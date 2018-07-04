There are less than 79 days of summer left!

As modern homo sapiens of the Earth’s Northern Hemisphere, we here in Sonoma County tend to start celebrating the summer in late May or early June — basically the first moment we can step outdoors without wearing our heavy winter jackets.

Technically, of course, summer does not really begin until Summer Solstice, when the sun - our very own hard-working, 4.5-billion-year-old ball of molten space plasma — is as close to the Earth as it’s going to get, and the day is as long as it can possibly be (14 hours, 49 minutes, in our case).

In other words, summer started Thursday, June 21.

And it’s going to end on Saturday, Sept. 22, technically the first day of autumn.

This means that while the sun — technically a G-type main-sequence star, aka a “yellow dwarf” — keeps on keeping on with its important daily work of fusing 620,000,000 tons of hydrogen every single second, we here on Earth can confidently romp about in its radiant light by day, and venture off to parties, concerts, campfires and cookouts during the relatively short, warm nights, all the time knowing we have 11 whole weeks of that heat and light and happiness and beauty left to enjoy.

So let’s get on with it.

Here, to assist in your solar celebrations, are a number of cool things to do, see and eat in Petaluma and beyond, while summer is still ours to enjoy.

WINE COUNTRY BIG Q

Saturday, July 7, Noon to 6 p.m.

Petaluma Fairgrounds

This lavish barbecue competition and festival — complete with rock and blues music and other entertainment, plus plenty of wine and beer and crafts cider — is sponsored by the Kansas City Barbecue Society. Some of the best barbecue pit-masters in the country will be in town for the shindig, serving up tasty slices of their best sweet, savory and/or spicy recipes. The event benefits Sonoma County Vet Connect a locally-based nonprofit assisting vets in locating services they might need. Tickets are $20 to $75, available at the gate or in advance through WineCountryBigQ.com.

Want to know more? Visit WineCountryBigQ.com.

TWO ROCK FIRE DEPARTMENT PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Sunday, July 8. 7 a.m. to noon

Two Rock Social Hall

Nothing goes better with an early morning pancake breakfast than a fire department fundraiser. There’s just something about the thought of a nice, fluffy stack of hotcakes that makes a lot of us think, ‘I wonder if there are any firefighters I can make a donation to, and are scrambled eggs and ham involved?’ Well, the Two Rock Volunteer Fire Department has the answer to that question. Their own annual pancake breakfast takes place at the Two Rock Social Hall, 7618 Valley Ford Rd., this Sunday morning. And yes, along with the pancakes are eggs, ham, juice, coffee and milk (all from local dairies and farms), plus fun raffle prizes and a 4-H bake sale (because nothin goes better with pancakes and fire departments than a nice, fresh pie. Adults $10. Kids $5.

Want to know more? TwoRockFire.com.

ART & GARDEN FESTIVAL

Sunday, July 8, 11 a.m. to 5 pm.

Downtown Petaluma

One of Petaluma’s biggest annual street events, the Petaluma Art & Garden Festival will mark its 17th year this July, with multiple music stages, endless food and drink purveyors, and over 145 painters, sculptors, artisans and crafts-persons ready to show off their masterpieces.