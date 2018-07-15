Last year’s successful Movies in the Park series returns this year, once again on Thursday nights, and will be expanding from two evenings to three.
“The events were a huge success last year,” says Jeremy Parker, with Petaluma’s Recreation Services, the sponsor of the series, “as approximately 300 to 500 families attended the two events, and everyone had a ton of fun!”
The free movie nights, which begin screening just after dusk at Lucchesi Park, will once again be preceded by games and other kids’ activities, with a number of food trucks and other vendors in the nearby parking lot.
The series will begin this year on Thursday, July 26, with the 1989 Disney comedy-adventure “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” in which a scientist dad (Rick Moranis) accidently miniaturizes his children and a next-door neighbor. Reduced to the size of insects, the children must survive a night or two full of dangers (falling sprinkler drops the size of boulders, carnivorous scorpions and whirling lawn mowers, and a killer bowl of breakfast cereal.
The second film, screening Thursday, Aug. 9, is the animated “Despicable Me 3,” the continuing story of super-villain Gru (voice of Steven Carrel) and his adopted daughters. The season ends with a final screening, on Thursday, Sept. 6, of Disney-Pixar’s “Coco,” the Oscar-winning fantasy about music, family and Mexico’s Day of the Dead.
Pre-show activities begin at 6 p.m. each night. Visitors are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets.