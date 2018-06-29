Petaluma’s Past: When Petaluma became a City in 1958

One-hundred-sixty years ago, our town fathers decided that our little community needed a lot more than they could give it without imposing taxes. We had a population of about 1,700, but no police, no firemen, no jail, and a crummy school house. We were growing fast and in a bit of turmoil. What to do? Well, Petalumans petitioned the California State Legislature to incorporate us, as an official city.

This would give us the right to tax, and to use those funds for the public good.

It was an overnight change of community personality. Prior to this, we had already sported two foundries, a tannery, five hotels, five churches, a bunch of saloons and a bit of bawdiness under the surface.

We really needed regulation and control, and we went for it.

“What did this ‘regulation’ accomplish?” you may ask.

Here are just a few of the interesting items that, as a city, we were suddenly able to regulate.

Auctioneering. Circuses and theatricals. Hawkers, peddlers, and pawn brokers. And “Tippling and dram houses.”

Prior to 1858, justice in our town pretty much centered on the vigilante type, and that was out of control. Everything needed regulation to tamp down the wildness here. Property, of course, was taxed. Businesses also. Oh, did I mention dogs? Dogs were taxed as well, and they had better not be found running loose, or serious fines ensued.

Suddenly, ultra-civility was afoot in Petaluma. Regulation was upon us.

By the levying of taxes, we were able to build a jail, and could also (ready for this?) “Establish a chain gang.” Actual humans were chained to each other at the ankles and forced to work. We were also able to prohibit (or tax) whate were described as “disorderly houses, street musicians, organ players and Chinese wash houses.” And to flex their muscles even more, our City Fathers stated at the time fines and jailtime were to be meted out to, and I quote, “Any dangerous or suspicious persons without visible means of support.”

Regarding the “Oldest Profession” (you knew I’d get to this), stiff penalties were also levied against, ”Any house allowing any dance, ball or fandango for the purpose of assembling persons of ill fame or prostitution.”

The point is that Petaluma, in 1858, was growing, and growing fast.

To assist in residents’ travel needs, our own Robinson’s Livery, Sale and Exchange Stable was advertising, “Horses bought, sold, swapped, nicked, docked, bled and prescribed for.” And at The New Saddle & Harness Shop on Main St., one could find, “A complete assortment of harnesses, saddles, bridles, whips, spurs, etc.” And, if you were over and done with that (and everything else), O. H. Lovett’s Coffin Wareroom offered, “A full supply of coffins and grave clothes.” They also could provide “A hearse and pall,” if those were needed for your departure.

Petaluma had it all.

Petaluma’s famed I.G. Wickersham hadn’t opened his bank yet, and as a young practicing attorney then, he bought and sold real estate. Here is the description of a property he had for sale that spring. “246 acres, 3 miles from Petaluma, for the low price of $8 per acre.” I’m quite sure those acres appreciated very, very fast. If you were in the renting phase of life, here’s what someone named Mrs. Baldwin was offering on the corner of Washington and Keller. “For a few single gentlemen, board and lodging. $8 per week.”