Sebastian Saint James. Free.

Want to know more? RailroadSquareMusicFestival.com.

STAIRWAY TO PARADISE: BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS

Weekends, June 15 to July 1, 5:30 p.m. picnicking, 7:30 p.m. show time

Jack London State Historic Park

Kicking off another summer of Broadway-themed reviews in Jack London State Historic Park, Transcendence Theater Company presents “Stairway to Paradise,” an assortment of songs and dances performed by high-caliber professionals from Broadway and Los Angeles. Tickets $45-$150.

Want to know more? TranscendenceTheatre.org.

SONOMA-MARIN FAIR & MUSUC FEST

Wednesday, June 20 - Sunday, June 24

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Our local fair is six full days of fun-seeking, Ferris-wheeling, exhibit-exploring, concert-watching, livestock-judging, deep-fried-food-eating fun, with a series of high-profile nightly concerts featuring such star acts as the girl group En Vogue (Wednesday, June 20, 8 p.m.), cowboy crooner Clay Walker (Thursday, June 21, 8 p.m.), Southern rockers 38 Special (Friday, June 22, 8 p.m.), and pop-rock hit-makers Smash Mouth (Saturday, June 23, 8 p.m.), plus the always-popular Fiesta Latina (Sunday, June 24, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.). $10-$15.

Want to know more? Sonoma-Marinfair.org.

RANCHO ADOBE FIRE DEPARTMENT PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Saturday, June 30, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Penngrove Fire Station

The Rancho Adobe Fire District hosts its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser, right at the fire station, 11000 Main St. in Penngrove, and all are welcome. Pancakes, ham and eggs, fruit, juice and coffee will be served, and a raffle with cool prizes will be held. $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12-and-under.

Want to know more? PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

PENNGROVE 4TH OF JULY PARADE

Saturday, July 1, 11 a.m.

Downtown Penngrove

Once described “as small-town America as you can get,” the annual Penngrove Parade will celebrate its 42nd year this July, with a procession of tractors, floats, wagons, horses, farm animals, antique military jeeps, and more, followed by a picnic and barbecue with live music by Train Wreck Junction. The picnic is a fundraiser for the Penngrove Social Firemen.

Want to know more? PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

PETALUMA CELEBRATES INDEPENDENCE DAY

Wednesday, July 4, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Beginning with the annual 4th of July morning bell-ringing event on the steps of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (11 a.m., 20 Fourth St.), Petaluma will celebrate Independence Day in style, with a massive party at the fairgrounds beginning at 5 p.m. The evening event features live music from local bands, food and drink from a variety of vendors, fames and fun, and a glorious fireworks display at dusk.

Want to know more? Sonomacounty.com/fourth-july

PETALUMA ART & GARDEN FESTIVAL

Sunday, July 8, 11 a.m. to 5 pm.

Downtown Petaluma

One of Petaluma’s biggest annual street events, the Petaluma Art & Garden Festival will mark its 17th year this July, with multiple music stages, endless food and drink purveyors, and over 145 painters, sculptors, artisans and crafts-persons ready to show off their masterpieces.

Want to know more? PetalumaDowntown.com

RIVERTOWN REVIVAL CELEBRATION

Saturday, July 14, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Steamer Landing Peninsula

A truly unique Petaluma experience, the annual Rivertown Revival celebrates the heritage of our small rivertown by inviting vendors, artists, and visitors alike to dress up (period attire is often observed, though it’s up to you to choose the period) and come play, eat, listen to awesome bands on several stages, watch outrageous open-water shenanigans, goggle at artists showing inspired installations, and (yes) even get married for $5 at the world-famous Rivertown Revival Hitching Post.

Want to know more? RivertownRevival.com

PETALUMA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Saturday, August 4, 12 Noon to 9:30 p.m.

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Railroad Earth, The Brothers Comatose, Royal Jelly Jive, Danny Click, The Rainbow Girls and many additional musical acts will performs on multiple stages at this annual fundraiser to keep music in our local schools. The extravaganza unfolds at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Tickets $55 general, $149 for the VIP treatment.

Want to know more? Petalumamusicfestival.org.

