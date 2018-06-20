WRITERS FORUM

On Thursday evening, June 21, the monthly Writers Forum at Copperfield’s welcomes Georgia James and Deborah Parrish, with a presentation titled “The Language of Love in Today’s Changing Times: How to Write Empowering Love Connections That Embrace Passion and Intimacy.” 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St. More info at TheWriteSpot.us.

IDEA LOUNGE

This month’s Idea Lounge will feature storyteller Christopher Swan (of the ‘My Big Story’ podcast), presenting a talk entitled ‘The Art of Storytelling Through Self and Others,” and inventor Alan Cooper, whose talk will be ‘Thinking Like a Good Ancestor: The Marriage of Technology and Humanity.’ Presented by Petaluma Arts Center. $18 general, $115 for PAC members. Thursday, June 21, 6:30 p.m.; held every third Thursday at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

CLASSES FOR SIGHT-IMPAIRED

Petaluma’s Earle Baum Center of the Blind, which provides low vision support to aging adults, hosts regular classes and training on such topics as understanding the pros-and-cons of low vision aides and magnification devices, daily living skills management, and more. The free monthly classes take place at the Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Dr., and are open to visually impaired adults age 55 and up. The next class is Friday, June 22, at 10 a.m.

‘TRAVEL HACKING 101’

As part of WORK Petaluma’s weekly ‘Lessons at Lunch’ series, Chase Olivieri (a local expert on traveling for less) will explain how to maximize the potential of airline frequent-flyer miles, from swinging an upgrade into first class, to orchestrating a flight without paying a cent. $10 for non-members, free for WORK members. Friday, June 22, 10 Fourth St. Noon. WorkPetaluma.com

MAGIC SHOW AT LIBRARY

On Friday morning, June 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30, the Petaluma Regional Library (100 Fairgrounds Ln.) will host a family-friendly appearance by magician Mike Della Pena, who will demonstrate his silly, funny, entertaining approach to the craft of legerdemain and slight-of-hand. Free.

OPEN HOUSE AT KELLER STREET CO-WORK

Check out the shiny new co-working space in the big brick building on Keller St., where weekly open houses are being held from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. 140 Keller St. (707) 781-8850. KellerStreetCowork.com.

VEG-CURIOUS MEETING

Dr. Will Tuttle (author of “The World Peace Diet”) and Madeleine Tuttle will be paying a visit to Petaluma for this month’s meeting of the VegCurious discussion group, Tuesday, June 26, 6 p.m., at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2695 Petaluma Blvd. The Tuttles are globe-trotting proponents of a plant-based lifestyle and philosophy. The meeting will include a musical presentation, and a display of artwork. Free.

DOROTHY BRYANT WORKSHOP

In celebration of the long and productive life of the late feminist author Dorothy Bryant (“The Kin of Ata Are Waiting for You,” and others), the Sitting Room, in Penngrove, will host a workshop focusing on Bryant’s writings and legacy. Saturday, June 30, at 2 p.m., at the Sitting Room, 20125 Curtis Dr., Penngrove. Reservations recommended, but the workshop is free. SittingRoom.org.