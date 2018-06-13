VILLAGE PEOPLE

Petaluma’s Village Network will host a free introductory meeting on Thursday, June 14 from 11 a.m. to noon. The nonprofit assists older adults (50 and up) in aging well while remaining in their homes. This meeting will give an overview of the Village Network’s innovative model that is being embraced all over the world. Family members and caregivers are welcome as well. 401 Petaluma Blvd. VillageNet-workofPetaluma.org.

PUB SIGNS

Maguire’s Irish Pub (145 Kentucky) takes the trend of painting in bars to a whole new level. Instead of painting a landscape or bowl of fruit, paint your own rustic wood sign, with the inspirational bar-related message of your choice (there’s a list to choose from), suitable for hanging on the wall or giving as a gift. Thursday, June 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost depends on the sign you choose, but ranges from $25 to $85. All supplies provided, along with one glass of wine or mug of beer. You must register in advance at BoardsandBottle.com.

GOOD AND DIRTY

Café Aqus will host a panel discussion on the topic of turning dirty jobs (in the waste management industry) into high-paying union gigs that nicely dovetail with local zero waste/recycling campaigns. Panelists will include Laura Neish of 350 Bay Area and Sonoma, Celia Furber and Fred Stemmler of Recology, and Marty Bennett of North Bay Jobs with Justice, plus Patricio Estupinan and Juan Gallo of Recology and Teamster Local 665. Monday, June 18, 6:45 p.m. Free.

CARBON/CLIMATE TALK WITH CREQUE

Jeff Creque of the Marin Carbon Project will appear at the Cavenaugh Center on Wednesday, June 20, from 7-8:30 p.m., talking about strtegies to remove CO2 from the atmosphere through strategic use of carbon sequestration in agriculture and landscape management. Free, though a $5 donate will be accepted to pay for expenses. 426 8th St. Sponsored by Petaluma 360.

LOUNGE SHARE

This month’s manifestation of the popular Idea Lounge “Art/Life” tiny-lecture series will feature storyteller Christopher Swan (of the “My Big Story” podcast), presenting a talk entitled “The Art of Storytelling Through Self and Others.” He’s (obviously) representing Art. On the side of Life will be inventor Alan Cooper, whose talk will be ‘Thinking Like a Good Ancestor: The Marriage of Technology and Humanity.’ Idea Lounge is presented by Petaluma Arts Center. $18 general, $115 for PAC members. Thursday, June 21, 6:30 p.m.; held every third Thursday at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

MEET AN AUTHOR

A number of author’s meet-and-greet opportunities are happening locally this week. Author-geologist William E. Glassley, author of the new “A Wilder Time: Notes from a Geologist at the Edge of the Greenland Ice,” will make an appearance at Copperfield’s Books (140 Kentucky St.) on Friday, June 15, 7 p.m.Novelist Gail Tsukiyama, author of “A Hundred Flowers,” “Night of Many Dreams” and “Samurai’s Garden,” will be discussing her career and writing process at the Petaluma Regional Library (100 Fairgrounds Dr.), Wednesday, June 20, at 7 p.m. On Thursday, June 21, the monthly Writers Forum at Copperfield’s welcomes Georgia James and Deborah Parrish, with a presentation titled The Language of Love in Today’s Changing Times: How to Write Empowering Love Connections That Embrace Passion and Intimacy. 6:30-8:30 p.m.