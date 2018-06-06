THURSDAY

KINGSTON TRIO

The newest incarnation of the legendary Kingston Trio – featuring Josh Reynolds, son of original member Nick Reynolds, joined by Mike Marvin and Tim Gorelangton – are currently crossing the country on the group’s national Legacy Tour, marking the might KT’s 60th anniversary. This weekend, they stop by the Mystic Theatre, where they’ll take their audience on what they promise will be “an iconic musical journey to a time when folk music made its extraordinary ascent to the pinnacle of popular culture and the top of the music charts.” Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $33-$48. MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

THE SANCTIONS

Santa Rosa-based blues-rock band The Sanctions (Sedona Hernandez, Sean Phillip, Nathan Cook, and Sophia Martin) will be headlining an all-local show at the Phoenix Theater, where they’ll be joined by Silas Fermoy and Sunhunter. 201 Washington St. 8 p.m. show (doors open 7:30 p.m.) $10. ThePhoe-nixTheater.com.

SATURDAY

ROCK AND ROLL RHYTHM REVIEW

Fueled by the rock-blues power vocals of lead singer Rachel Merritt Gardea, the Rock and Roll Rhythm Review play ear-pleasing covers of the greatest rock, rockabilly, and jump-blues tunes of the 50s and 60s. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. No cover. 3 p.m. Lagunitas.com.

DORIAN MODE

Classic old jazz tunes served with elegance, panache, and a sense of cool, smooth, old-fashioned style. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. $7 cover. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

STUDIO GHIBLI’S ‘POM POKO’

The year-long celebration of Japanese animation powerhouse Studio Ghibli continues with the 1994 charmer ‘Pom Poko,’ directed by Oscar-nominated Isao Takahata (‘The Tale of the Princess Kaguya’), co-founder of Ghibli with Hayao Miyazaki. The film follows a group of magical shape-shifting creatures battling a development that threatens their forest home. Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. 12:55 p.m. Cin-emawest.com. The film repeats at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 20.

MITCH WOODS AND THE ROCKET 88s

National Blues Hall of Fame inductee Mitch Woods brings his patented jump-and-boogie jive back to town. Dress to impress and prepare to dance at Red Brick, 20 Second St. 4 p.m. No cover. RedBrickRestaurants.com.