Petaluma fun in the sun

“When the sun is shining, I can do anything,” said Olympic champion Wilma Rudolph, adding, “no mountain is too high, no trouble too difficult to overcome.”

Rudolph, a track and field star in the late ’50s and early ’60s, competed in a number of track events during the 1956 and 1960 Olympics games. Her successes there, in Australia and Rome — winning a total of three gold medals and one bronze — made her an instant role model for children all over the world. That was especially true here in America, where the Clarksville, Tennessee runner grew up poor, with limited opportunities, and through sheer determination and hard work went on to be dubbed “The fastest woman in the world.”

Yet when asked about her secret to success, the humble superstar — who went on to become an admired coach, teacher and civil rights leader — gave partial credit to sunshine.

“When the sun is shining, I can do anything.”

Well. With that little historical tidbit, and its embedded homage to good old Mr. Sun, here are a number of things to do when the sun is shining this summer, in Petaluma and beyond. May you be as inspired to accomplish great things this summer as Wilma Rudolph was 58 and 62 years ago.

And even if you’re not winning medals and breaking records, remember that, once in a while — whether the sun is shining or not — it’s always OK to stop and just have some good, old-fashioned fun.

RANCHO ADOBE

FIRE DEPARTMENT

PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Saturday, June 30, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Downtown Penngrove

The Rancho Adobe Fire District hosts its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser, right at the fire station, 11000 Main St. in Penngrove, and all are welcome. Pancakes, ham and eggs, fruit, juice and coffee will be served, and a raffle with cool prizes will be held. $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12-and-under.

Want to know more? Call 795-6011.

BUTTERFLY WALK

THROUGH THE

GARDEN

Saturday, June 30, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Quarryhill Botanical

Garden

Bay Area butterfly expert Dr. Don Mahoney will lead visitors on a colorful butterfly safari through the gardens at Glen Ellen’s Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Highway 12, Glen Ellen. Butterfly enthusiasts will see an array of winged species, including (possibly) Skippers, Buckeyes, Pipevine Swallowtails, Painted Ladies, Red Admirals, and more. The walk will be leisurely, but will include some uphill stretches, so bring water and dress appropriately. $15 for Quarryhill members, $20 for non-members.

Want to know more? Quarryhill.org.

STAIRWAY TO

PARADISE:

BROADWAY UNDER

THE STARS

Weekends (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) through July 1, 5:30 p.m. picnicking, 7:30 p.m. show time

Jack London State Historic Park

Kicking off another summer of Broadway-themed revues in Jack London State Historic Park, Transcendence Theater Company presents “Stairway to Paradise,” an assortment of songs and dances performed by high-caliber professionals from Broadway and Los Angeles. Tickets $45-$150.

Want to know more? TranscendenceTheatre.org.

PENNGROVE PARADE

Sunday, July 1, 11 a.m.

Downtown Penngrove

Once described with the words “as small-town America as you can get,” the annual Penngrove Parade will celebrate its 42nd year this July, with a procession of tractors, floats, wagons, horses, farm animals, antique military jeeps, and more, followed by a picnic and barbecue with live music by Train Wreck Junction. The picnic is a fundraiser for the Penngrove Social Firemen.