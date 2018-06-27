s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Out and About in Petaluma

| June 27, 2018, 9:39AM
| Updated 3 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

ANGELS & MONSTERS & FUN CONVERSATION

Author Daniel H. Wilson (‘Robopocalypse,’ ‘The Clockwork Dynasty’) will discuss his new book, ‘Guardian Angels and Other Monsters’ with author-publisher Ross Lockhart, as part of Copperfield’s Books’ ‘Brave New Worlds’ series, regularly scheduled interviews with established science fiction and futuristic authors. Friday, June 29, 7 p.m. 140 Kentucky St.

SHADOW PUPPETS

Humboldt County’s Sean Powers is a storyteller, musician and shadow puppet artist. He’ll be demonstrating the art form this Friday morning at the Petaluma Library, where he’ll present some of the puppet shows he’s created, each telling a different classic story from around the world. Friday, June 29, 10:30 a.m. Free. 100 Fairgrounds Dr.

‘OPTIMIZE YOUR WEBSITE’ WORKSHOP

As part of WORK Petaluma’s weekly ‘Lessons at Lunch’ series, Ashely Rader, online marketing expert and owner of RAD Web Marketing, will present a talk on “search engine optimization,” with plenty of tips and inside tactics for getting your website in front of potential readers and customers. $10 for non-members, free for WORK members. Friday, June 29, 10 Fourth St. Noon. WorkPetaluma.com.

WORKSHOP ON ‘ATA’ AUTHOR D. BRYANT

In celebration of the long and productive life of the late feminist author Dorothy Bryant (“The Kin of Ata Are Waiting for You,” and others), the Sitting Room, in Penngrove, will host a workshop focusing on Bryant’s writings and legacy. Saturday, June 30, at 2 p.m., at the Sitting Room, 20125 Curtis Dr., Penngrove. Reservations recommended, but the workshop is free. SittingRoom.org.

‘JUST MERCY’ AT LUNCH CLUB

Each month, the Petaluma Regional library hosts its Brown Bag Book Club, with attendees discussing a different book, some fiction, some non-fiction. The July meeting will focus on Bryan Stevenson’s deeply affecting true story ‘Just Mercy,’ in which the author recounts his days as a young black lawyer working in the South, and the case that changed his understanding of American justice. Tuesday, July 3, 12 p.m. 100 Fairgrounds Dr. Bring a lunch. Next month’s gathering of the Book Club, at noon on August 7, will feature a discussion of the book ‘Everything I Never Told You,’ by Celeste Ng.

POSTCARD POD

Some people vote, some people won’t, and some people just need a personalized hand-written post card to encourage them to hit the polls and make their voice heard. The Petaluma Postcard Pod is a twice-a-month gathering of concerned citizens who meet up to share their mutual love of Democracy, and to write out, address and stamp postcards to voters in California and elsewhere. Bring postcards, stamps and pens if you have them. But if not, there will be plenty of supplies to work with. Tuesday, July 3, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Aqus Café, 198 H St. The Pod meets alternate Tuesdays.

DEMENTIA CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP

Recognizing the stress that can come from taking care of a loved one with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, the Petaluma Senior Center is hosting a Dementia Caregivers Support Group held on the first and third Thursdays of the month. The next meeting is July 5, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Confidential and caring, the meeting will encourage the sharing of concerns, and will be guided by facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert, an expert on long-term dementia and care-giving. Free of charge. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

Most Popular Stories
1914 Petaluma Craftsman on the market for $699,000!
A longtime secret, the oldest, widest redwood in Sonoma County will soon be available for all to see
Casa freshman chosen lacrosse Most Valuable Player
Pawnee fire pushes east, ‘going to get bigger before it’s done’
Lagunitas offers more than great beer

Most Popular Stories
Pawnee fire pushes east, ‘going to get bigger before it’s done’
1914 Petaluma Craftsman on the market for $699,000!
Is there a bear wandering around suburban Sonoma County?
Tomales grads awarded $430,000 in college aid
Wildfire a frequent and familiar foe in Lake County
Casa freshman chosen lacrosse Most Valuable Player
A longtime secret, the oldest, widest redwood in Sonoma County will soon be available for all to see
Out and About in Petaluma