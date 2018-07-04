DEMENTIA CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP

Recognizing the stress that can come from taking care of a loved one with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, the Petaluma Senior Center is hosting a Dementia Caregivers Support Group held on the first and third Thursdays of the month. The next meeting is July 5, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Confiden-tial and caring, the meeting will encourage the sharing of concerns, and will be guided by facilitator Su-san Kay Gilbert, an expert on long-term dementia and care-giving. Free of charge. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

JOE PANIK IN PETALUMA

As part of the grand opening festivities at Petaluma’s new downtown Strike Zone sports memorabilia store, at 155 W. Kentucky St., the Giants second baseman Joe Panik will be at the store to meet fans and (for a fee, from $20 up, depending) signing stuff. Saturday, June 7, 7 p.m. to 8 pm.

LIT NIGHT: CHLOE BENJAMIN

This month’s installment of Copperfield’s Books’ Lit Night series brings acclaimed writer Chloe Benja-min to town for an up-close-and-personal conversation with Chloe Benjamin, author of the new novel “The Immortalists.” Set in 1969, on New York City’s Lower East Side, the novel follows the impact of a travelling psychic who claims to be able to tell a person the exact day they will die. Monday, July 9, 7 p.m., at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St.

BLACKSMITHS, IRONMONGERS AND METALWORKERS

Anyone who works with metal, either as an artist or a bridge builder, a welder or a horseshoe maker, is invited to this casual meet-up at the Aqus Café, Wednesday, July 10, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event pro-vides a chance for those who follow a related path and passion to engage in conversation, network, and develop artistic and professional connections. 198 H St. Aqus.com.

VILLAGE NETWORK

Petaluma’s Village Network will host a free introductory meeting on Thursday, July 12 from 11 a.m. to noon. The nonprofit assists older adults (50 and up) in aging well while remaining in their homes. This meeting will give an overview of the Village Network’s innovative model that is being embraced all over the world. Family members and caregivers are welcome as well. 401 Petaluma Blvd. VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

‘KNOW BEFORE YOU GROW’

A repeat performance of the original Petaluma-themed play “Why We Get the Town We Get: A Cautionary Tale” will be presented on Wednesday, July 18, at 7 p.m. at the Petaluma Regional Library. Described as “a spirited, sometimes cynical, always funny” exploration of why towns like ours build what they build — and what can be done to change things for the better. This free one-act show will take place in the Community Room. Seating is limited, so arriving early is recommended. 100 Fairgrounds Drive.