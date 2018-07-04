THURSDAY

KATCHAFIRE

The spectacular roots-reggae band from New Zealand comes to the Mystic Theatre for a massive show that will include E.N Young & Imperial Sound, plus Notis Heavyweight Rockaz. Prepare to dance. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $25. MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

D’BUNCHOVUS

The Riverfront Café (where the Applebox once was) is now up-and-running day and night, and this weekend they add music to their menu of crepes, waffles, burgers, fried chicken and Mediterranean specialties. For years, the band known as D’Bunchovus have been delighting local coffeehouse crowds with their fine four-part harmonies, and now they return to the river for a patio show as the sun sets. 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. No cover. Riverfront Café, 224 B. St.

SATURDAY

TRANSISTOR RODEO

From Lake Tahoe, Transistor Rodeo describe themselves not as a “band,” but as a “song based country rock collective.” To find out what that means, catch them in action this weekend at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 3 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com

VOID WHERE PROHIBITED

Polished and infectious, Void Where Prohibited perform covers of classic rock tunes from the 60s and 70s, and beyond. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Drive. First set 8:30 p.m. No Cover. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SUNDAY

PETALUMA ART & GARDEN FESTIVAL

For the 17th year, downtown Petaluma will be transformed into a massive outdoor art gallery, craft fair, gardening symposium, music and dance venue, and delicious-drink-and-food sampling experience. Oh yeah, there’s a chalk art competition, too! 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On B Street and adjoining areas. PetalumaDowntown.com.

TRI TIP TRIO

Playing bold and bouncy Zydeco, deep-rocking Blues, and New Orleans-style funk, the Tri Tip Trio bring their slinky, sexy sound to Red Brick. Red Brick, 20 Second St. 5-8 p.m. No cover. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

ANGEL VIVALDI

The riveting, super-charged performances of rock instrumentalist Angel Vivaldi are unusual in that the mesmerizing rock guitarist’s popular stage shows — like live soundtracks of awesome movies the composer-guitarist is seeing only in his head — feature no vocals or lyrics, just soaring melodies and scorching riffs that showcase Vivaldi’s powerhouse electric guitar mastery. His albums — from the 2011 breakthrough EP “Universal Language” to the recently released “Synapse” — have won him scores of fans and critical acclaim. Find out why at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St. 7 p.m. $15-$18. ThePhoenixTheater.com.