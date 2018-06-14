s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

The music of summer (and other stuff)

DAVID TEMPLETON

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | June 14, 2018, 12:01PM

| Updated 2 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Summer is a song — and no, that’s not just an attempt at poetry. There are literally hundreds of songs titled ‘Summer” or “Summertime” or “Summer in the City” or “Summer Days” or “Summer Nights” or “The Boys of Summer” or “Girls in Their Summer Clothes” or “Long Hot Summer Night” or “Those Lazy Hazy Crazy Days of Summer.”

And let’s not forget that the great composer Vivaldi dedicated one full concerto of his timeless “Four Seasons” composition to the warm weather, singing birds, and afternoon storms of summer. So it’s no surprise that every year, summer brings with it a vast number of events.

Here are a few summery highlights to help you warm up your season.

STAIRWAY TO PARADISE:

BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS

Weekends, June 15-July 1, 5:30 p.m.

picnicking, 7:30 p.m. show time

Jack London State Historic Park

Kicking off another summer of Broadway-themed revues in Jack London State Historic Park, Transcendence Theater Company presents “Stairway to Paradise,” an assortment of songs and dances performed by high-caliber professionals from Broadway and Los Angeles. Tickets $45-$150.

Want to know more? TranscendenceTheatre.org.

SONOMA-MARIN FAIR

Wednesday, June 20 through

Sunday, June 24

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Our local fair is six days of fun-seeking, Ferris-wheeling, exhibit-exploring, concert-watching, live-stock-judging, deep-fried-food-eating fun, with a series of high-profile nightly concerts featuring such star acts as the girl group En Vogue (Wednesday, June 20, 8 p.m.), cowboy crooner Clay Walker (Thursday, June 21, 8 p.m.), Southern rockers 38 Special (Friday, June 22, 8 p.m.), and pop-rock hit-makers Smash Mouth (Saturday, June 23, 8 p.m.), plus the always-popular Fiesta Latina (Sunday, June 24, 3-7 p.m.). $10-$15.

Want to know more? Sonoma-Marinfair.org.

CAMPFIRE PROGRAM

AT THE PETALUMA ADOBE

Saturday, June 23, 7-8 p.m.

Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park

Dress casually, lather on the bug spray and prepare to eat a lot of roasted marshmallows. It’s the inaugural Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park Campfire Program, featuring a short history-steeped talk by rangers, campfire songs, and (as advertised) plenty of roasted marshmallows. This event is free. 3325 Adobe Road.

Want to know more? SonomaParks.org.

RANCHO ADOBE FIRE DEPT.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Saturday, June 30, 7-11 a.m.

Downtown Penngrove

The Rancho Adobe Fire District hosts its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser, right at the fire station, 11000 Main St. in Penngrove, and all are welcome. Pancakes, ham and eggs, fruit, juice and coffee will be served, and a raffle with cool prizes will be held.

$10 for adults, $5 for kids 12-and-under.

Want to know more? Call (707) 795-6011.

BUTTERFLY WALK THROUGH

THE GARDEN

Saturday, June 30, 10-11 a.m.

Quarryhill Botanical Garden

Bay Area butterfly expert Dr. Don Mahoney will lead visitors on a colorful butterfly safari through the gardens at Glen Ellen’s Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Highway 12, Glen Ellen. Butterfly enthusiasts will see an array of winged species, including (possibly) Skippers, Buckeyes, Pipevine Swallowtails, Painted Ladies, Red Admirals, and more.

The walk will be leisurely, but will include some uphill stretches, so bring water and dress appropriately. $15 for Quarryhill members, $20 for non-members.

Want to know more? Quarryhill.org.

Most Popular Stories
Sonoma County issues toxic algae warning for Russian River beaches
Housing, executive course proposed for Adobe Creek
Petaluma’s Event Manager to the ‘Stars’
Petaluma school district comes under fire after valedictorian’s mic cut
Theater Review: How successful is Cinnabar’s “cleverly altered” Fantasticks?

PENNGROVE PARADE

Saturday, July 1, 11 a.m.

Downtown Penngrove

Once described with the words “as small-town America as you can get,” the annual Penngrove Parade will celebrate its 42nd year this July, with a procession of tractors, floats, wagons, horses, farm animals, antique military jeeps, and more. It’s followed by a picnic and barbecue with live music by Train Wreck Junc-tion.

The picnic is a fundraiser for the Penngrove Social Firemen.

Want to know more? PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

LYRICS BORN

LIVE AT LAGUNITAS

Tuesday, June 3, 4:20 p.m.

Lagunitas Brewing Company

As part of Lagunitas Brewing Company’s annual Live at Lagunitas concert series, Oakland-based rapper Lyrics Born (the stage name of Tsutomu Shinura) brings his impressively inventive stage show to Petaluma on Tuesday, June 3. All shows in the series are free, but are still ticketed, and seats get claimed fast. Tickets for Lyrics Born go “on sale” at noon on Tuesday June 12, at Lagunitas.com/live. Other acts in this series include James McMurtry on July 9, Wild Child on July 31, tune-yards on Aug. 16.

Want to know more?

Lagunitas.com/live

PETALUMA CELEBRATES

INDEPENDENCE DAY

Wednesday, July 4, 11 a.m., 5 p.m.

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Beginning with the annual 4th of July morning bell-ringing ceremony on the steps of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (11 a.m., 20 Fourth St.), Petaluma will celebrate Independence Day in style, concluding with a massive party at the fairgrounds beginning at 5 p.m. Live music from local bands, food and drink, games and fun, and a glorious fireworks display at dusk.

Want to know more? Sonomacounty.com/fourth-july

ART & GARDEN FESTIVAL

Sunday, July 8, 11 a.m.-5 pm.

Downtown Petaluma

One of Petaluma’s biggest annual street events, the Petaluma Art & Garden Festival will mark its 17th year this July, with multiple music stages, endless food and drink purveyors, and over 145 painters, sculptors, artisans and crafts-persons ready to show off their masterpieces.

Want to know more? PetalumaDowntown.com

RIVERTOWN REVIVAL

Saturday, July 14, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Steamer Landing Park

A truly unique Petaluma experience, the annual Rivertown Revival celebrates the heritage of our small river town by inviting vendors, artists, and visitors alike to dress up (period attire is often observed, though it’s up to you to choose the period) and come play, eat, listen to awesome bands on several stages, watch outrageous open-water shenanigans, goggle at artists showing inspired installations, and (yes) even get married for $5 at the world-famous Rivertown Revival Hitching Post.

Want to know more? RivertownRevival.com

PETALUMA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Saturday, Aug. 4, noon-9:30 p.m.

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Railroad Earth, The Brothers Comatose, Royal Jelly Jive, Danny Click, The Rainbow Girls and many additional musical acts will performs on multiple stages at this annual fundraiser to keep music in our local schools. The extravaganza unfolds at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Tickets $55 general, $149 for the VIP treatment.

Want to know more? Petalumamusicfestival.org.

Most Popular Stories
Housing, executive course proposed for Adobe Creek
Sonoma County issues toxic algae warning for Russian River beaches
Theater Review: How successful is Cinnabar’s “cleverly altered” Fantasticks?
Petaluma’s Event Manager to the ‘Stars’
Historic 1927 Petaluma Craftsman on the market for $1,075,000
The music of summer (and other stuff)
The Buzz: surf rockers get “happy” in Petaluma
Brace yourself for cuteness: it’s baby fox season in Sonoma County