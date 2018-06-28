Helping Out: Fireworks booths help local non-profits, schools, clubs and sports teams

This column is the Argus-Courier’s bi-weekly calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based non-profits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events, or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

Each year, Independence Day brings more than just barbecues, pool parties, and red-white-and-blue tablecloths. It brings fireworks. And that means that a large number of local non-profits are able to raise significant amounts of much-needed funds by selling the legal kind of fireworks, dubbed safe-and-sane, at licensed stands and booths all around town.

Here is a partial list of just some of the local groups that will be setting up booths this year.

As always, with dry fire conditions and hot weather creating a heightened potential for danger, all purchasers of fireworks are cautioned to follow the rules when using them. Petaluma fire officials are warning that one need not look any further than the Lake County wildfires currently burning, and the devastation of last October’s fires here in Sonoma County, to understand the importance of such operating rules, designed to keep everyone safe while having fun this Fourth of July. Remember, too – though fireworks are available for purchase beginning Saturday, they may not be legally set off until July 4. Be patient, and be safe. Happy Independence Day!

MENTOR ME – Fireworks stand in Target parking lot

WHO DOES IT HELP? Mentor Me Petaluma is a 17-year-old non-profit that works to assist at-risk youth in achieving their goals and doing their best - academically, socially, and in life - by pairing them with one-on-one, long-term adult mentors. For more information, visit WeAreMentorMe.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The stand is open Saturday, June 30-Wednesday, July 4, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. each day except July 4, when the stand closes at 5 p.m. Target (near Mattress Firm) is at 401 Kenilworth Dr.

LOKAHI OUTRIGGER CANOE CENTER – Fireworks stand at East Side Lucky’s

WHO DOES IT HELP? Located at the Petaluma Marina, the Lokahi Outrigger Canoe Center is a non-profit organization providing recreational and competitive paddling training and canoe experiences for people of all ages. Lokahi, founded in 1992, includes an emphasis on the cultural meaning and experience of outrigger canoe paddling, with educational elements including Hawaiian song and dance, and Hawaiian culture in general. Lokahi.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The stand is open Saturday, June 30-Wednesday, July 4, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The stand is located across from In ‘n Out near Lucky’s at 939 Lakeville Hwy.

ELIM LUTHERAN CHURCH NEW ORLEANS SERVICE TEAM – Fireworks stand near O’Reilly Auto Parts

WHO DOES IT HELP? Elim Lutheran has been sending New Orleans Service Teams to Louisiana ever since Hurricane Katrina, helping locals there to rebuild. As there is still work to be done, another team will be going to New Orleans in 2019. For information, visit Elimpetaluma.org/news-blog/fireworks

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The stand is open Saturday, June 30-Wednesday, July 4, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The stand is located at the corner of Washington St. and Copeland St. near O’Reilly Auto Parts.

NORTH COAST FUTBOL CLUB – Fireworks stand near Redwood Credit Union

WHO DOES IT HELP? North Coast Futbol Club runs a number of active teams for youth in Petaluma, Sonoma County, and beyond. NorthCoastFC.com.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The stand is open Saturday, June 30-Wednesday, July 4, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. each day. The stand is located 301 N. McDowell Blvd., near Redwood Credit Union.