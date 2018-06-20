THURSDAY

OTTO & THE MOANERS

Sliding into Petaluma as part of their 2018 Summer Tour, it’s the sweet, smooth, genre-pushing, country-blues act known as Otto Mobile and the Moaners. Sometimes known as Matt Lundquist, Otto’s catchy tunes are silky, sexy, twangy, tangy and a little bit weird, carved out of a juicy, meaty love of life, coated in a thick, chewy batter of fun-loving wanderlust, and deep fried in a hot, crispy appreciation of nature and the wide-open American west. 7 p.m. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. No cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

FRIDAY

FAIRE THEE WELL with JOEL SELVIN

The acclaimed music journalist and bestselling author Joel Selvin will be at Copperfield’s Friday night to discuss his new book “Faire Thee Well: The Final Chapter of the Grateful Dead’s Long Strange Trip.” The book takes a look at the years following the death of Jerry Garcia, the various incarnations of the band after that, and what the Dead’s legendary members have been up to since. 140 Kentucky St. 7 p.m. Free. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

DAVID NELSON’S 75th BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

The renowned David Nelson – a founding member of New Riders of the Purple Sage and a frequent collaborator with Jerry Garcia (see item above) – will be celebrating his 75th trip around the sun (his birthday was June 12) with a Petaluma bash featuring the David Nelson Band. Their sound and style, in the words of Nelson, “Covers everything from roots rock n’ roll and country-rock, to full blown psychedelic, jazz tinged space jams.” Happy Birthday David! 21 N. McDowell Blvd. 8:30 p.m. show. $50. MysticTheatre.com.

THE ACROSONICS

Jazzy and bluesy and boatloads of fun, the Acrosonics play head-bobbing jazz music with a New Orleans tinge and scads of fine, funky soul. Red Brick, 20 Second St. No cover. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

SATURDAY

HATCHET

San Francisco’s scorchingly-entertaining thrash-and-death-metal band Hatchet comes to the Phoenix to celebrate the release of the band’s impressive new album “Dying to Exist.” This musically inventive ensemble has an exciting, adrenalized, prog-rock influenced sound, with snarling, poetic, death-obsessed lyrics that are like something Lord Byron might have created if he’d had access to electric guitars and really loud amplification. Hatchet will be appearing with Blind Illusion, Cultural Warfare, and Scythe. 201 E. Washington St. 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). $10. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

JEFFRO SQUID

The guitar-driven rhythms and appealingly trippy rock-and-roll sound of Jeffro Squid comes courtesy of the band’s rhythm guitar/vocalist Jeffro Sunn, impressively supported by lead guitarist Squid Vicious, bassist Madcow Boy, and drummer Anthony Flores. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy. First set at 9 p.m. No cover. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SUNDAY

GARY VOGENSEN AND THE RAMBLE BAND

Playing an eclectic mélange of stuff including blues, funk, country rock, and jazz, The Ramble Band is a cool, classy and colorful collective of world-class musicians herded by singer-guitarist Gary Vogensen. The Aqus Café, 198 H St. 2 p.m. No cover. Aqus.com