THURSDAY

TODOS SANTOS

Meaning ‘All Saints,’ this rootsy trio performs songs in the “Cantina Americana” style, rich in vocal harmonies and driven by the soaring power of fiery guitars and folk-textured accordion. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

STEVEN GRAVES BAND

With a knack for writing first-rate songs bathed in the golden aura of Americana and folk, singer-songwriter Steven Graves conjures the sounds of the Eagles, Jackson Browne, Graham Parsons and others to create music that is a little bit country, a little bit roots-rock, a little bit reggae, and undeniably his own. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy. First set 8:30 p.m. No cover. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SATURDAY

RIBS FOR KIDS FUNDRAISER

Barbecue-lovers, prepare yourselves. This weekend, at Lucchesi Park, there will be barbecue galore, all kinds and all flavors, all toasty and savory and juicy and delicious. It’s the annual Ribs for Kids benefit rib-cooking competition, with money raised going to help local kids via the event’s sponsors, Petaluma Active 20s-30s. Taste an array of mouth-watering home-made gourmet ribs, plus all the fixings, adult libations, and more. 12 P.M. Noon to 4:30 p.m. Tasting tickets are $20-$30. Learn more at Petaluma2030.org/ribs-for-kids.

FLEETWOOD MACRAME

From ‘Don’t Stop,’ ‘Go Your Own Way,’ and ‘You Make Lovin’ Fun,’ this entertaining Fleetwood Mac tribute band performs spot-on covers of some of the most iconic songs of the 1970s. But does Fleetwood Macrame have what it takes to play ‘Tusk’? Drop by the Big Easy this weekend and find out. 9 p.m. show (doors open at 8 p.m.) $10. 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

BUCK NICKELS AND LOOSE CHANGE

Buck Nickels - the acclaimed, Sonoma-grown singing cowboy with a voice that has calmed whole herds of cattle and charmed whole audiences of country-loving music fans - will be joined by his mighty sidekick and longtime saddle pal Larry “Loose Change” Cragg, on pedal steel and vocals. With back up courtesy of their road-tested, rough-riding, read-for-anything band of tune-wrangling trailblazers, this will be an afternoon of great tunes, and unbridled western-harmony fun. Red Brick, 20 Second St. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. No cover. RedBrickRestaurants.com.