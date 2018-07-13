s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Petaluma’s Besteseller List: ‘Warlight’ shines, ‘How to Be a Lion’ inspires

DAVID TEMPLETON

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | July 13, 2018, 10:01AM

| Updated 3 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of July 2-8, 2018.

Petaluma readers held steady this week, keeping David Sedaris’ cheeky essay collection “Calypso” and Andrew Sean Greer’s Pulitzer-winning comic novel “Less” in the same No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, that they occupied on the previous week’s list.

Returning after a brief disappearance is Bill Clinton and James Patterson’s recent thriller “The President is Missing” (No. 3).

At No. 4 is Scottish novelist Gail Honeyman’s award-winning novel “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine,” one of those can’t-stop-reading-this kind of books, about a lonely office worker in Glasgow and her journey from safety and solitude, to the rich pitfalls of a life lived fully.

In the No. 5 slot is part-time Petaluman Michael Ondaatje’s mesmerizing “Warlight,” about a pair of teens surviving alone (sort of) in WWII London during the blitz. The book, released last month, was possibly given a boost by Mr. Ondaatje’s riveting appearance last Sunday on KQED’s City Arts & Lectures radio program. The rest of the list is occupied mainly by recent residents of the Petaluma Top Ten, shifting positions a bit just to keep things interesting.

On the Kids and Young Adults list, meanwhile, only one title from last week returns: Tui Sutherland’s “Wings of Fire: Lost Continent,” plummeting from No. 1 to No. 10. Most of the others are titles that have been seen on the list before, but dropped off for a week or two, including Vera Brosgol’s entertaining graphic novel about summer camp, “Be Prepared” (No. 2) and Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Getaway” (No. 4).

Some titles have been away for years, notably Martin Handford’s “Where’s Waldo” (No. 3), assisted a bit by Copperfield’s current “Where’s Waldo” downtown treasure hunt game, Stephanie Collins’ “Hunger Games” (No. 5), and Jason Segal’s “Otherworld” (No. 7).

There’s one complete newcomer, however, in the No. 1 spot. That’s Ed Vere’s delightfully poignant picture book, “How to Be a Lion,” in which — a bit reminiscent of Ferdinand the Bull — Leonard is a large and strong lion who loves poetry, thinking gentle thoughts, and hanging out with ducks, who faces some fierce pressure from the rest of his pride that he start behaving more like a “normal” lion.

Here’s predicting “How to Be a Lion” is a book that will be appearing on this list many times in the future.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. “Calypso,” by David Sedaris

2. “Less,” by Andrew Sean Greer

3. “The President Is Missing,” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

4. “Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine,” by Gail Honeyman

5. “Warlight,” by Michael Ondaatje

6. “How to Change Your Mind,” by Michael Pollan

7. “Pachinko,” by Min Jin Lee

8. “Crazy Rich Asians,” by Kevin Kwan

9. “The Other Einstein,” by Marie Benedict

10. “Sing, Unburied, Sing,” by Jessmyn Ward

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. “How to Be a Lion,” by Ed Vere

2. “Be Prepared,” by Vera Brosgol

3. “Where’s Waldo? 30th Anniversary Edition,” by Martin Handford

4. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Getaway,” by Jeff Kinney

5. “Hunger Games,” by Suzanne Collins

6. “Sleep Like a Tiger,” by Mary Logue

7. “Otherworld,” by Jason Segel

Most Popular Stories
Developer hit with penalty for cutting Petaluma oak trees
New hotel opens in Petaluma’s Silk Mill
At Penngrove museum’s “Power Up!” day, old machinery comes to life
Petaluma residents appeal Safeway gas station project
Plea agreement reached for Rohnert Park mom after Petaluma River crash that killed her daughters

8. “Phoebe and Her Unicorn,” by Dana Simpson

9. “Marauders Map Guide to Hogwarts,” by Erinn Pascal

10. “Wings of Fire: Lost Continent,” by Tui Sutherland

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed of Copperfield’s Books)

Most Popular Stories
Developer hit with penalty for cutting Petaluma oak trees
Petaluma residents appeal Safeway gas station project
New hotel opens in Petaluma’s Silk Mill
Vintage car collectors from all over the world gather in Wine Country for tour, show
At Penngrove museum’s “Power Up!” day, old machinery comes to life
Sheriff’s veteran retires in shakeup at helm of Sonoma County jail system
Award-winning photographer captures luminous local landscapes
Petaluma’s Besteseller List: ‘Warlight’ shines, ‘How to Be a Lion’ inspires