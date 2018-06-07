Summer magic in Petaluma and beyond

Author Kellie Elmore (“Magic in the Backyard”) once wrote “I love how summer just wraps its arms around you like a warm blanket,” a sentiment echoed by Jenny Han (author of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’) who said, “Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August.”

With full awareness that such views are a bit of a slight to spring, fall, and winter, we certainly do agree that there is plenty to do during the summer in Petaluma and beyond.

Here are a few summery highlights to help you warm up your season.

4th ANNUAL RIBS

FOR KIDS

Saturday, June 9,

Noon-4:30 p.m.

Lucchesi Park

The sponsors of this annual fundraiser for local kids — the Petaluma Active 20s-30s service organization — promise a rib-cooking competition that will be even bigger, better and tastier than ever, with entertainment, beer and wine, and some of the most mouth-watering home-gourmet ribs you’ll taste all year. Tasting tickets $20-$25.

Want to know more? Petaluma2030.org/ribs-for-kids

TRANSHUMANCE

FESTIVAL

Saturday, June 9

Steamer Landing

Park

Honoring the “grassland culture” of Petaluma, along with the work of the shepherds, ranchers, farrmers and grazing animals that work the fields and plains around town, this unique food and music event brings local artisans, educators and food-makers together in a one-of-a-kind spot right on the Petaluma River. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., with a Balkan musician leading a flock of sheep onto the festival grounds/peninsula, there will be opprtunities to tast local purveyors’ delicasies, leading up to a 6 p.m., family-style dinner created by chef Matt Roberts. Tickets are $20 to the event, and $20 for the dinner. Kids under 12 eat free.

Want to know more? www.sassyandgrassy.com.

NOVATO ART &

MUSIC FESTIVAL

Saturday, June 9,

Sunday, June 10

Downtown Novato

Petty Theft, The Sam Chase, Wonderbread 5, Jerry Hannan, The Coffis Brothers, and many other musical acts will be performing on two stages as the Novato Chamber presents its free annual Art & Music Festival. Much food will be available, and ample exhibitions of artistry and craftsmanship will be on display. As with a few other upcoming summer happenings, the SMART Train will take you right there.

Want to know more? www.novatochamber.com/novato_fawm/music-lineup

CLEAN AND SOBER

MUSIC FEST

Saturday, June 9,

Sunday, June 10

Mendocino Fair-

grounds, Boonville

Former Petaluman Stefanie Keys and her band will be joined by comedian Michael Pritchard, Tommy Odetto, Lorin Rowan, The Real Sarahs and more, for the inaugural Clean and Sober Music Fest in Booneville. The two-day festival is a musical celebration of sobriety, and includes camping and other fun activities. $30, free 12-and-under.

Want to know more? Cleanandsobermusicfest.org.

RAILROAD SQUARE

MUSIC FESTIVAL

Sunday, June 10,

11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Santa Rosa’s Railroad

Square

Music-loving Petalumans can enjoy door-to-door service, taking the SMART train directly to this day-long musical event that takes place within a few steps of the train station in Santa Rosa. Showcased artists include Frankie Boots, Sol Horizon, and The Highway Poets, the latter featuring Petaluma’s own Sebastian Saint James. Free.