This column is the Argus-Courier’s bi-weekly calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based non-profits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events, or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

RAIN ON TAP – Engineers Without Borders fundraiser

Friday, July 13, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Sonoma County Professional Chapter of Engineers Without Borders will be raising money for upcoming projects (including a number of local fire recovery efforts, and a major rain harvesting project in Peru, with a night of good beer, delicious food, raffle items, and a presentation describing the work done locally and around the world by Engineers Without Borders.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Engineers Without Borders is a group of loosely affiliated organizations devoted to helping underserved communities and people hit by natural disasters, helping them through carefully coordinated non-governmental engineering projects. Learn more at EWBSonoma.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The event takes place in The Loft at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 McDowell Blvd. Tickets are $25, and are available at RainonTapEWB.brownpapertickets.com. This event is 21 and over only.

BEER & BINGO – Benefit for Strong’s 2nd Chance Ranch

Saturday, July 14, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A night of Bingo and beer, with a dash of comedy, as stand-up comic Deb Campo (once voted America’s Funniest Mom) leads attendees through a riotous series of Bingo games, with an array of off-the-wall (and valuable) prizes. Catered food from Lagunitas comes with the ticket price, along with the first two Bingo cards.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Strong’s 2nd Chance Ranch, in rural Petaluma, is a non-profit sanctuary for horses that have been retired from their “first careers,” often in the world of sports. At 2nd Chance, they are given care and attention, and space to heal, and are trained for suitable second careers or readied to be adopted by qualified horse-owners into a new “forever home.” Learn more at Strongs2ndChanceRanch.com.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The event takes place in The Loft at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 McDowell Blvd. Tickets are $30, and are available at the door.

PAINTBALL PARTY – A benefit for Valley Vista Elementary School PTA

Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A day of high-energy paintball games at Petaluma’s own Playland (at the Petaluma fairgrounds). Participants get all the equipment needed to be safe and competitive. The three hour party is open to everyone over 10 years of age, though kids under 18 must have a parent or guardian present to sign the use waiver. Instructors will be on hand for those who’ve never played paintball and answer all questions.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Valley Vista Elementary School is a K through 6th public school in West Petaluma, with a campus that includes gardens, a preschool program and a daycare center. Find out more at www.petalumacityschools.org/domain/427.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The paintball event takes place at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Tickets are $30 and include all equipment. Reservation available at Eventbrite.com (search for Valley Vista).