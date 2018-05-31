Petaluma Pet Stories: Schwartz family remembers their mischievous, beloved Basset Hound

In this semi-regular series, Petalumans tell the true tales of their beloved pets (and even some not-so-beloved pets), from hitchhiking dogs to talkative birds. Have you got a great story about a pet you’ve known and loved? Drop a line with the basic details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com. Please include contact info, and maybe even a photo. If we like what we see, your Petaluma Pet Story could be the next to appear in these pages.

Fifteen years ago, when Larry Schwartz got a call from his wife, Rose, informing him that she and their kids, Vince and Janelle, had just picked out a Basset Hound puppy — from a recent litter at Cardoza’s Pumpkin Farm — his first reaction was, shall we say, reserved.

“I think I told her, ‘Now, you do know we’re going to have this dog for a very long time, right?’ ” he recalls, with a laugh.

The Schwartzes are seated around their Petaluma dining room table, currently covered in photos of the sweet-faced Basset Hound they eventually named Nelly. Of his initial reluctance, Schwartz says, “I just did the math, and figured that if we had her till the age of 11 or so, we were going to have this dog into our fifties. Besides, I kind of wanted a Labrador.”

For Rose, however, the decision to adopt Nelly was instantaneous.

“I just saw this little Basset Hound,” she says, “with those big eyes, and those long, floppy ears, and I just fell in love. But Larry had always had Labs, so I said, ‘Let’s just pretend she’s a Labrador and do all the usual Lab things with her.’ And that’s what we did. She became our little ‘Basset-Lab.’ That’s how we treated her. We did everything with her, she went everywhere with us.”

As the many photos on the table illustrate, Nelly went to the beach, and on long walks in the nearby fields. She accompanied the family on vacations. She went hiking in the woods. At home, Nelly occasionally broke out of the house to run her own reconnaissance missions around the neighborhood. She routinely tagged along to Little League baseball games, where Nelly became the team’s unofficial mascot. And on the 4th of July, she participated in the annual 4th of July Basset Hound Waddle, a popular event associated with Novato’s Independence Day Parade.

According to the Schwartzes, Nelly always stood out, immediately catching people’s attention. Motorists often slammed on their brakes to get a better look, whenever Nelly was out on walks with the family.

“People would actually roll down their windows and shout, ‘That’s the cutest dog I’ve ever seen!’” Larry says. “She was pretty cute, and she had really long ears. When she was a puppy, she’d trip over them all the time. I actually measured her ears once. They were two inches short of the Guinness Book record of the world’s longest dog ears. They were like, eleven and a half inches long. Whenever she’d drink water, her ears would end up in the water dish, and she’d have water just dripping from her ears.”

Larry lifts up a photo of Nelly, as a puppy, asleep in a basket, curled up on a pile of “beanie baby” stuffed animals. It’s clearly a favorite photo.

“That was the first night we got her,” says Janelle. “She loved my beanies.”

Asked to describe Nelly’s personality, everyone tosses out different adjectives, each word connected by a clear theme.

“She was stubborn,” laughs Rose. “Stubborn and mischievous.”

“Pushy,” says Janelle. “And smart. She was always getting what she wanted, one way or another.”

“She was tenacious,” adds Larry. “She’d howl to be let out, and two minutes later she’d howl to be let back in. And no matter how much you wanted to just stay where you were, you had no choice. You had to get up and give her what she wanted.”