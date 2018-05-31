s
Looking Back: Remembering Bill Soberanes

DAVID TEMPLETON

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | May 31, 2018, 12:01AM

| Updated 3 hours ago.

FIFTEEN YEARS AGO

“Bill ‘Mr. Petaluma’ Soberanes dies”

Bill Soberanes, undoubtedly Petaluma’s proudest son, and certainly one of its most well-know, died Monday night, June 2, 2003, in his home. The cause, according to fire chief Chris Albertson, was presumed to be heart-related. He was 81.

“Bill made a profound and lasting impact on our community in many, many ways,” said Argus-Courier Publisher John Burns. “He was as dedicated a community newspaperman as any out there. Petaluma has lost a great and unique institution in Bill. We will all miss him.”

“I think Bill personified Petaluma,” said Vice Mayor Mike O’Brien. “When you thought of Petaluma, you thought of Bill Soberanes.”

A Petaluma native, on his mother’s side, Bill traced his lineage back to General Mariano Vallejo. He was best known for the role he played in the founding of the World’s Wrist Wrestling Championship over 50 years ago, and for his 49-year career as a columnist for this newspaper.

His writing style was unique. Many shook their heads over it, many adored it. To them, Bill Soberanes was the Argus-Courier. He never missed a deadline in the 49 years – to the day – he wrote for the paper.

Born Oct. 19, 1921, he graduated from St. Vincent de Paul High School. During WWII, he served for over four years with the Merchant Marines. After returning home, he tried out a variety of jobs before settling down as a writer, photographer, and columnist – or, in Soberanese, a “peopleologist.”

To Bill, writing the column became his lifestyle. Every day for years, he roamed the streets, draped in camera and puffing on his trademark pipe, exchanging greetings and news with almost everyone he met.

[Excerpted from the Argus-Courier, June 4, 2003, written by Katie Watts]

It’s hard to believe, but the beloved and eccentric Petaluma newspaper columnist Bill Soberanes has been gone for 15 years now.

What’s no surprise is that the town he loved so well — and wrote about for half-a-century — clearly misses him as much today as when the news was first delivered that he’d died suddenly, of a heart attack, on June 2, 2003 (see sidebar for an excerpt of his obituary).

In Wikipedia’s entry on the City of Petaluma, Soberanes gets a sizable mention, including this quote from the plaque on his famous wrist-wrestling statue, at the corner of Washington and Petaluma Blvd: “Argus Courier columnist and Peopleologist. Petaluma’s number one booster and founder of the World Wrist Wrestling Championship and numerous other events. Trade Mark — He’s been photographed with more famous, infamous, usual and unusual people than anyone in the world. He’s the World’s Number One People Meeter.”

“It’s important to understand the love this community had for Bill,” explains former Argus-Courier writer Katie Watts, discussing her one-time colleague. “By today’s standards,” she admits, “he was neither a good writer nor a good journalist. But he was a good man, kind and well-meaning. He knew so much about so many, and he never spoke a mean or disparaging word. He enjoyed people, and enjoyed being with them. He was exuberant and positive and enthusiastic. Every day, every person, every new meeting was an adventure. He loved people, he loved Petaluma, and he wrote about what he loved with devotion, if not skill.”

Watts clearly remembers the day Soberanes’ died, as it was she who was elected to write her colleague’s obituary. June 2, she says, was a deadline day at the newspaper, and in a classic homage to a life-long newspaperman, his death led to a true stop-the-presses moment for Watts and the other staffers. She says that Editor Chris Samson was out of the office that week, and she was acting as editor when publisher John Burns stopped by to break the sad news.

“John came and stood at the corner of my cubicle and told me as gently as one can,” Watts says, adding, “The obituary was in my hands.” Working with Chip McCauley and Yovanna Bieberich, she began pulling the obituary together. Word soon came down from the printing press that she could take as long as needed to complete the piece.

“The head of the pressroom had worked with Bill decades earlier, and he said he’d hold the presses,” remembers Watts. “So Chip and Yovanna and I went to work calling people to get their memories, finding the photos and finally me weaving everything together and proofreading obsessively. Through it all, in the back of my brain, was the sadness - not for Bill, who’d been released from the prison of his aging body - but for his beloved wife Jane, whom I adored, and with whom he’d had the tenderest and most enduring of love affairs.”

As Soberanes was known for never missing a deadline, it is fitting that his obit ran along with his two final columns, which he’d already turned in. He wrote a general column with news and notes about Petaluma, and the delightfully odd “My Fascinating World of People,” in which Soberanes described his various meetings and photo-ops with celebrities. It seems that Soberanes pretty much invented the practice of “photo bombing” celebrities, slipping into photos with or (often) without their knowledge.

“He claimed to have been photographed with more people — famous, infamous and unknown — than anybody else,” says former editor Samson, listing a few of the folks Soberanes posed with over the years: the Beatles, Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Frank Sinatra and Jayne Mansfield. “Often, his method for getting those photos caught the other person by surprise,” Samson notes. “Bill tagged along when I was covering a speech by political activist Angela Davis at SRJC. Afterward, without even introducing himself to her, Bill handed me his camera, said, ‘Take one, quick,’ and stepped next to a perplexed Davis while I snapped the photo.”

Samson says he first met Bill soon after he joined the Argus in 1975, by which time Soberanes was already a local legend.

“He would shuffle into the office every day, smoking his pipe, to drop off his column and check his mail,” says Samson. “He didn’t have a desk. He had a drawer in the filing cabinet.”

According to Samson, Soberanes was known throughout town as a friendly, talkative fellow who never had a bad thing to say about anyone, and who possessed had an almost childlike sense of curiosity. And though his writing style was, as Watts notes in his obituary, “unique,” there’s no doubt that Soberanes’ columns were must-reads for nearly every newspaper subscriber in town. In 1988, around the time the aforementioned statue was installed, the Argus-Courier published a special tribute section to Soberanes, including an “I Can Write Like Bill Soberanes” contest.

“His column was popular and well-read,” acknowledges Samson, “because he was always walking around town — he never drove a car — notebook and camera in hand, and his columns would be full of names of local residents, anecdotes and happenings. Bill could often be seen sitting on the front porch of his house on East Washington Street, ‘watching the passing parade,’ as he would say, or typing his column on his manual typewriter.”

“Everybody read him every day, even his critics, because he was one of a kind,” adds longtime Argus-Courier contributor Harlan Osborne, author of the “Toolin’ Around Town” column. According to Osborne, he largely learned his ABCs by, in part, reading Bill Soberanes’ weekly musings. “I began reading his column when I first learned to read,” says Osborne, adding, “I was taught how to read by Bill’s sister, my second grade teacher Margaret Soberanes. I always enjoyed his feature stories that introduced us to a wide range of people and their occupations. Big shots, little shots, straight shots. Doctors, lawyers, bartenders and winos. Railroad workers, rodeo cowboys, barbers, collectors, gamblers and tough guys of every ilk. Bill loved boxing, and was one tough cookie himself.”

We was, of course, also known for his love of a good stiff drink, and many are the tales of Soberanes misplacing his camera in a bar or other public place, accidentally setting his coat on fire by placing his pipe in his pocket, or unsteadily misjudging the distance between himself and his editors’ desks, mistakenly knocking said desk’s contents onto the floor. The latter once happened to former Community Editor Greg Cahill, who considers it one of his best and funniest Bill Soberanes memories.

Such old-timer foibles only added to the community’s love and affection for Soberanes, an appreciation that seemingly knew no bounds. It was considered an honor to give Soberanes a drive home, or to lend a hand as he grew older, and needed more assistance. And there seems to be almost no one who did not relish the chance to grab a quick chat with Petaluma’s most famous writer.

“On the street, kids and adults would often stop Bill and tell him stories,” says Osborne, “hoping to see their names in his column, and hopefully spelled correctly. He was a town treasure.”

Fittingly enough, in the same issue that ran Soberanes’ obituary, were his final two columns, turned in punctually a few days before his death. In one of them, Soberane’s described a few of his chance meetings with comedian Bob Hope. The headline of the column: “Thanks for the memories.”

