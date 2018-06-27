ANGELS & MONSTERS & FUN CONVERSATION

Author Daniel H. Wilson (‘Robopocalypse,’ ‘The Clockwork Dynasty’) will discuss his new book, ‘Guardian Angels and Other Monsters’ with author-publisher Ross Lockhart, as part of Copperfield’s Books’ ‘Brave New Worlds’ series, regularly scheduled interviews with established science fiction and futuristic authors. Friday, June 29, 7 p.m. 140 Kentucky St.

SHADOW PUPPETS

Humboldt County’s Sean Powers is a storyteller, musician and shadow puppet artist. He’ll be demonstrating the art form this Friday morning at the Petaluma Library, where he’ll present some of the puppet shows he’s created, each telling a different classic story from around the world. Friday, June 29, 10:30 a.m. Free. 100 Fairgrounds Dr.

‘OPTIMIZE YOUR WEBSITE’ WORKSHOP

As part of WORK Petaluma’s weekly ‘Lessons at Lunch’ series, Ashely Rader, online marketing expert and owner of RAD Web Marketing, will present a talk on “search engine optimization,” with plenty of tips and inside tactics for getting your website in front of potential readers and customers. $10 for non-members, free for WORK members. Friday, June 29, 10 Fourth St. Noon. WorkPetaluma.com.

WORKSHOP ON ‘ATA’ AUTHOR D. BRYANT

In celebration of the long and productive life of the late feminist author Dorothy Bryant (“The Kin of Ata Are Waiting for You,” and others), the Sitting Room, in Penngrove, will host a workshop focusing on Bryant’s writings and legacy. Saturday, June 30, at 2 p.m., at the Sitting Room, 20125 Curtis Dr., Penngrove. Reservations recommended, but the workshop is free. SittingRoom.org.

‘JUST MERCY’ AT LUNCH CLUB

Each month, the Petaluma Regional library hosts its Brown Bag Book Club, with attendees discussing a different book, some fiction, some non-fiction. The July meeting will focus on Bryan Stevenson’s deeply affecting true story ‘Just Mercy,’ in which the author recounts his days as a young black lawyer working in the South, and the case that changed his understanding of American justice. Tuesday, July 3, 12 p.m. 100 Fairgrounds Dr. Bring a lunch. Next month’s gathering of the Book Club, at noon on August 7, will feature a discussion of the book ‘Everything I Never Told You,’ by Celeste Ng.

POSTCARD POD

Some people vote, some people won’t, and some people just need a personalized hand-written post card to encourage them to hit the polls and make their voice heard. The Petaluma Postcard Pod is a twice-a-month gathering of concerned citizens who meet up to share their mutual love of Democracy, and to write out, address and stamp postcards to voters in California and elsewhere. Bring postcards, stamps and pens if you have them. But if not, there will be plenty of supplies to work with. Tuesday, July 3, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Aqus Café, 198 H St. The Pod meets alternate Tuesdays.

DEMENTIA CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP

Recognizing the stress that can come from taking care of a loved one with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, the Petaluma Senior Center is hosting a Dementia Caregivers Support Group held on the first and third Thursdays of the month. The next meeting is July 5, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Confidential and caring, the meeting will encourage the sharing of concerns, and will be guided by facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert, an expert on long-term dementia and care-giving. Free of charge. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.