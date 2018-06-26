Admission: Tickets $40 (admits one and includes a copy of the new book), $50 (Admits two and includes a copy of the book). Purchase tickets at the door, at Copperfield’s Book or online at CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Don Miguel Ruiz, the inspirational author of the 1997 international bestseller ‘The Four Agreements,’ will be in Petaluma this Thursday, June 28, at 7 p.m., for a conversation with his son Don Jose Ruiz, an accomplished storyteller and Toltec shaman. The event, sponsored by Copperfield’s Books, takes place at the Veteran’s Memorial Building.

Born in Mexico in 1952, the elder Ruiz was the youngest of 13 brothers and sisters. After attending medical school and becoming a surgeon, he was nearly killed in a car accident, following which he devoted himself to learning the ways of shamanism and storytelling. After serving as apprentice to a shaman in Mexico, Ruiz eventually relocated to the United States, where he set out to write a book explaining the precepts and ideas that he’d learned on his path to becoming a shaman himself.

“The Four Agreements” was a massive hit for Ruiz, selling over seven million copies around the world, sparking a series of similarly inspiring works (“The Mastery of Love,” “The Voice of Knowledge,” “The Circle of Fire,” and others). The book was brought to further attention when Oprah Winfrey began discussing it on her television show, and the U.S. Air Force has reportedly used the book as a challenge for its officers and cadets, even producing a coin with the four agreements printed on it.

The four “agreements” themselves, taken, according to Ruiz, from ancient shamanic oral traditions, are intended to guide a person away from deeply held beliefs that can often prevent them from growing and succeeding.

1. Be impeccable with your word.

2. Don’t make assumptions.

3. Don’t take anything personally.

4. Always do your best.

Ruiz’s new book, ‘Wisdom of the Shamans,’ is a collection of stories and lessons from his family’s oral tradition. His appearance in Petaluma, with his son, is part of a national tour.