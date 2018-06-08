The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of May 20-May 27, 2018.

Christopher Moore’s outrageous hardboiled spoof “Noir,” which dropped off the bestseller list last week after taking the top spot the previous week, has muscled its way back to No. 1.

That’s just one of many unexpected shifts and arrivals this week.

The most unexpected title on the Adult Fiction and Nonfiction list is Tennessee Williams’ indelible “A Streetcar Named Desire,’ marking a rare appearance by a theatrical script on the bestselling books list. Meanwhile, last week’s No. 1, Michael Pollan’s lengthily-titled “How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression and Transcendence,” has slipped down to No. 6, beneath a cluster of ‘where-did-that-come-from?’ titles including Amor Towles’ charming 2016 novel “A Gentleman in Moscow,” Ernest Cline’s dystopian “Ready Player One” (which fell off the list weeks ago after returning in the wake of last March’s popular Spielberg movie based on it; now back at No. 3), and the paperback release of Min Jin Lee’s “Pachinko,” about a Korean family living in Japan, spanning 70 years.

On the Kids and Young Adults list, David Arnold’s brand new YA novel “The Strange Fascinations of Noah Nypnotik,” about a kid who undergoes hypnosis and wakes up to find everyone in his life has changed, debuts at No. 1. Dr. Seuss’s classic picture book “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” remains strong, charting in at No. 2.

FICTION &

NON-FICTION

1. “Noir,” by Christopher Moore

2. “Gentleman in Moscow,” by Amor Towles

3. “Ready Player One,” by Ernest Cline

4. “A Streetcar Named Desire,” by Tennessee Williams

5. “Pachinko,” by Min Jin Lee

6. “How to Change Your Mind,” by Michael Pollan

7. “How to Stop Time,” by Matt Haig

8. “Soul of America,” by Jon Meacham

9. “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” by Michelle McNamara

10. “Barracoon,” by Zora Neale Hurston

KIDS &

YOUNG ADULTS

1. “Strange Fascinations of Noah Hypnotik,” by David Arnold

2. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss

3. “Hello from Sammi,” by Suzanne Mirviss

4. “Dog Man and Cat Kid,” by Dav Pilkey

5. “Trials of Apollo: The Burning Maze,” by Rick Riordan

6. “Not Quite Narwhal,” by Jessie Sima

7. “Prince and the Dressmaker,” by Jen Wang

8. “Hilo: The Boy Who Crashed to Earth,” by Judd Winick

9. “Amulet: Stonekeeper,” by Kazu Kibuishi

10. “Wolf, the Duck, and the Mouse,” by Mac Barnett