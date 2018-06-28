The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of June 11-June 17, 2018.
As a number of titles slide up and down this week’s bestseller list – Michael Pollan’s “How to Change Tour Mind” moving from Number One to Number Two, Stephen King’s “Outsider” dropping from Number Two to Number Nine, David Sedaris’s “Calypso” rising from Number Seven to Number Three – the big news this week is the arrival of some notable newcomers.
Rock critic Joel Selvin’s “Fare Thee Well” (Number One), takes a look at the post-Jerry Garcia final chapter of The Grateful Dead, and its appearance at the top of the list, deserving for the bittersweet juiciness of the book’s reporting, was certainly helped by Selvin’s visit to Copperfield’s last weekend. “There There” (Number Four), by Tommy Orange, is a fascinating, beautifully constructed look at the lives of urban Native Americans. Its author, a member of Oklahoma’s Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes, was himself born and raised in Oakland, where the story is set. Another notable first-timer is “Home Sweet Sonoma,” a generous slab of a wine country romance novel written by Georgia James and Deborah Parrish, the latter a business consultant for Petaluma’s O Olive & Vinegar.
On the Kids and Young Adult list, at the top of the pack, is Rick Riordan’s “Trials of Apollo: The Burning Maze,” number three in his popular “Trials” series, and a recent regular on the Petaluma bestseller list. Notable new arrivals are Vera Brosgol’s entertaining graphic novel “Be Prepared” (Number Four), about a teen girl’s adventures as a low-budget Russian summer camp, Suzanne Lang’s hysterical picture book “Grumpy Monkey” (Number Eight), and Becky Albertalli’s much-anticipated “Leah on the Offbeat” (Number Nine), a sequel to her bestselling “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda,” recently adapted for the big screen as “Love, Simon.”
FICTION & NON-FICTION
1. “Fare Thee Well,” by Joel Selvin
2. “How to Change Your Mind,” by Michael Pollan
3. “Calypso,” by David Sedaris
4. “There There,” by Tommy Orange
5. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann
6. “Less,” by Andrew Sean Greer
7. “The President Is Missing,” by Bill Clinton & James Patterson
8. “Home Sweet Sonoma,” by Georgia James & Deborah Parrish
9. “Outsider,” by Stephen King
10. “Educated,” by Tara Westover
KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS
1. “Trials of Apollo: The Burning Maze,” by Rick Riordan
2. “Unicorn Rescue Society: Creature of the Pines,” by Adam Gidwitz
3. “Wings of Fire: Lost Continent,” by Tui Sutherland
4. “Be Prepared,” by Vera Brosgol
5. “Dogman Unleashed,” By Dav Pilkey
6. “Bad Guys,” By Aaron Blabey
7. “Ember in the Ashes: Reaper at the Gates,” by Sabaa Tahir
8. “Grumpy Monkey,” by Suzanne Lang
9. “Leah on the Offbeat,” by Becky Albertalli
10. “Uni the Unicorn and the Dream Come True,” by Amy Kraus Rosenthal
(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed of Copperfield’s Books)