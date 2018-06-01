Petaluma prepares for summer nights, mornings and afternoons

“Oh, the summer night has a smile of light,” wrote poet Bryan Procter, “and she sits on a sapphire throne.” It’s not summer evenings, however, that captured the fancy of author Henry James, who once said, “Summer afternoon! Summer afternoon. To me, those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language.” And as for summer mornings, John Cheever once pointed out that, to slightly paraphrase him, “On a splendid summer morning, it seems as if nothing could go wrong.”

Whether your favorite time is morning, afternoon or evening, there is plenty to do this summer in Petaluma and beyond. Here are a few warm-weather highlights to help you set up your season.

PETALUMA DRINKS!

Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Various Locations

This brand new, weekend-long, up-with-alcohol tasting experience is two full days of adult-beverage tourism, with participating visitors invited to explore the tasting rooms, cellars, brewing rooms and distilleries of Petaluma’s best makers of beer, vino and spirits. Responsibility is encouraged, with designated drivers treated to a special wristband, a complimentary Petaluma Drinks! water bottle, and free non-alcoholic beverages at every stop.

Want to know more? Petalumadrinks.com

4th ANNUAL RIBS FOR KIDS BENEFIT

Saturday, June 9, Noon-4:30 p.m. Lucchesi Park

The sponsors of this annual fundraiser for local kids – the Petaluma Active 20s-30s service organization – promise a rib-cooking competition that will be even bigger, better and tastier than ever, with entertainment, beer and wine, and some of the most mouth-watering home-gourmet ribs you’ll taste all year. Tasting tickets $20-$25.

Want to know more? Petaluma2030.org/ribs-for-kids

CLEAN AND SOBER MUSIC FESTIVAL

Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10

Mendocino County Fairgrounds, Boonville

Former Petaluman Stefanie Keys and her band will be joined by comedian Michael Pritchard, Tommy Odetto, Lorin Rowan, The Real Sarahs and more, for the inaugural Clean and Sober Music Fest in Booneville. The two-day festival is a musical celebration of sobriety, and includes camping and other fun activities. $30, free 12-and-inder.

Want to know more? Cleanandsobermusicfest.org.

RAILROAD SQUARE MUSIC FESTIVAL

Sunday, June 10, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Railroad Square, Santa Rosa

Music-loving Petalumans can enjoy door-to-door service, taking the SMART train directly to this day-long musical event that takes place within a few steps of the train station in Santa Rosa. Showcased artists include Frankie Boots, Sol Horizon, and The Highway Poets, featuring Petaluma’s own Sebastian Saint James. Free.

Want to know more? RailroadSquareMusicFestival.com.

STAIRWAY TO PARADISE: BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS

Weekends, June 15 to July 1, 5:30 p.m. picnicking, 7:30 p.m. show time

Jack London State Historic Park

Kicking off another summer of Broadway-themed reviews in Jack London State Historic Park, Transcendence Theater Company presents “Stairway to Paradise,” an assortment of songs and dances performed by high-caliber professionals from Broadway and Los Angeles. Tickets $45-$150.

Want to know more? TranscendenceTheatre.org.

SONOMA-MARIN FAIR & MUSUC FEST

Wednesday, June 20 - Sunday, June 24

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Our local fair is six full days of fun-seeking, Ferris-wheeling, exhibit-exploring, concert-watching, livestock-judging, deep-fried-food-eating fun, with a series of high-profile nightly concerts featuring such star acts as the girl group En Vogue (Wednesday, June 20, 8 p.m.), cowboy crooner Clay Walker (Thursday, June 21, 8 p.m.), Southern rockers 38 Special (Friday, June 22, 8 p.m.), and pop-rock hit-makers Smash Mouth (Saturday, June 23, 8 p.m.), plus the always-popular Fiesta Latina (Sunday, June 24, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.). $10-$15.