Petaluma’s Art & Garden Festival turns 17

Chalk Art Competition: The Chalk Art Competition, sponsored this year by the Petaluma Arts Center, will take place beginning at 11 a.m. (10:30 a.m. check-in), on B Street between 4th and 5th Streets. Categories include children, amateurs and professionals. Entry fees are as follows: Children (4’ x 4’ space) $5; Amateurs (4’ x 6’ space) $10; Professionals (4’ x 6’ space) $15. Prizes will be announced at 4 p.m. Pre-registration by July 3 is suggested. Participants responsible for own supplies, though a small amount of chalk will be available for purchase at the Art Center booth. Drawing will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Judging/voting ends at 3:30 p.m., and awards announced at 4 p.m. Register at Petalumaartscenter.org/chalkart.

How Much: Admission is free to all areas, including the Kid Zone. A free water station will be provided for those with refillable containers.

“There are plenty of outdoor art festivals in the country,” admits Lissa Ferreira, Communications and Events Coordinator for the Petaluma Downtown Association. “But I really think there isn’t another one like Petaluma’s Art & Garden Festival. It’s definitely not small, but it’s got a sweet, hometown feel. Local people love this event in a special way, because it’s more than just a festival with a bunch of vendors. It really is a showcase of all that’s great about Petaluma.”

Originally launched in 2002, the Petaluma Art & Garden Festival — celebrating its 17th year on Sunday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — has earned Ferreira’s description of being a particularly well-loved Petaluma-centric event. Last year’s Art & Garden Festival attracted between 14,000 and 15,000 people.

“They didn’t all come at one time, thankfully,” laughs Marie McCusker, Executive Director of the Petaluma Downtown Association, adding, “People tend to spread themselves out throughout the day.”

According to McCusker, over 100 local volunteers assist with the Festival each summer, helping to set up and run an event that includes nearly 150 art, handcrafts, food and garden booths, two music stages, a large children’s area, a chalk painting festival, and more. This year’s festival will feature a large number of artists who’ve never shown their work in Petaluma before.

“We will have 40% new participants this year,” says Ferreira, whose job (among many others) is to recruit new and returning artists. “Basically, I do a lot of pounding of pavement,” she says, explaining that over the last several months, she’s attended numerous Bay Area art events, talking with artists about Petaluma, and what a unique environment the Art & Garden Festival is.

“And it’s important to understand that we do jury this festival,” she says. “We don’t just accept anyone. We try to get only the best, most interesting and unusual artists for this event.”

According to McCusker, the festival was originally created by a group of downtown merchants, who wanted to create a local showcase of Petaluma restaurants and artists and gardens.

“The idea was to celebrate the best of Petaluma and our surrounding areas,” she says. “They envisioned a nice, charming, relaxed festival on Fourth and Kentucky Streets.”

Initially, the Downtown Association acted as a kind of nonprofit umbrella corporation under which the founders could operate to present the festival, but within a few years, it had become so successful and so large, it was decided that the Downtown Association should take over producing the Festival.

“Many of the original merchants are still engaged,” allows McCusker. “And over the years, we’ve just gotten larger and better. And we definitely take up more space downtown now.”

Food, of course, has always been a major component of the event. Attendees can purchase Tasting Packages for $25, giving them the opportunity to sample a number of specialties served up by local restaurants, wineries, breweries, and spirits makers. And of course, “garden” being part of the festival’s title, several garden-themed booths and events will be on hand, including a chance to talk with experts from The Petaluma Garden Club and Sonoma County Master Gardeners.

As part of the festival’s gradual evolution, a number of new activities and attractions have been added to the Art & Garden Festival over the last 17 summers. One of the most popular is the annual chalk art competition, in which amateur and professional artists of all ages use the downtown sidewalks to create what are sometimes very elaborate chalk masterpieces. Each year, the Downtown Association selects a different non-profit to oversee the chalk art event. This year, the competition will be sponsored by the Petaluma Arts Center. (See sidebar for details on this event).