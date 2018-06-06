I DO: WEDDING

DRESS EXHIBITION

Honoring famous (and not-so-famous) historical couples of Petaluma’s past, the Historical Library and Museum presents a new show titled, ‘I Do: An Exhibit of Vintage Wedding Dresses.” Running through September, the show will officially open with a reception on Sunday, June 10, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Second St. PetalumaMuseum.com

GARDEN CLUB

MEETING FEATURES

SWAN HAVEN SOAP

This month’s gathering of the Petaluma Garden Club, on Monday, June 11, at 9:30 a.m. will feature a presentation by Kathleen Walker, of Swan Haven Soap. She’ll demonstrate what goes into the creation of her fragrant, all-natural soaps, made from fresh ingredients grown in the garden. This will be the final meeting the Garden Club until gatherings resume in September. Free, with coffee and snacks. Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd. Californiagardenclubs.com/content/petaluma-garden-club.

ROSA NOWAK TO

SPEAK AT SONS IN

RETIREMENT EVENT

Air Force veteran Rose Nowak, president of the Redwood Empire Military Women Auxiliary - who served as a Vietnam era Air Force medic - will speak at the June meeting of the Sons in Retirement, Tuesday, June 12, at 12 p.m. noon. Advance reservations required. Call (707) 780-2016.

DISASTER

PREPAREDNESS

FORUM

Sonoma County knows all too well what can happen when disaster strikes. But are we sufficiently prepared for the next calamity, be it natural or man-made? As an important next step, the Petaluma Community Relations Council will host a public forum discussing disaster preparedness on Tuesday, June 12, from 6:30 to 8:30, at the Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. The event will include a review of lessons learned from the October wildfires, and will feature a number of presenters: Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano, Petaluma Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Schach, and more.

FANTASTIC NEGRITO

LIVE AT LAGUNITAS

Lagunitas Brewing Company continues its outdoor Summer Concert Series on Tuesday, June 12, with an appearance by Oakland’s scorching hot Fantastic Negrito, an addictively entertaining purveyor of what he calls “black roots music for everyone.” He learned to play the piano in his late teens by sneaking onto the campus of UC Berkeley, and pretending to be a student to teach himself to play in the University’s music recital rooms. The show is in the amphitheater at Lagunitas, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. Tickets are free, but must be reserved in advance through Eventbrite.com (just log on and search for “Fantastic Negrito). Though tickets for this show are sold out at this time, Lagunitas has announced that an additional batch of seats will be up for grabs beginning at noon on Friday, June 8.

WELCOME TO THE VILLAGE

Petaluma’s Village Network will host a free introductory meeting on Thursday, June 14 from 11 a.m. to noon. The non-profit assists older adults (50 and up) in aging well while remaining in their homes. This meeting will give an overview of the Village Network movement, an innovative model that is being embraced all over the world. Family members and caregivers are welcome as well. 401 Petaluma Blvd. VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.