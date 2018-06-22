Helping Out: Carnival for a Cause, Big Q, Rivertown Racers and Swiss Picnic

This column is the Argus-Courier’s bi-weekly calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based non-profits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events, or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

CARNIVAL FOR A

CAUSE — Carousel

Fund benefit

Saturday, June 23,

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

What’s happening? In support of Petaluma’s Carousel Fund non-profit, this day of fun, food and refreshing libations will feature an array of carnival games and bounce houses, with live music from the Rivertown Skifflers, over 20 breweries and wineries, and — this event taking place at The Block — a tasty assortment of local food trucks.

Who does it help? The Carousel Fund is a Petaluma-based, all volunteer non-profit raising funds to assist local families with children facing serious medical issues. Learn more at CarouselFund.org.

What else should we know? The Block is at 20 Grey St. Tickets are $15-$40, and are available for purchase at TheBlockPetaluma.org.

RIVERTOWN

RACERS – Flatwater Kayak Team Fundraiser

Saturday, June 23,

5 p.m.

What’s happening? Supporting Petaluma’s Rivertown Racers and their efforts to attend the 2018 National Sprint Kayak Nationals Championship in Oklahoma this August, the team is throwing a FUNdraiser at OutWest Garage.

For a flat $40 donation, attendees will enjoy an all-you-can-eat dinner courtesy of El Roy’s Tacos, plus beer donated by Lagunitas Brewing Company, bluegrass tunes from the band Side Dish, and much more.

Who does it help? The Rivertown Racers are the only Olympic-style flatwater kayak racing team between Seattle and San Diego. The coed team is made up of young rowers between ages 12 and 19. Learn more at PetalumaSmallCraftCenter.org.

What else should we know? OutWest Garage is at 321 Second St. Advance tickets are $40, available at Eventbrite.com/e/rtr-fundraiser-tickets-45987339370.

WINE COUNTRY BIG Q

Benefit for Sonoma

County Vet Connect

Saturday, July 7,

Noon to 6 p.m.

What’s happening? This lavish barbecue competition and festival – complete with rock and blues music and other entertainment, plus plenty of wine and beer and crafts cider — is sponsored by the Kansas City Barbecue Society, making the event a nationally sanctioned BBQ cook-off. Some of the best barbecue pit-masters in the country will be in Petaluma for the shindig, serving patrons tasty slices of their best sweet, savory and spicy recipes.

Who does it help? Sonoma County Vet Connect is a Sonoma County-based nonprofit promoting a veterans-helping-veterans philosophy to assist vets on locating the services they might need, and have certainly earned during their military service. Find out more at Vet-connect.us.

What else should we know? The event takes place at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Tickets are $20 to $75. Available at the gate or in advance through WineCountryBigQ.com.

SWISS PICNIC

Benefit for the Sonoma-

Marin Swiss Club

Sunday, July 8,

Noon to 6 p.m.

What’s happening? The 73rd annual Swiss Picnic is a major fundraiser for the Sonoma-Marin Swiss Club, featuring a chicken and pasta barbecue in Penngrove Park. There will be games for young and old attendees, plus other Swiss Club fun. As has been the Swiss Club’s tradition for the last 72 years, the public is warmly invited to attend this family-friendly event.

Who does it help? The Sonoma-Marin Swiss Club has been a social and service organization in the North Bay for decades. The annual Swiss Picnic is an opportunity to support the club, and meet the members.