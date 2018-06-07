s
Summer magic in Petaluma and beyond

DAVID TEMPLETON

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | June 7, 2018, 9:01AM

| Updated 3 hours ago.

Author Kellie Elmore (“Magic in the Backyard”) once wrote “I love how summer just wraps its arms around you like a warm blanket,” a sentiment echoed by Jenny Han (author of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’) who said, “Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August.”

With full awareness that such views are a bit of a slight to spring, fall, and winter, we certainly do agree that there is plenty to do during the summer in Petaluma and beyond.

Here are a few summery highlights to help you warm up your season.

4th ANNUAL RIBS

FOR KIDS

Saturday, June 9,

Noon-4:30 p.m.

Lucchesi Park

The sponsors of this annual fundraiser for local kids — the Petaluma Active 20s-30s service organization — promise a rib-cooking competition that will be even bigger, better and tastier than ever, with entertainment, beer and wine, and some of the most mouth-watering home-gourmet ribs you’ll taste all year. Tasting tickets $20-$25.

Want to know more? Petaluma2030.org/ribs-for-kids

TRANSHUMANCE

FESTIVAL

Saturday, June 9

Steamer Landing

Park

Honoring the “grassland culture” of Petaluma, along with the work of the shepherds, ranchers, farrmers and grazing animals that work the fields and plains around town, this unique food and music event brings local artisans, educators and food-makers together in a one-of-a-kind spot right on the Petaluma River. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., with a Balkan musician leading a flock of sheep onto the festival grounds/peninsula, there will be opprtunities to tast local purveyors’ delicasies, leading up to a 6 p.m., family-style dinner created by chef Matt Roberts. Tickets are $20 to the event, and $20 for the dinner. Kids under 12 eat free.

Want to know more? www.sassyandgrassy.com.

NOVATO ART &

MUSIC FESTIVAL

Saturday, June 9,

Sunday, June 10

Downtown Novato

Petty Theft, The Sam Chase, Wonderbread 5, Jerry Hannan, The Coffis Brothers, and many other musical acts will be performing on two stages as the Novato Chamber presents its free annual Art & Music Festival. Much food will be available, and ample exhibitions of artistry and craftsmanship will be on display. As with a few other upcoming summer happenings, the SMART Train will take you right there.

Want to know more? www.novatochamber.com/novato_fawm/music-lineup

CLEAN AND SOBER

MUSIC FEST

Saturday, June 9,

Sunday, June 10

Mendocino Fair-

grounds, Boonville

Former Petaluman Stefanie Keys and her band will be joined by comedian Michael Pritchard, Tommy Odetto, Lorin Rowan, The Real Sarahs and more, for the inaugural Clean and Sober Music Fest in Booneville. The two-day festival is a musical celebration of sobriety, and includes camping and other fun activities. $30, free 12-and-under.

Want to know more? Cleanandsobermusicfest.org.

RAILROAD SQUARE

MUSIC FESTIVAL

Sunday, June 10,

11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Santa Rosa’s Railroad

Square

Music-loving Petalumans can enjoy door-to-door service, taking the SMART train directly to this day-long musical event that takes place within a few steps of the train station in Santa Rosa. Showcased artists include Frankie Boots, Sol Horizon, and The Highway Poets, the latter featuring Petaluma’s own Sebastian Saint James. Free.

Want to know more? RailroadSquareMusicFestival.com.

STAIRWAY TO PARADISE: BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS

Weekends, June 15 to July 1, 5:30 p.m. picnicking, 7:30 p.m. show time

Jack London State Historic Park

Kicking off another summer of Broadway-themed revues in Jack London State Historic Park, Transcendence Theater Company presents “Stairway to Paradise,” an assortment of songs and dances performed by high-caliber professionals from Broadway and Los Angeles. Tickets $45-$150.

Want to know more? TranscendenceTheatre.org.

SONOMA-MARIN FAIR

Wednesday, June 20-Sunday, June 24

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Our local fair is six full days of fun-seeking, Ferris-wheeling, exhibit-exploring, concert-watching, livestock-judging, deep-fried-food-eating fun, with a series of high-profile nightly concerts featuring such star acts as the girl group En Vogue (Wednesday, June 20, 8 p.m.), cowboy crooner Clay Walker (Thursday, June 21, 8 p.m.), Southern rockers 38 Special (Friday, June 22, 8 p.m.), and pop-rock hit-makers Smash Mouth (Saturday, June 23, 8 p.m.), plus the always-popular Fiesta Latina (Sunday, June 24, 3-7 p.m.). $10-$15.

Want to know more? Sonoma-Marinfair.org.

RANCHO ADOBE

FIRE DEPARTMENT

PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Saturday, June 30,

7-11 a.m.

Downtown Penngrove

The Rancho Adobe Fire District hosts its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser, right at the fire station, 11000 Main St. in Penngrove, and all are welcome. Pancakes, ham and eggs, fruit, juice and coffee will be served, and a raffle with cool prizes will be held. $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12-and-under.

Want to know more? PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

PENNGROVE

PARADE

Saturday, July 1, 11 a.m.

Downtown Penngrove

Once described with the words “as small-town America as you can get,” the annual Penngrove Parade will celebrate its 42nd year this July, with a procession of tractors, floats, wagons, horses, farm animals, antique military jeeps, and more, followed by a picnic and barbecue with live music by Train Wreck Junction. The picnic is a fundraiser for the Penngrove Social Firemen.

Want to know more? PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

PETALUMA CELEBRATES INDEPENDENCE DAY

Wednesday, July 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Beginning with the annual 4th of July morning bell-ringing ceremony on the steps of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (11 a.m., 20 Fourth St.), Petaluma will once again celebrate Independence Day in style, concluding with a massive party at the fairgrounds beginning at 5 p.m. The evening event features live music from local bands, food and drink from a variety of vendors, fames and fun, and a glorious fireworks display at dusk.

Want to know more? Sonomacounty.com/fourth-july

ART & GARDEN FESTIVAL

Sunday, July 8, 11 a.m.-5 pm.

Downtown Petaluma

One of Petaluma’s biggest annual street events, the Petaluma Art & Garden Festival will mark its 17th year this July, with multiple music stages, endless food and drink purveyors, and over 145 painters, sculptors, artisans and crafts-persons ready to show off their masterpieces.

Want to know more? PetalumaDowntown.com

RIVERTOWN REVIVAL

Saturday, July 14, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Steamer Landing Park

A truly unique Petaluma experience, the annual Rivertown Revival celebrates the heritage of our small river town by inviting vendors, artists, and visitors alike to dress up (period attire is often observed, though it’s up to you to choose the period) and come play, eat, listen to awesome bands on several stages, watch outrageous open-water shenanigans, goggle at artists showing inspired installations, and (yes) even get married for $5 at the world-famous Rivertown Revival Hitching Post.

Want to know more? RivertownRevival.com

PETALUMA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Saturday, Aug. 4, Noon-9:30 p.m.

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Railroad Earth, The Brothers Comatose, Royal Jelly Jive, Danny Click, The Rainbow Girls and many additional musical acts will performs on multiple stages at this annual fundraiser to keep music in our local schools. The extravaganza unfolds at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Tickets $55 general, $149 for the VIP treatment.

Want to know more? Petalumamusicfestival.org.

