BOOKS BEHIND GLASS: Throughout the month of May, a storefront window display, designed by Petaluma artist Jason Stiegelmeyer, has been entertaining patrons and passersby at Copperfield’s Books, on Kentucky St. Drawing a connection between art and literature, the eye-catching exhibit includes books that have been arranged, sculpted and otherwise “altered” by Stiegelmeyer, along with some of his own paintings. One string of books appears to be impaled on a thick pole, while another, a dictionary, bears a red, painted silhouette of a judge’s gavel on one of its open pages. According to Stiegelmeyer, he considers this window his first official “one-man-show.”

LOST AND FOUND: Last week, as Petaluma cyclist Leroy Fishman was returning home from participating in the Backroad Challenge bike race, he realized that his pricy, custom bicycle was no longer in the rear auto bike rack where he’d place it before leaving the Penngrove event. He immediately retraced his route back to Penngrove Park, but saw no sign of the bike. After phone conversations with the police department and his insurance company, Fishman began wrapping his head around the thought that his bicycle was gone forever, along with the attached Garmin GPS system containing years of ride history and biking memories. On a whim, Fishman decided to retrace his route one more time, and saw it on the sidewalk at the top of a hill, leaning against a wall. Everything was there, including the GPS system. Fishman assumes the bike fell from his rack near the top of the hill, and whoever discovered it left if prominently displayed, so its owner could find it again. Fishman is grateful to the person or persons who made it possible for he and his bike to be reunited.

RANEY HONORED BY ROTARY: Chris Raney, who was named Petaluma’s Citizen of the Year for 2018, now has another feather in his glorious metaphorical cap of fame. He’s just been recognized as district Rotarian of the Year. Raney received the honor due to his extraordinary service in response to the October wildfires. The award was announced on May 19, and was presented to Raney by district governor Bob Rogers during the Rotary District 5130 Conference in Sacramento.

(Have a BUZZ item to suggest? Drop Community Editor David Templeton a line at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)