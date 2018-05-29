Toolin’ Around Town: Topiary shapes were Manuel Machado’s signature

There’s been some spirited conversation lately regarding public art displays and the very definition of what constitutes art. This current hubbub reminded me of the more than 30-year period when the whimsical topiary creations of city parks worker Manuel Machado graced the grounds of our parks and civic buildings, providing an unofficial public art display known for evoking curiosity and joyous smiles and, as far as we know, not one negative comment.

In Petaluma, springtime is gentle and unimposing. Its annual renewal begins with bright colorful blooms and blossoms alongside shimmering, newly sprouted green leaves, a welcome sight after a gray and dormant winter. Many of us view springtime with invigorating anticipation, a time to visit plant sales and sharpen gardening tools. For Machado, it was a time to explore imaginative new ideas for the characters he’d create out of the hedges and shrubs in our public places.

It’s been nearly 50 years since Machado was hired as a maintenance worker by City Parks Director Dick Shollenberger, and almost 60 years since he immigrated to Petaluma from his hometown of Urzlina, on the island of Sao Jorge, in the Azores. Starting out at five dollars a day, he milked cows for nine years at three different dairies before accepting the maintenance job.

Soon after arriving in Petaluma in 1959, Machado met his future wife, Petaluma native Mary Correia, at a Portuguese festival. They married in 1961. Three days after she graduated from St. Vincent High School, Mary went to work for Grace Bros. Brewery in Santa Rosa, where she stayed for five years before taking an entry level job in the city of Petaluma’s finance department, rising to the position of accounting supervisor during a 35-year career.

Several years before Machado took the Parks Department job, he and his wife returned to Portugal, where they followed an age-old Azorean tradition of helping to feed the poor by purchasing six cows and donating the meat to the families of two villages. While there, he noticed shrubbery shaped as topiary, the horticultural practice of training live perennial plants by clipping the foliage into clearly defined geometric or fanciful shapes.

When he began his new job, he and six other employees were responsible for mowing lawns, fixing sprinklers, trimming shrubs and performing general landscaping at more than 30 locations around town, including the parks, City Hall, library, police station and median strips.

In 1970, he began pruning various shapes, based on his familiarity with animals, into the shrubs on the median strip entering Lombardi Avenue on Petaluma’s east side. Sometimes it took up to a year, with repeated pruning every few months, to fully form a design. At first, his bosses thought the process was too time-consuming, but Machado proved them wrong, and was allowed to continue his topiary artistry.

For many years, two large pumpkin faces welcomed visitors to City Hall, and two pig creations drew attention at the Petaluma Museum. His work brought heaps of praise and provided amusing photo opportunities.

“I’ve always known that when you do well at work, it’s appreciated,” said Machado. “I was never afraid of hard work and never afraid of the shrubs — the shrubs were afraid of me. I’m proud of the work I performed.”

The city of Petaluma showed its appreciation for Machado’s exceptional dedication to his job by selecting him Employee of the Year in 1989. The award came with a $500 bonus that was delayed slightly because the city wanted to keep the winner a secret, which would have been difficult with Mary Machado working in the finance department.