The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of May 20-May 27, 2018.

A trio of new books tackling socio-political issues, another trio of obsession-themed novels by women writers, two classic novels, a non-fiction exploration of a sordid California crime, and a brand new horror story from Stephen King make up the top 10 most popular books last week in Petaluma, according to the top 10 bestseller list at Copperfield’s Book Store.

“The Outsider,” from King, is part crime procedural, and part supernatural thriller, examining the murder of a child and the devastating impact it has on the small town where it occurred, and where an innocent man may have been arrested for the crime. Meanwhile, up from the ashes come Ray Bradbury’s indelible futuristic nightmare “Fahrenheit 451” (No. 4), and Kate Chopin’s recently re-released 1899 novel “The Awakening” (No. 7), once considered scandalous and immoral, now viewed as an important pre-feminist examination of desire and empowerment.

Over in the Kids and Young Adult section, Petaluma author-artist Armand Baltazar remains at the top of the list with his popular ‘Timeless: Diego and the Rangers of the Vastlantic.’ At No. 2 is Patricia Polacco’s 1998 picture book “Thank You, Mr. Falker,” about a kindergartner whose teacher helps her develop a love of reading. And at No. 3, for its second week on the bestseller list, is Dr. Seuss’s perennially popular “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. “How to Change Your Mind,” by Michael Pollan

2. “Higher Loyalty,” by James Comey

3. “Watch Me,” by Jody Gehrman

4. “Fahrenheit 451,” by Ray Bradbury

5. “Outsider,” by Stephen King

6. “The Soul of America,” by Jon Meacham

7. “The Awakening,” by Kate Chopin

8. “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” by Michelle McNamara

9. “Little Fires Everywhere,” by Celeste Ng

10. “Sing, Unburied, Sing,” by Jessmyn Ward

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. “Timeless: Diego and the Rangers of the Vastlantic,” by Armand Baltazar

2. “Thank You Mr. Falker,” by Patricia Polacco

3. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss

4. “Claymates,” by Dev Petty

5. “Bad Kitty Camp Daze,” by Nick Bruel

6. “A is for Activist,” by Innosanto Nagara

7. “Let’s Find Momo! A Hide-and-Seek Board Book,” by Andrew Knapp

8. “The Lightning Thief,” by Rick Riordan

9. “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo,” by Jill Twist and Last Week Tonight

10. “Sometimes You Fly,” by Katherine Applegate