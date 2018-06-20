Summer brings ‘Endless’ entertainment to Petaluma

“Summer means many different things to different people,” said legendary filmmaker Bruce Brown in his classic documentary “Endless Summer.” In the film, he goes on to say about Summer, “To some it might mean the thrill of a high speed catamaran. Others like to float around and soak up a few stray rays. Still others like some kind of inland activity. But for us, it’s the sport of surfing.”

Don’t you love the way Brown drops the phrase “some sort of inland activity” as if it were something that unlucky lepers and losers might do?

Well. We’ve certainly got nothing against surfing or any other coastal watersports — in a sense, we have the ocean right here in town, in the form of our very own tidal slough — but for those of us who dwell here in “Inland Petaluma,” we know very well that there are plenty of great things to do on dry ground, all over Sonoma County. Some are right here in town, while some require a short road trip. Some involve music, or pancakes, or butterflies. Some have to do with the taking of long walks in the country or short rides on tractors.

And others — this being summer in Petaluma — involve really ugly dogs.

So here then, for your calendar-filling pleasure, are a few summery inland highlights to help you keep endlessly entertained from June through September.

STAIRWAY TO

PARADISE: BROADWAY

UNDER THE STARS

Weekends (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) through July 1, 5:30 p.m. picnicking, 7:30 p.m. show time

Jack London Park

Kicking off another summer of Broadway-themed revues in Jack London State Historic Park, Transcendence Theater Company presents “Stairway to Paradise,” an assortment of songs and dances performed by high-caliber professionals from Broadway and Los Angeles. Tickets $45-$150.

Want to know more? TranscendenceTheatre.org.

ANNUAL SONOMA-

MARIN FAIR

Daily through Sunday,

June 24, Noon to

Midnight

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Our local fair is six full days of fun-seeking, Ferris-wheeling, exhibit-exploring, concert-watching, livestock-judging, deep-fried-food-eating fun, with a series of high-profile nightly concerts featuring such star acts as the girl group En Vogue (Wednesday, June 20, 8 p.m.), cowboy crooner Clay Walker (Thursday, June 21, 8 p.m.), Southern rockers 38 Special (Friday, June 22, 8 p.m.), and pop-rock hit-makers Smash Mouth (Saturday, June 23, 8 p.m.), plus the always-popular Fiesta Latina (Sunday, June 24, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.). $10-$15.

Want to know more? Sonoma-Marinfair.org.

CAMPFIRE

PROGRAM AT

PETALUMA ADOBE

Saturday, June 23,

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Petaluma Adobe State

Historic Park

Dress casually, lather on the bug spray and prepare to eat a lot of roasted marshmallows. It’s the inaugural Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park Campfire Program, featuring a short history-steeped talk by rangers, campfire songs, and (as advertised) plenty of roasted marshmallows.

This event is free. 3325 Adobe Road.

Want to know more? SonomaParks.org.

RANCHO ADOBE

FIRE DEPARTMENT

PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Saturday, June 30,

7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Downtown Penngrove

The Rancho Adobe Fire District hosts its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser, right at the fire station, 11000 Main St. in Penngrove, and all are welcome.