The Sonoma-Marin Fair is open!

“A fair is a veritable smorgasbord,” exclaimed a certain ever-hungry rodent in the classic animated film “Charlotte’s Web.” Templeton the Rat is right, of course, but in fairness, the country fair is much more than that, more than just a smorgasbord of delicious treats. An American tradition, the fair has always been a marvelous place of wonder and expectation, of fun and food and rides and games of skill, but also a place of testing and proving, of (just barely) missing and even winning.

In “Charlotte’s Web,” of course — both the movie and the book on which it was based — the fair is where the fate of Wilbur the pig is finally decided, and where Charlotte the spider creates her two final web-related masterpieces. It’s where the humans of the story all seek the adventures and pleasures that best fit their tastes, and where Fern takes a tentative step towards adulthood under the tantalizing lights of the carnival. In the book, author E.B. White writes, ‘’The children danced off toward the wonderful music and the wonderful adventure and the wonderful excitement, into the wonderful midway where there would be no parents … and they could do as they pleased.’’

All of this “Charlotte’s Web” talk is a fancy and colorful way of reminding our readers that rural American fairs are, and always have been, truly special places in the minds and hearts (and stomachs) of those lucky enough to experience them. This weekend, Petaluma once again experiences its own Sonoma-Marin Fair, crammed (to borrow the poetic repetition established by Mr. White) with wonderful food and wonderful shows and wonderful animals and wonderful exhibits and wonderful rides and wonderful friends and wonderful surprises. If you haven’t attended in a while, or are looking forward to attending for your first time, it’s important to remember that there is a lot to do and see and hear and taste at a fair, once you’ve stepped through the gates, and our eccentric and unique little fair is no exception.

To help you prepare yourself, here are a few suggestions and pointers and important bits of information – along with short descriptions of just a few of the many delights that await fairgoers this summer in Petaluma.

And in the words of Templeton the rat, “The goose was right, this fair is a paradise! Bye-bye, my “humble” Wilbur. Fare thee well, Charlotte, you old schemer! This will be a night to remember!”

BUTTERFLY EXPERIENCE

New to the Fair this year is the Butterfly Experience, an enclosed garden containing over 1,000 beautiful native butterflies. Located inside the Shopping Pavilion – and presented by Butterfly Adventures – the attraction offers guests an opportunity to play with and feed butterflies of many different species.

To a butterfly, of course, a human is just a great big, walking talking place to land, so be prepared to get close and personal with the winged beauties. Guests are invited to photograph one another covered in and otherwise interacting with the butterflies.

CLO’S IMAGINATION STATION

Located near the entrance of the Livestock Area, Clo’s Imagination Station is a family-friendly one-stop-shop for hands-on crafts, activities, competitions and contests, including the twice-daily Funnel Cake Eating Contest, in which participants prove who can consume a fresh, warm funnel cake the fastest. Sponsored by Clover Sonoma Farms, the Imagination Station will include a paper rocket building activity, and on Heroes Day (Friday) kids can make their own personalized superhero capes.