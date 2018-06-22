The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of June 11-June 17, 2018.
Petaluma readers turned the Top 10 List into a game of literary musical chairs last week, shifting the positions of half of the previous week’s titles, while fully replacing the other half with new (or temporarily absent) titles. The previous week’s No.1, Daniel Ellsberg’s “The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner,” is now at No. 4, while Michael Pollen’s “How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression and Transcendence,” has leapt up from No. 6 to take over the No. 1 Spot. Andrew Sean Greer’s Pulitzer-winning novel “Less,” previously at No. 6, is now at No. 3. Jennifer Egan’s novel “Manhattan Beach” has moved up from No. 10 to No. 6, and David Sedaris’s “Calypso” has dropped a bit, falling from No. 3 to No. 7.
Returning to the list after a brief absence) are Stephen King’s novel “Outsider” (No. 2) and Christopher Moore’s “Noir,” while the most notable brand new arrival (just in time for last weekend’s Father’s Day) is Michael Chabon’s “Pops: Fatherhood in Pieces,” a collection of essays about the joys, pitfalls and surprises of being a dad.
On the Kids and Young Adults list, meanwhile, it’s a similar picture, with Petaluma favorites “Dog Man and Cat Kid” (Dav Pilkey, No. 7 this week), “Terrible Two” (Mac Barnett, No. 1), and “Kilo: Waking the Monsters” (Judd Winick, No. 4) jockeying around the list.
Notable new additions include Elen Favilli’s “Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls 2” (No. 2 on the list) and Lincoln Peirce’s “Big Nate, Silent But Deadly” (No. 6).
FICTION & NON-FICTION
1. “How to Change Your Mind,” by Michael Pollan
2. “Outsider,” by Stephen King
3. “Less,” by Andrew Sean Greer
4. “Doomsday Machine,” by Daniel Ellsberg
5. “Wilder Time,” by William E. Glassley
6. “Manhattan Beach,” by Jennifer Egan
7. “Calypso,” by David Sedaris
8. “Educated,” by Tara Westover
9. “Pops,” by Michael Chabon
10. “Noir,” by Christopher Moore
KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS
1. “Terrible Two,” by Mac Barnett
2. “Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls 2,” by Elena Favilli
3. “Life in Motion: An Unlikely Ballerina,” by Misty Copeland
4. “Hilo: Waking the Monsters,” by Judd Winick
5. “Unicorn Rescue Society: Creature of the Pines,” by Adam Gidwitz
6. “Big Nate, Silent But Deadly,” by Lincoln Peirce
7. “Dog Man and Cat Kid,” by Dav Pilkey
8. “One and Only Ivan,” by Katherine Applegate
9. “Prince and the Dressmaker,” by Jen Wang
10. “Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History,” by Vashti Harrison
(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed of Copperfield’s Books)