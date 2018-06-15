Petaluma’s Past: Local fight for a railroad (part two)

The true story of a once controversial Petaluma railroad, began in a previous column, now continues.

By 1870, San Franciscan Peter Donahue had over 100 men working on his railroad in Sonoma County and, within two years, the line had nearly reached to Cloverdale from Donahue Landing, eight miles south of Petaluma.

As Argus Editor Sam Cassiday observed, “Colonel Donahue easily reads the cards of his rivals, when competing.”

Donahue, who’d been made a Lt. Colonel in the California National Guard, was a shrewd adversary, often disagreeing with civic officials, and there was much bad blood over track and depot locations. His public threat — after a heated argument with Petaluma officials — was that he would see the day, in his words, “when grass grows green over the streets of Petaluma!”

In January of 1870, the editor of The Petaluma Journal complained in frustration, “We are sick of the promises of the Humboldt Bay RR, the North Pacific RR, or whatever! They have brought discredit upon our city. We want a RR and we have been fooled by others long enough.”

On February 5 of 1870, at a meeting with California Pacific Railroad — attended by A.P. Whitney, Harrison Mecham and Banker Wickersham — Petaluma banker William Hill made the following statement, alluding to a proposed plan by Donahue to run a rail line down Main Street.

“We accept the proposal of (Donahue’s) RR for a line from Petaluma to Santa Rosa, if a depot is placed within the city limits.”

But, he insisted, there could be no rails down Main Street.

By October of 1870, The Argus’ editor (diplomatically) observed, “Over six miles of road has been finished, and now Mr. Donahue has purchased the gas works here, and intends supplying this city with a cheaper and better quality of gas. We trust his good offices shall continue. We believe a better day will dawn. We have no question that Mr. Donahue will make good his declaration.”

But the ego-driven Peter Donahue was very used to getting his way. By 1871, Do-nahue Landing boasted a population of 200+ residents, mostly railroad workers, with a 450-foot covered wharf, warehouses, a saloon, a blacksmith, a livery, a Chinese laun-dry and a 40 room hotel. Called The Sonoma House, it featured running water and gas light in every room! That year, Donahue had trains running to Santa Rosa from his little town, and he was to eventually collect $300,000 in County subsidies.

Trains from the north were spun around on a turn-table, for the trip back up north.

Donahue’s first 35 miles of track from Petaluma to Santa Rosa had been laid in just seven months and it was a boon to ranchers, as rural stops were often just than a mile apart. But, in Petaluma, much of the farm crops were still transported by shallow draft river steamers. Crops from here included apples, eggs, beef, hay, hops, potatoes, milk, poultry, cherries and wine.

In 1876, Donahue’s SF&NP Railroad bought out the Sonoma & Marin Railroad for $85,000. In 1877, he completed his line to San Rafael, and five years later, to Tiburon, which was to become his main terminus. And then (ready for this?) Colonel Donahue moved the entire town of Donahue Landing, including the hotel, down to Tiburon.