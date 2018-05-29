s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Toolin’ Around Town: Topiary shapes were Manuel Machado’s signature

HARLAN OSBORNE

FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | May 29, 2018, 10:21AM

| Updated 9 hours ago.

There’s been some spirited conversation lately regarding public art displays and the very definition of what constitutes art. This current hubbub reminded me of the more than 30-year period when the whimsical topiary creations of city parks worker Manuel Machado graced the grounds of our parks and civic buildings, providing an unofficial public art display known for evoking curiosity and joyous smiles and, as far as we know, not one negative comment.

In Petaluma, springtime is gentle and unimposing. Its annual renewal begins with bright colorful blooms and blossoms alongside shimmering, newly sprouted green leaves, a welcome sight after a gray and dormant winter. Many of us view springtime with invigorating anticipation, a time to visit plant sales and sharpen gardening tools. For Machado, it was a time to explore imaginative new ideas for the characters he’d create out of the hedges and shrubs in our public places.

It’s been nearly 50 years since Machado was hired as a maintenance worker by City Parks Director Dick Shollenberger, and almost 60 years since he immigrated to Petaluma from his hometown of Urzlina, on the island of Sao Jorge, in the Azores. Starting out at five dollars a day, he milked cows for nine years at three different dairies before accepting the maintenance job.

Soon after arriving in Petaluma in 1959, Machado met his future wife, Petaluma native Mary Correia, at a Portuguese festival. They married in 1961. Three days after she graduated from St. Vincent High School, Mary went to work for Grace Bros. Brewery in Santa Rosa, where she stayed for five years before taking an entry level job in the city of Petaluma’s finance department, rising to the position of accounting supervisor during a 35-year career.

Several years before Machado took the Parks Department job, he and his wife returned to Portugal, where they followed an age-old Azorean tradition of helping to feed the poor by purchasing six cows and donating the meat to the families of two villages. While there, he noticed shrubbery shaped as topiary, the horticultural practice of training live perennial plants by clipping the foliage into clearly defined geometric or fanciful shapes.

When he began his new job, he and six other employees were responsible for mowing lawns, fixing sprinklers, trimming shrubs and performing general landscaping at more than 30 locations around town, including the parks, City Hall, library, police station and median strips.

In 1970, he began pruning various shapes, based on his familiarity with animals, into the shrubs on the median strip entering Lombardi Avenue on Petaluma’s east side. Sometimes it took up to a year, with repeated pruning every few months, to fully form a design. At first, his bosses thought the process was too time-consuming, but Machado proved them wrong, and was allowed to continue his topiary artistry.

For many years, two large pumpkin faces welcomed visitors to City Hall, and two pig creations drew attention at the Petaluma Museum. His work brought heaps of praise and provided amusing photo opportunities.

“I’ve always known that when you do well at work, it’s appreciated,” said Machado. “I was never afraid of hard work and never afraid of the shrubs — the shrubs were afraid of me. I’m proud of the work I performed.”

The city of Petaluma showed its appreciation for Machado’s exceptional dedication to his job by selecting him Employee of the Year in 1989. The award came with a $500 bonus that was delayed slightly because the city wanted to keep the winner a secret, which would have been difficult with Mary Machado working in the finance department.

Most Popular Stories
Dozens of animal welfare activists arrested after large protest at Petaluma chicken farm
21 celebs who love Sonoma and Napa
A family friendly bike tour through Petaluma
Toolin’ Around Town: Topiary shapes were Manuel Machado’s signature
Plane crash kills two in Petaluma

Despite his efforts to teach co-workers, Machado seemed to be the only employee interested in maintaining the topiary menagerie. Upon his retirement in 1999, after 31 years on the job, the hedges and shrubs were still being nicely trimmed, but lacked the creative artistry he provided.

Married for 57 years, Manuel and Mary Machado worked a combined 66 years for the city while raising their sons Duarte and Danny. Along with maintaining a 10-acre spread where he raises cattle and vegetables, they’ve traveled to numerous parts of the world and remained active with the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society.

Machado brought a special talent to his job and became an inspiration to gardeners and hedge-trimmers everywhere. Perhaps it’s time Petaluma seeks another topiary specialist who can recreate some of those memorable plant-based, living pieces of public art.

(Harlan Osborne’s ‘Toolin’ Around Town’ runs every other week. You can contact him at harlan@sonic.net)

Most Popular Stories
Dozens of animal welfare activists arrested after large protest at Petaluma chicken farm
21 celebs who love Sonoma and Napa
A family friendly bike tour through Petaluma
Toolin’ Around Town: Topiary shapes were Manuel Machado’s signature
Entire Petaluma baseball lineup chosen to SCL All-League first team
Plane crash kills two in Petaluma
California Senate approves raising age to buy long guns
Livestock auctioneer Tony Brazil a living link to Petaluma’s past