Shakespeare in Petaluma

INFORMATION: To learn more about the event, and this year’s Petaluma Shakespeare Festival, visit PetalumaShakespeare.org.

Kristina Wenz, Artistic Director of the Petaluma Shakespeare Company, considers the lush, secluded riverside lawn at the Petaluma Foundry Wharf business park to be more than just a beautiful spot to visit. For her and the artists who annually produce Shakespeare plays here every summer, this lawn — not to mention the nearby grove of trees and the shadowy, winding stairway — is their stage, their playground, and their home.

Now in its fourth consecutive year, Petaluma Shakespeare Company transforms the Foundry Wharf into a free Shakespeare festival every summer, staging at least one show for the entertainment of patrons, who set up chairs and blankets to enjoy the words and stories of William Shakespeare — and more. This summer, the company is presenting the rarely-staged dark comedy “All’s Well That Ends Well,” along with a special dance-theater piece titled “Wordless Shakespeare.”

“We just love it out here,” says Wenz, with a sweeping gesture, taking in the grass, the riverside dock, the surrounding buildings. “We all feel so grateful, every year, that the Foundry Wharf makes this space available to us. With all of this beauty as a backdrop, it’s such a great place to perform, and to attend a show. It’s really a wonderful gift to us and to the community.”

With a smile, Wenz adds, “Though it is not without its challenges to be here doing Shakespeare in an open space like this, with the many surprises that the weather can bring.”

She’s referring to last year’s soaring 107 degree temperatures, and the coolers of frozen peas she brought to the Foundry Wharf. The actors, presenting afternoon performances of the epic “Henry IV, Part 1,” tucked those peas under their costumes to stay cool during especially hot performances.

“Those peas really helped a lot,” Wenz laughs.

For what it’s worth, she adds that Petaluma Shakespeare will no longer doing such hot, mid-day matinees.

“This year, we’re doing most of our shows at 7 p.m., when it gets cooler, with Sunday Matinees at 4,” she says. “That’s better anyway, because now it will get dark and the stars come out overhead. It’s going to be magical.”

One thing that’s not changing, she points out, is Petaluma Shakespeare Company’s commitment to presenting their shows for free.

“I believe in free Shakespeare,” says Wenz. “Libraries offer books, and we offer Shakespeare.Sometimes, people do want to make a donation, and we set up a vase for that, if someone wants to drop in some money. Some people give a twenty, and a lot of people just enjoy the show, which is totally fine.”

Last year, Wenz estimates, such donations averaged out to about a dollar per audience member. Clearly, that’s not enough to present a full Shakespeare production, even if the company does tends toward contemporary settings of Shakespeare’s plays, allowing them to avoid having to rent elaborate Elizabethan costumes.

How is all of this paid for then, the lights and sound equipment, the props and all?

With a single, annual fundraising event known as “Shakespeare in the Vineyard,” held annually on the grounds of Petaluma’s Azari Vineyards. This year, the event takes place on Sunday, June 3, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (see info box for details).

“This is our one-and-only fundraiser, so it’s pretty important,” Wenz says of the gala afternoon. Along with plenty of wine and food, including pizzas made in the winery’s wood-burning oven, this year’s event will feature short performances of Shakespeare soliloquys, and music by Steven Harrison of New York’s Metropolitan Opera.“He’s a beautiful opera singer, and also an amazing actor,” says Wenz. “It’s going to be a lovely event, a short and sweet afternoon celebrating Shakespeare, and making it possible to continue to present our shows as a gift to Petaluma.”