Petaluma fun in the sun

DAVID TEMPLETON

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | June 28, 2018, 3:01PM

| Updated 2 hours ago.
“When the sun is shining, I can do anything,” said Olympic champion Wilma Rudolph, adding, “no mountain is too high, no trouble too difficult to overcome.”

Rudolph, a track and field star in the late ’50s and early ’60s, competed in a number of track events during the 1956 and 1960 Olympics games. Her successes there, in Australia and Rome — winning a total of three gold medals and one bronze — made her an instant role model for children all over the world. That was especially true here in America, where the Clarksville, Tennessee runner grew up poor, with limited opportunities, and through sheer determination and hard work went on to be dubbed “The fastest woman in the world.”

Yet when asked about her secret to success, the humble superstar — who went on to become an admired coach, teacher and civil rights leader — gave partial credit to sunshine.

“When the sun is shining, I can do anything.”

Well. With that little historical tidbit, and its embedded homage to good old Mr. Sun, here are a number of things to do when the sun is shining this summer, in Petaluma and beyond. May you be as inspired to accomplish great things this summer as Wilma Rudolph was 58 and 62 years ago.

And even if you’re not winning medals and breaking records, remember that, once in a while — whether the sun is shining or not — it’s always OK to stop and just have some good, old-fashioned fun.

RANCHO ADOBE

FIRE DEPARTMENT

PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Saturday, June 30, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Downtown Penngrove

The Rancho Adobe Fire District hosts its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser, right at the fire station, 11000 Main St. in Penngrove, and all are welcome. Pancakes, ham and eggs, fruit, juice and coffee will be served, and a raffle with cool prizes will be held. $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12-and-under.

Want to know more? Call 795-6011.

BUTTERFLY WALK

THROUGH THE

GARDEN

Saturday, June 30, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Quarryhill Botanical

Garden

Bay Area butterfly expert Dr. Don Mahoney will lead visitors on a colorful butterfly safari through the gardens at Glen Ellen’s Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Highway 12, Glen Ellen. Butterfly enthusiasts will see an array of winged species, including (possibly) Skippers, Buckeyes, Pipevine Swallowtails, Painted Ladies, Red Admirals, and more. The walk will be leisurely, but will include some uphill stretches, so bring water and dress appropriately. $15 for Quarryhill members, $20 for non-members.

Want to know more? Quarryhill.org.

STAIRWAY TO

PARADISE:

BROADWAY UNDER

THE STARS

Weekends (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) through July 1, 5:30 p.m. picnicking, 7:30 p.m. show time

Jack London State Historic Park

Kicking off another summer of Broadway-themed revues in Jack London State Historic Park, Transcendence Theater Company presents “Stairway to Paradise,” an assortment of songs and dances performed by high-caliber professionals from Broadway and Los Angeles. Tickets $45-$150.

Want to know more? TranscendenceTheatre.org.

PENNGROVE PARADE

Sunday, July 1, 11 a.m.

Downtown Penngrove

Once described with the words “as small-town America as you can get,” the annual Penngrove Parade will celebrate its 42nd year this July, with a procession of tractors, floats, wagons, horses, farm animals, antique military jeeps, and more, followed by a picnic and barbecue with live music by Train Wreck Junction. The picnic is a fundraiser for the Penngrove Social Firemen.

Want to know more? PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

PETALUMA

CELEBRATES

INDEPENDENCE DAY

Wednesday, July 4, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Beginning with the annual 4th of July morning bell-ringing ceremony on the steps of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (11 a.m., 20 Fourth St.), Petaluma will once again celebrate Independence Day in style, concluding with a massive party at the fairgrounds beginning at 5 p.m.

The evening event features live music from The Highway Poets and The Grain (sponsored by the Petaluma Music Festival), plus food (kettle corn!) and drink from a variety of vendors, games and fun, and a glorious fireworks display at dusk.

Want to know more? Sonomacounty.com/fourth-july

WINE COUNTRY

BIG Q BARBECUE

Saturday, July 7,

Noon to 6 p.m.

Petaluma Fairgrounds

This lavish barbecue competition and festival — complete with rock and blues music and other entertainment, plus plenty of wine and beer and crafts cider — is sponsored by the Kansas City Barbecue Society.

Some of the best barbecue pit-masters in the country will be in town for the shindig, serving up tasty slices of their best sweet, savory and/or spicy recipes.

The event benefits Sonoma County Vet Connect a locally-based non-profit assisting vets in locating services they might need. Tickets are $20 to $75, available at the gate or in advance through WineCountryBigQ.com.

Want to know more? Visit WineCountryBigQ.com.

ART & GARDEN

FESTIVAL

Sunday, July 8,

11 a.m. to 5 pm.

Downtown Petaluma

One of Petaluma’s biggest annual street events, the Petaluma Art & Garden Festival will mark its 17th year this July, with multiple music stages, endless food and drink purveyors, and over 145 painters, sculptors, artisans and crafts-persons ready to show off their masterpieces.

Want to know more? PetalumaDowntown.com

SWISS PICNIC

Sunday, July 8,

Noon to 6 p.m.

Penngrove Park,

Penngrove

The 73rd annual Swiss Picnic - a major annual fundraiser for the Sonoma-Marin Swiss Club - features a delicious chicken and pasta barbecue in Penngrove Park. There are games for the young and the old, plus lots of other Swiss Club fun. The public is warmly invited to attend. The annual Swiss Picnic is an opportunity to support the club, and meet the members. Penngrove Park is at 11800 Main St. in Penngrove. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids 12-and-under. Available at the park.

PETALUMA

RIVERTOWN REVIVAL

Saturday, July 14, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Steamer Landing Park

A truly unique Petaluma experience, the annual Rivertown Revival celebrates the heritage of our small river town by inviting vendors, artists, and visitors alike to dress up (period attire is often observed, though it’s up to you to choose the period) and come play, eat, listen to awesome bands on several stages, watch outrageous open-water shenanigans, goggle at artists showing inspired installations, and (yes) even get married for $5 at the world-famous Rivertown Revival Hitching Post.

Want to know more? RivertownRevival.com

PETALUMA MUSIC

FESTIVAL

Saturday, August 4,

12 Noon to 9:30 p.m.

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Railroad Earth, The Brothers Comatose, Royal Jelly Jive, Danny Click, The Rainbow Girls and many additional musical acts will performs on multiple stages at this annual fundraiser to keep music in our local schools. The extravaganza unfolds at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Tickets $55 general, $149 for the VIP treatment.

Want to know more? Petalumamusicfestival.org.

(Send comments or suggestions to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com or 776-8462)

