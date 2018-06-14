The music of summer (and other stuff)

Summer is a song — and no, that’s not just an attempt at poetry. There are literally hundreds of songs titled ‘Summer” or “Summertime” or “Summer in the City” or “Summer Days” or “Summer Nights” or “The Boys of Summer” or “Girls in Their Summer Clothes” or “Long Hot Summer Night” or “Those Lazy Hazy Crazy Days of Summer.”

And let’s not forget that the great composer Vivaldi dedicated one full concerto of his timeless “Four Seasons” composition to the warm weather, singing birds, and afternoon storms of summer. So it’s no surprise that every year, summer brings with it a vast number of events.

Here are a few summery highlights to help you warm up your season.

STAIRWAY TO PARADISE:

BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS

Weekends, June 15-July 1, 5:30 p.m.

picnicking, 7:30 p.m. show time

Jack London State Historic Park

Kicking off another summer of Broadway-themed revues in Jack London State Historic Park, Transcendence Theater Company presents “Stairway to Paradise,” an assortment of songs and dances performed by high-caliber professionals from Broadway and Los Angeles. Tickets $45-$150.

Want to know more? TranscendenceTheatre.org.

SONOMA-MARIN FAIR

Wednesday, June 20 through

Sunday, June 24

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Our local fair is six days of fun-seeking, Ferris-wheeling, exhibit-exploring, concert-watching, live-stock-judging, deep-fried-food-eating fun, with a series of high-profile nightly concerts featuring such star acts as the girl group En Vogue (Wednesday, June 20, 8 p.m.), cowboy crooner Clay Walker (Thursday, June 21, 8 p.m.), Southern rockers 38 Special (Friday, June 22, 8 p.m.), and pop-rock hit-makers Smash Mouth (Saturday, June 23, 8 p.m.), plus the always-popular Fiesta Latina (Sunday, June 24, 3-7 p.m.). $10-$15.

Want to know more? Sonoma-Marinfair.org.

CAMPFIRE PROGRAM

AT THE PETALUMA ADOBE

Saturday, June 23, 7-8 p.m.

Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park

Dress casually, lather on the bug spray and prepare to eat a lot of roasted marshmallows. It’s the inaugural Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park Campfire Program, featuring a short history-steeped talk by rangers, campfire songs, and (as advertised) plenty of roasted marshmallows. This event is free. 3325 Adobe Road.

Want to know more? SonomaParks.org.

RANCHO ADOBE FIRE DEPT.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Saturday, June 30, 7-11 a.m.

Downtown Penngrove

The Rancho Adobe Fire District hosts its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser, right at the fire station, 11000 Main St. in Penngrove, and all are welcome. Pancakes, ham and eggs, fruit, juice and coffee will be served, and a raffle with cool prizes will be held.

$10 for adults, $5 for kids 12-and-under.

Want to know more? Call (707) 795-6011.

BUTTERFLY WALK THROUGH

THE GARDEN

Saturday, June 30, 10-11 a.m.

Quarryhill Botanical Garden

Bay Area butterfly expert Dr. Don Mahoney will lead visitors on a colorful butterfly safari through the gardens at Glen Ellen’s Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Highway 12, Glen Ellen. Butterfly enthusiasts will see an array of winged species, including (possibly) Skippers, Buckeyes, Pipevine Swallowtails, Painted Ladies, Red Admirals, and more.

The walk will be leisurely, but will include some uphill stretches, so bring water and dress appropriately. $15 for Quarryhill members, $20 for non-members.

Want to know more? Quarryhill.org.