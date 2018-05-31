s
Out and About in Petaluma

May 31, 2018, 9:01AM
| Updated 5 minutes ago.

WELCOME TO THE VILLAGE + TRAVEL TIPS

Petaluma’s Village Network will be hosting a free introductory meeting on Thursday, May 31 from 11 a.m.-noon. The nonprofit assists older adults (50 and up) in aging well while remaining in their homes. This meeting will give an overview of the Village Network movement, an innovative model that is being embraced all over the world. Then, on Monday June 4, at 10 a.m., Village Network hosts another presentation: Travel Tips, with suggestions of the best ways for older adults to travel the world safely, and with maximum enjoyment. Family members and caregivers are welcome as well. 401 Petaluma Blvd. VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

SITTING ROOM ANNIVERSARY BIRTHDAY PARTY

Penngrove’s one-of-a-kind Sitting Room — a privately-funded, library-like oasis for reading, learning, and relaxation — is about to turn 37 years old. Founded in 1981, the Sitting Room (2025 Curtis Drive, Penngrove) houses an inviting collection of donated books, magazines and other printed material with a focus on women writers. On Sunday, June 3, 2-5 p.m., there will a birthday party to celebrate the occasion, with special exhibits, socializing with friends (new and old), and birthday cake. Birthday presents to the Sitting Room are welcome (though not required) as long as they come printed on paper. SittingRoom.org.

READING + DOGS

Every Tuesday, 3:15-4:15 p.m., the Petaluma Regional Library hosts the popular Read to a Dog program, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. Beginning readers, who might be a bit sensitive to practicing aloud, can read (not to some judgmental adult or sibling) but to a thoroughly accepting and furry canine friend. Certified therapy dogs from PALS provide the doggy companionship, because nothing is more fun that reading out loud, especially to someone who drools and begs for a scratch. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver. 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

WEST SIDE STORIES: “IGNORANCE IS BLISS”

Everybody loves a good story, which must be why Petaluma’s monthly West Side Stories show has sold out every consecutive performance for the last three years. Tucked inside Petaluma Portworks, 613 Second St., West Side Stories invites randomly selected volunteers from the audience to deliver a 5-minute story inspired by a different theme each month. The theme for June is ‘Ignorance is Bliss.” Wednesday, June 6, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12, available in advance at WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.

COCKTAIL CONTEST A BENEFIT FOR LITERACYWORKS

Petaluma’s acclaimed Literacyworks nonprofit will be the beneficiary of an intoxicating competition between Sonoma County bartenders — representing Petaluma’s Mario & John’s, plus Bear Republic, Perch & Plow, the Golden Pig, the Gun Club Bar, and others. The fundraiser takes place Wednesday, June 6, 6-8:30 p.m. Attendees will get to taste and judge the results, along with a panel of judges including KRCB’s Brian Griffith, author Scott Beattie (“Artisanal Cocktails”), and “cocktail aficionado” Erika Frey. Bear Republic Brewery, Lakeside (5000 Roberts Lake Road in Rohnert Park). Cost to attend (and taste and help judge) is $40 at the door, $35 if purchased in advance on Brown Paper Tickets (go to www.brownpapertickets.com, search for “Straight Up!”).

CAREGIVER SUPPORT: ALZHEIMERS SUPPORT GROUP

On the first and third Thursdays of the month, the Petaluma Senior Center (211 Novak Drive), from 10:30 to Noon, hosts a support group for people caring for those with Alzheimers and other forms of dementia. The next meetings are Thursday, June 7 and Thursday, June 21. There is a $3 fee, but no one turned away for lack of funds. Meetings are fragrance-free. For more information, contact facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.

PETALUMA COMMUNITY CENTER: DISASTER PREPAREDNESS FORUM

Sonoma County knows all too well what can happen when disaster strikes. But are we sufficiently prepared for the next calamity, be it natural or man-made? As an important next step, the Petaluma Community Relations Council will host a public forum discussing disaster preparedness on Tuesday, June 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. The event will include a review of lessons learned from the October wildfires, and will feature a number of presenters: Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano, Petaluma Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Schach, and more.

