Summer brings ‘Endless’ entertainment to Petaluma

DAVID TEMPLETON

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | June 20, 2018, 3:01PM

| Updated 3 hours ago.
“Summer means many different things to different people,” said legendary filmmaker Bruce Brown in his classic documentary “Endless Summer.” In the film, he goes on to say about Summer, “To some it might mean the thrill of a high speed catamaran. Others like to float around and soak up a few stray rays. Still others like some kind of inland activity. But for us, it’s the sport of surfing.”

Don’t you love the way Brown drops the phrase “some sort of inland activity” as if it were something that unlucky lepers and losers might do?

Well. We’ve certainly got nothing against surfing or any other coastal watersports — in a sense, we have the ocean right here in town, in the form of our very own tidal slough — but for those of us who dwell here in “Inland Petaluma,” we know very well that there are plenty of great things to do on dry ground, all over Sonoma County. Some are right here in town, while some require a short road trip. Some involve music, or pancakes, or butterflies. Some have to do with the taking of long walks in the country or short rides on tractors.

And others — this being summer in Petaluma — involve really ugly dogs.

So here then, for your calendar-filling pleasure, are a few summery inland highlights to help you keep endlessly entertained from June through September.

STAIRWAY TO

PARADISE: BROADWAY

UNDER THE STARS

Weekends (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) through July 1, 5:30 p.m. picnicking, 7:30 p.m. show time

Jack London Park

Kicking off another summer of Broadway-themed revues in Jack London State Historic Park, Transcendence Theater Company presents “Stairway to Paradise,” an assortment of songs and dances performed by high-caliber professionals from Broadway and Los Angeles. Tickets $45-$150.

Want to know more? TranscendenceTheatre.org.

ANNUAL SONOMA-

MARIN FAIR

Daily through Sunday,

June 24, Noon to

Midnight

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Our local fair is six full days of fun-seeking, Ferris-wheeling, exhibit-exploring, concert-watching, livestock-judging, deep-fried-food-eating fun, with a series of high-profile nightly concerts featuring such star acts as the girl group En Vogue (Wednesday, June 20, 8 p.m.), cowboy crooner Clay Walker (Thursday, June 21, 8 p.m.), Southern rockers 38 Special (Friday, June 22, 8 p.m.), and pop-rock hit-makers Smash Mouth (Saturday, June 23, 8 p.m.), plus the always-popular Fiesta Latina (Sunday, June 24, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.). $10-$15.

Want to know more? Sonoma-Marinfair.org.

CAMPFIRE

PROGRAM AT

PETALUMA ADOBE

Saturday, June 23,

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Petaluma Adobe State

Historic Park

Dress casually, lather on the bug spray and prepare to eat a lot of roasted marshmallows. It’s the inaugural Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park Campfire Program, featuring a short history-steeped talk by rangers, campfire songs, and (as advertised) plenty of roasted marshmallows.

This event is free. 3325 Adobe Road.

Want to know more? SonomaParks.org.

RANCHO ADOBE

FIRE DEPARTMENT

PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Saturday, June 30,

7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Downtown Penngrove

The Rancho Adobe Fire District hosts its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser, right at the fire station, 11000 Main St. in Penngrove, and all are welcome.

Pancakes, ham and eggs, fruit, juice and coffee will be served, and a raffle with cool prizes will be held. $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12-and-under.

Want to know more? PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

BUTTERFLY WALK

THROUGH THE

GARDEN

Saturday, June 30,

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Quarryhill Botanical

Garden

Bay Area butterfly expert Dr. Don Mahoney will lead visitors on a colorful butterfly safari through the gardens at Glen Ellen’s Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Highway 12, Glen Ellen. Butterfly enthusiasts will see an array of winged species, including (possibly) Skippers, Buckeyes, Pipevine Swallowtails, Painted Ladies, Red Admirals, and more. The walk will be leisurely, but will include some uphill stretches, so bring water and dress appropriately. $15 for Quarryhill members, $20 for non-members.

Want to know more? Quarryhill.org.

PENNGROVE PARADE

Saturday, July 1, 11 a.m.

Downtown Penngrove

Once described with the words “as small-town America as you can get,” the annual Penngrove Parade will celebrate its 42nd year this July, with a mainstreet procession of tractors, floats, wagons, horses, farm animals, antique military jeeps, and more, followed by a picnic and barbecue with live music by Train Wreck Junction.

The picnic is a fundraiser for the Penngrove Social Firemen. Want to know more? PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

PETALUMA

CELEBRATES

INDEPENDENCE DAY

Wednesday, July 4,

11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Beginning with the annual 4th of July morning bell-ringing ceremony on the steps of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (11 a.m., 20 Fourth St.), Petaluma will once again celebrate Independence Day in style, concluding with a massive party at the fairgrounds beginning at 5 p.m.

The evening event features live music from local bands, food and drink from a variety of vendors, fames and fun, and a glorious fireworks display at dusk.

Want to know more? Sonomacounty.com/fourth-july

ART & GARDEN

FESTIVAL

Sunday, July 8,

11 a.m. to 5 pm.

Downtown Petaluma

One of Petaluma’s biggest annual street events, the Petaluma Art & Garden Festival will mark its 17th year this July, with multiple music stages, endless food and drink purveyors, and over 145 painters, sculptors, artisans and crafts-persons ready to show off their masterpieces.

Want to know more? PetalumaDowntown.com

RIVERTOWN REVIVAL

Saturday, July 14,

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Steamer Landing Park

A truly unique Petaluma experience, the annual Rivertown Revival celebrates the heritage of our small river town by inviting vendors, artists, and visitors alike to dress up (period attire is often observed) and come play, eat, listen to awesome bands on several stages, watch outrageous open-water shenanigans, goggle at artists showing inspired installations, and (yes) even get married for $5 at the world-famous Rivertown Revival Hitching Post.

Want to know more? RivertownRevival.com

PETALUMA MUSIC

FESTIVAL

Saturday, August 4,

12 Noon to 9:30 p.m.

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Railroad Earth, The Brothers Comatose, Royal Jelly Jive, Danny Click, The Rainbow Girls and many additional musical acts will performs on multiple stages at this annual fundraiser to keep music in our local schools. The extravaganza unfolds at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Tickets $55 general, $149 for the VIP treatment.

Want to know more? Petalumamusicfestival.org.

