THURSDAY

UN AMOUR BAND

Though the word “band” is part of their name, Un Amour Band is self-described as a “tribe” of musicians, rather than a traditional musical ensemble. Playing a blend of rock, funk, reggae and “island style” music, the nine-member group’s shows (with two drummers and a full horn section) are intended to do more than merely entertain. With what they call “evolved lyrics,” and powerful messages of peace and community, these folks want nothing less than to change the world. Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy. 8 p.m. $10. RedwoodCafe.com.

FRIDAY

MARCY SMOTHERS WITH ‘EAT LIKE WALT’

North Bay “food personality” Marcy Smothers will be at Copperfield’s this Saturday, talking about her magical new book ‘Eat Like Walt.’ A section-by-section look at the food served at Disneyland, the book digs into the lore and history of how Walt Disney designed the culinary landscape of the Happiest Place on Earth. 7 p.m. 140 Kentucky St.

THE RAP CONTEST

This live original rap-song contest has been touring the Bay Area since 2010, begun by Sellassie, in association with Inhouse Talent. A platform for emerging rap artists to show their skills with a rhyme and a beat. Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St. $20. 7:30 p.m. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SATURDAY

THE PULSATORS

Rulers of upbeat, hard-driving party rock, the Pulsators play a little of everything, with a power and energy that has made them a favorite of music critics and fans alike. If you’ve never caught them live, here’s your chance. 8 p.m. Red Brick, 20 Second St. $8 cover. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

STEELIN’ DAN: THE MUSIC OF STEELY DAN

The mystic plays host to the award-winning tribute band Steelin’ Dan (any major dude will tell you that’s a great name!), a ten-piece ensemble from Northern California. For 14 years, they’ve been reelin’ in the years – mainly those years that Steely Dan’s Walter Becker and Dan Fagan and were the kings of soft pop rock. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.) $20. Details and tickets at MysticTheatre.com, and Ricki? Don’t lose that URL.

THE NICKEL SLOTS

Described as “Americana with attitude,” the music of The Nickel Slots is about hope in the midst of desperation and hard times. Blending influences that range from Woody Guthrie-era roots folkies to ‘Clash’ era punkers, this Sacramento-based band comes to Twin Oaks Roadhouse for an evening of high-energy craftsmanship that will leave you with an optimist tune in your mind and a few tooth marks on your soul. 5745 Old Redwood Hwy. First set 8:30 p.m. No cover. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SUNDAY

‘BIG’ 30th ANNIVERSARY

Tom Hanks Oscar-nominated 1988 fantasy ‘Big’ returns to the silver screen for a celebration of its 30th anniversary. The story of a young boy whose wish to be a grownup is magically granted by a spooky carnival fortune-teller machine, ‘Big’ was directed by Penny Marshall, and co-stars Elizabeth Perkins, John Heard, and Robert Loggia. The screening will be accompanied by a special introduction from Turner Classic Movies. Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. Show times 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. It will be repeated on Wednesday, July 18, at the same times. FathomEvents.com.

COMEDIANS MYQ KAPLAN & ZACK SHERWIN

Griffo Distillery (1320 Scott St.) hosts another of its underground comedy nights (not literally under the ground, but in the craft gin-making company’s distillery room). Presented by Blonde Medicine & Learn from Me Comedy, the show features ‘Last Comic Standing’ finalist Myq (pronounced Mike) Kaplan, and Zack Sherman, a talented and funny writer and comic with over 400 million views to his outrageous Youtube Videos. 7 p.m. $20. Reserve tickets at GriffoDistillery.com.