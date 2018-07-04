s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

There are less than 79 days of summer left!

DAVID TEMPLETON

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | July 4, 2018, 12:53PM

| Updated 1 hour ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

As modern homo sapiens of the Earth’s Northern Hemisphere, we here in Sonoma County tend to start celebrating the summer in late May or early June — basically the first moment we can step outdoors without wearing our heavy winter jackets.

Technically, of course, summer does not really begin until Summer Solstice, when the sun - our very own hard-working, 4.5-billion-year-old ball of molten space plasma — is as close to the Earth as it’s going to get, and the day is as long as it can possibly be (14 hours, 49 minutes, in our case).

In other words, summer started Thursday, June 21.

And it’s going to end on Saturday, Sept. 22, technically the first day of autumn.

This means that while the sun — technically a G-type main-sequence star, aka a “yellow dwarf” — keeps on keeping on with its important daily work of fusing 620,000,000 tons of hydrogen every single second, we here on Earth can confidently romp about in its radiant light by day, and venture off to parties, concerts, campfires and cookouts during the relatively short, warm nights, all the time knowing we have 11 whole weeks of that heat and light and happiness and beauty left to enjoy.

So let’s get on with it.

Here, to assist in your solar celebrations, are a number of cool things to do, see and eat in Petaluma and beyond, while summer is still ours to enjoy.

WINE COUNTRY BIG Q

Saturday, July 7, Noon to 6 p.m.

Petaluma Fairgrounds

This lavish barbecue competition and festival — complete with rock and blues music and other entertainment, plus plenty of wine and beer and crafts cider — is sponsored by the Kansas City Barbecue Society. Some of the best barbecue pit-masters in the country will be in town for the shindig, serving up tasty slices of their best sweet, savory and/or spicy recipes. The event benefits Sonoma County Vet Connect a locally-based nonprofit assisting vets in locating services they might need. Tickets are $20 to $75, available at the gate or in advance through WineCountryBigQ.com.

Want to know more? Visit WineCountryBigQ.com.

TWO ROCK FIRE DEPARTMENT PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Sunday, July 8. 7 a.m. to noon

Two Rock Social Hall

Nothing goes better with an early morning pancake breakfast than a fire department fundraiser. There’s just something about the thought of a nice, fluffy stack of hotcakes that makes a lot of us think, ‘I wonder if there are any firefighters I can make a donation to, and are scrambled eggs and ham involved?’ Well, the Two Rock Volunteer Fire Department has the answer to that question. Their own annual pancake breakfast takes place at the Two Rock Social Hall, 7618 Valley Ford Rd., this Sunday morning. And yes, along with the pancakes are eggs, ham, juice, coffee and milk (all from local dairies and farms), plus fun raffle prizes and a 4-H bake sale (because nothin goes better with pancakes and fire departments than a nice, fresh pie. Adults $10. Kids $5.

Want to know more? TwoRockFire.com.

ART & GARDEN FESTIVAL

Sunday, July 8, 11 a.m. to 5 pm.

Downtown Petaluma

One of Petaluma’s biggest annual street events, the Petaluma Art & Garden Festival will mark its 17th year this July, with multiple music stages, endless food and drink purveyors, and over 145 painters, sculptors, artisans and crafts-persons ready to show off their masterpieces.

Most Popular Stories
Driver gets 3 years in Petaluma area crash that hurt 4 cyclists
Fairytale castle on the market in Petaluma for $2.1 million
‘OK Google, play the oldies,’ Petaluma seniors get wired
Paun named director of counselors at St. Vincent
Americans slug their way to 3 wins

Want to know more? PetalumaDowntown.com

SWISS PICNIC

Sunday, July 8, Noon to 6 p.m.

Penngrove Park, Penngrove

The 73rd annual Swiss Picnic — a major annual fundraiser for the Sonoma- Marin Swiss Club — features a delicious chicken and pasta barbecue in Penngrove Park. There are games for the young and the old, plus lots of other Swiss Club fun. The public is warmly invited to attend. The annual Swiss Picnic is an opportunity to support the club, and meet the members. Penngrove Park is at 11800 Main St. in Penngrove. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids 12-and-under. Available at the park.

FANTASTICAL FAMILY NIGHT: BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS

Friday & Saturday, July 13 & 14, 7:30 p.m.

Jack London State Historic Park

Per tradition, the second show of Transcendence Theatre Company’s annual Broadway Under the Stars series is the Fantastical Family Night. It’s actually TWO nights, each one packed with activity and color and fun. This year, the show will take a Big Top theme, featuring circus-inspired songs from “The Greatest Showman,” “Love Never Dies,” “Barnum,” Pippin,” and “Spongebob SquarePants: The Musical,” in addition to others from Katy Perry, Michael Jackson, Nina Simone, “The Little Mermaid,” “Newsies,” “Coco,” “Company,” and “Mamma Mia.” Tickets $45-$150.

Want to know more? TranscendenceTheatre.com

PETALUMA RIVERTOWN REVIVAL

Saturday, July 14,

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Steamer Landing Park

A truly unique Petaluma experience, the annual Rivertown Revival celebrates the heritage of our small river town by inviting vendors, artists, and visitors alike to dress up (period attire is often observed, though it’s up to you to choose the period) and come play, eat, listen to awesome bands on several stages, watch outrageous open-water shenanigans, goggle at artists showing inspired installations, and (yes) even get married for $5 at the world-famous Rivertown Revival Hitching Post.

Want to know more? RivertownRevival.com

CAR(E) SHOW FOR SALVATION ARMY

Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Casa Grande High School

See gorgeous classic cars of all kinds, plus all manner of family fun, from bounce houses a live music to raffles, food and shaved ice. A benefit for the Salvation Army’s local Back To School drive, to distribute school supplies to kids in the community who need them. The event is free. If you’d like to show of your car, there’s a $25 entry fee.

Want to know more? Call 707-769-0716 or write Mitham.Clement@usw.salvationaaaarmy.org.

ANNUAL SONOMA COUNTY FAIR

Thursday, August 2 – Sunday, August 12, gates open 11 a.m.

Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa

The theme this year is A Salute to Heroes, a celebration of the real-life heroes who risked everything during last October’s fires, as well as a fun-filled chance to salute the kind of heroes who wear capes and fight supervillains. Daily activities will include special programs for all. The Hall of Flowers this time out will feature the theme Seasons of Sonoma, with floral representations of the county’s rugged coastal bluffs, towering redwoods, color-changing vineyards and more. Special musical events for 2018 include appearances by rock legends Blood, Sweat and Tears, plus country crooner John Michael Montgomery, the inaugural Sonoma County Fair Blues Festival, with Grammy winner Grady Champion and others. The fair will feature the Norcal Brewfest, horse racing, a vast carnival and midway, all the usual fair foods and activities, and lots more besides.

Want to know more? SonomaCountyFair.com.

PETALUMA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Saturday, August 4, 12 Noon to 9:30 p.m.

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Railroad Earth, The Brothers Comatose, Royal Jelly Jive, Danny Click, The Rainbow Girls and many additional musical acts will performs on multiple stages at this annual fundraiser to keep music in our local schools. The extravaganza unfolds at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Tickets $55 general, $149 for the VIP treatment.

Want to know more? Petalumamusicfestival.org.

Most Popular Stories
Paun named director of counselors at St. Vincent
Last evacuees return home in Lake County as Yolo-Napa fire grows
Driver gets 3 years in Petaluma area crash that hurt 4 cyclists
‘OK Google, play the oldies,’ Petaluma seniors get wired
Fire destroys tent trailer at Petaluma campground
Guide to Fourth of July fireworks, fun in Sonoma County
Americans slug their way to 3 wins
Fairytale castle on the market in Petaluma for $2.1 million