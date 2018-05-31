Looking Back: Remembering Bill Soberanes

To Bill, writing the column became his lifestyle. Every day for years, he roamed the streets, draped in camera and puffing on his trademark pipe, exchanging greetings and news with almost everyone he met.

Born Oct. 19, 1921, he graduated from St. Vincent de Paul High School. During WWII, he served for over four years with the Merchant Marines. After returning home, he tried out a variety of jobs before settling down as a writer, photographer, and columnist – or, in Soberanese, a “peopleologist.”

His writing style was unique. Many shook their heads over it, many adored it. To them, Bill Soberanes was the Argus-Courier. He never missed a deadline in the 49 years – to the day – he wrote for the paper.

A Petaluma native, on his mother’s side, Bill traced his lineage back to General Mariano Vallejo. He was best known for the role he played in the founding of the World’s Wrist Wrestling Championship over 50 years ago, and for his 49-year career as a columnist for this newspaper.

“Bill made a profound and lasting impact on our community in many, many ways,” said Argus-Courier Publisher John Burns. “He was as dedicated a community newspaperman as any out there. Petaluma has lost a great and unique institution in Bill. We will all miss him.”

Bill Soberanes, undoubtedly Petaluma’s proudest son, and certainly one of its most well-know, died Monday night, June 2, 2003, in his home. The cause, according to fire chief Chris Albertson, was presumed to be heart-related. He was 81.

It’s hard to believe, but the beloved and eccentric Petaluma newspaper columnist Bill Soberanes has been gone for 15 years now.

What’s no surprise is that the town he loved so well — and wrote about for half-a-century — clearly misses him as much today as when the news was first delivered that he’d died suddenly, of a heart attack, on June 2, 2003 (see sidebar for an excerpt of his obituary).

In Wikipedia’s entry on the City of Petaluma, Soberanes gets a sizable mention, including this quote from the plaque on his famous wrist-wrestling statue, at the corner of Washington and Petaluma Blvd: “Argus Courier columnist and Peopleologist. Petaluma’s number one booster and founder of the World Wrist Wrestling Championship and numerous other events. Trade Mark — He’s been photographed with more famous, infamous, usual and unusual people than anyone in the world. He’s the World’s Number One People Meeter.”

“It’s important to understand the love this community had for Bill,” explains former Argus-Courier writer Katie Watts, discussing her one-time colleague. “By today’s standards,” she admits, “he was neither a good writer nor a good journalist. But he was a good man, kind and well-meaning. He knew so much about so many, and he never spoke a mean or disparaging word. He enjoyed people, and enjoyed being with them. He was exuberant and positive and enthusiastic. Every day, every person, every new meeting was an adventure. He loved people, he loved Petaluma, and he wrote about what he loved with devotion, if not skill.”

Watts clearly remembers the day Soberanes’ died, as it was she who was elected to write her colleague’s obituary. June 2, she says, was a deadline day at the newspaper, and in a classic homage to a life-long newspaperman, his death led to a true stop-the-presses moment for Watts and the other staffers. She says that Editor Chris Samson was out of the office that week, and she was acting as editor when publisher John Burns stopped by to break the sad news.

“John came and stood at the corner of my cubicle and told me as gently as one can,” Watts says, adding, “The obituary was in my hands.” Working with Chip McCauley and Yovanna Bieberich, she began pulling the obituary together. Word soon came down from the printing press that she could take as long as needed to complete the piece.

“The head of the pressroom had worked with Bill decades earlier, and he said he’d hold the presses,” remembers Watts. “So Chip and Yovanna and I went to work calling people to get their memories, finding the photos and finally me weaving everything together and proofreading obsessively. Through it all, in the back of my brain, was the sadness - not for Bill, who’d been released from the prison of his aging body - but for his beloved wife Jane, whom I adored, and with whom he’d had the tenderest and most enduring of love affairs.”

As Soberanes was known for never missing a deadline, it is fitting that his obit ran along with his two final columns, which he’d already turned in. He wrote a general column with news and notes about Petaluma, and the delightfully odd “My Fascinating World of People,” in which Soberanes described his various meetings and photo-ops with celebrities. It seems that Soberanes pretty much invented the practice of “photo bombing” celebrities, slipping into photos with or (often) without their knowledge.