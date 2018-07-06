The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of June 25-July 1, 2018.

David Sedaris’ new collection of wittily acerbic essays, ‘Calypso,’ is the best-selling book in Petaluma this week, no doubt helped by the author’s appearance at Copperfield’s last weekend. Boosted by fans eager to meet the NPR superstar, “Calypso” moves up from its No. 3 position the previous week. In second place is Andrew Sean Greer’s dazzlingly funny, Pulitzer-winning novel “Less,” leaping up from No. 6 to No. 2. And after several weeks of absence, Mark Manson’s cagy self-help book, “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck,” returns to the Petaluma Top Ten list, landing at No. 3.

Other notable titles this week are Richard Powers’ “The Overstory,” an engagingly rich and magical novel about human beings and their relationship with trees, and the 18-year-old memoir “Kitchen Confidential,” by the late super-chef and globetrotting gourmand Anthony Bourdain, whose death last month has clearly shone fresh light on the book that made him famous.

On the list of Kids and Young Adult books, Tui Sutherland’s “Wings of Fire: Lost Continent” (the 11th installment of the popular series about warring tribes of dragons), floats up from last week’s No. 3 position to take a seat at the top of the list. It’s one of only two titles — the other being Aaron Blabey’s “Bad Guys,” No. 5 this week — to have repeated their appearance after last week. Most of the rest are old friends popping back into view after weeks, months or years away.

These include Raina Telgemeier’s 2016 graphic novel “Ghosts” (No. 2), J.K. Rowling’s 1999 bestseller “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (No. 4) and Margaret Wise Brown’s enduring 1942 picture book “Runaway Bunny” (No. 9). Of the Harry Potter book, Copperfield’s Amber-Rose Reed (who compiles the date for this list) notes that, curiously, the specific book that sold so well last week is not even the newly released version with a sharp, eye-catching cover, but a previous release.

The classics, it seems, really never do get old.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. “Calypso,” by David Sedaris

2. “Less,” by Andrew Sean Greer

3. “Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck,” by Mark Manson

4. “Overstory,” by Richard Powers

5. “Soul of America,” by Jon Meacham

6. “Anything Is Possible,” by Elizabeth Strout

7. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann

8. “Kitchen Confidential,” by Anthony Bourdain

9. “There There,” by Tommy Orange

10. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. “Wings of Fire: Lost Continent,” by Tui Sutherland

2. “Ghosts,” by Raina Telgemeier

3. “Not Quite Narwhal,” by Jessie Sima

4. “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” by J.K. Rowling

5. “Bad Guys,” by Aaron Blabey

6. “Hilo: Waking the Monsters,” by Judd Winick

7. “Big Nate: In the Zone,” by Lincoln Peirce

8. “The Invention of Hugo Cabret,” by Brian Selznick

9. “Runaway Bunny,” by Margaret Wise Brown

10. “The One and Only Ivan,” by Katherine Applegate

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed of Copperfield’s Books)