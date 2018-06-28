PETALUMA WILDLIFE MUSEUM APPOINTS PHIL TACATA AS NEW HEAD INSTRUCTOR: Petaluma High School’s unique on-campus wildlife museum will have a new leader on board this year. Phil Tacata, PHS’s Marine Science teacher and 2017’s Teacher of the Year, will be overseeing the Museum program beginning this fall.

“Phil,” says Wildlife Museum board member Jordan James, “has made great strides with the marine science program at Petaluma High. Phil has a strong passion for science education, and is eager to expand the museum’s programs to have a deeper impact for our local community and youth.”

SONOMA MOUNTAIN MUSIC FESTIVAL CHANGES FORMAT: Launched in 2016 on a farm near the outskirts of Petaluma, the appealingly offbeat Sonoma Mountain Music Festival – a benefit for local conservation groups - has announced that for 2018, the nature-themed music-and-environmentalism shindig will be a private, rather than public, experience.

“While we have done this as a public event in the past,” says a press release issued last week, “this year we are holding it as a party with friends to celebrate nature, and the work of Pt. Blue Conservation Science.” The Festival, now an invitation only event, will take place on July 7 at Five Springs Farm, a working ranch on Old Adobe Rd.

Last year’s festival, which reportedly attracted just under 250 attendees, was met with opposition from neighbors, who filed an unsuccessful petition encouraging the County to rescind its use permit for the festival. The event was the brainchild of Avery Helman, a rancher, filmmaker and activist who performs under the name of Ismay. No reason was given in the press release for this year’s switch to a smaller, private event, and no indication was given as to whether this is just a temporary, one-time-only move.

ROTARY CLUBS SEEKING INTERNATIONAL EXCHANGE STUDENT APPLICATIONS: Rotary Youth Exchange, a program of the Rotary Clubs of Petaluma, has opened applications for the 2019/2020. Applicants must be between ages 15 and 18, with an interest in studying abroad for a full academic year. Strong candidates will have above-average grades, are eager to learn languages and to experience cultural differences, and have demonstrated outstanding skills in leadership and personal responsibility. Room and board are provided by international host families, and a small stipend is available for exchange students. Interested candidates, along with Petaluma families who are considering hosting an exchange student here, should contact Paulie Johns at paulie1512@gmail.com.

(Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Contact Community editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)